Many clever minds have figured out that crypto is the present and future. One such personality is Sheldon Evans, a renowned photographer and entrepreneur, and YouTuber who provides in-depth analysis of everything related to cryptocurrencies. Since 2016, the world has known him for his expertise in crypto. His videos are educational, engaging, and simple to grasp.

Sheldon Evans's prominence as a crypto YouTuber has skyrocketed in the last few months. He's been in charge of a number of initiatives and has been outlining some of the latest updates and developments in the crypto sector. That's also why he has more than 733k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In his video 'Top NFTs will 100x Your $$$! | Get Rich With Crypto', Sheldon Evans talks in detail about how one can get rich with cryptocurrency. He explains which NFTs are apt to invest in and what kind of plan a person must follow as per their expectations. From various NFT tips, tools, and tricks to find those 10x and above gains in NFTs to popular Altcoins, Sheldon breaks down all one needs to know as a beginner. The video is helpful to those looking to flip NFTs for a profit.

With his NFT project 'Your Mom's House', YouTuber Sheldon Evans will also guide people in becoming wealthy with Crypto. He shares how metaverse will make crypto millionaires and is confident about his NFT project in doing the same. The 'Your Mom's House' is an NFT crypto collective group made up of like-minded people passionate about blockchain, crypto, and NFTs.

So, if you are someone who is a beginner or have started using crypto but has no clue how to go ahead, you can watch Evans' video. The YouTuber is also active on his social media pages, where one can message him or comment on their queries. Sheldon often shares his views on everything that happens in the crypto world on his Twitter page.

