Next Crypto To Explode In December- Get Ready And Buy On PRESALE

Recently, CZ of Binance said something very interesting on Twitter. He was asked what he will do with his tanked FTT tokens, and he replied saying “Nothing, you win some, you lose some”. This was indeed a big and generous move on his part. If he had decided to dump those tokens on Binance users, his customers will lose their money, without any possibility of getting an ROI.

If a token as big as FTT and Luna can collapse to nothing, it shows that the big-name coins are not always worth your money. It also shows that new hot tokens like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TARO can perform better than popular crypto both in the short and long term. In this article, we want to show you the five biggest losers on the crypto market this week and provide you with alternative tokens you can buy.

Next Crypto to Explode in December

RobotEra (TARO)

TARO is the native token of the most innovative metaverse project in the web3 space. RobotEra is a unique virtual world that allows you to build your robot, acquire real estate, buy land, build theme parks and create robot companions. You get to design and build your world on RobotEra. The only way you can enjoy the full features of RobotEra is with TARO. When this metaverse becomes more mainstream, TARO will have huge demand and early investors could make up to 1000x gains. This token is currently on presale and it has raised over $100,000. Buy TARO now!

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a world-class social trading and analytics platform that helps traders make better decisions. This platform contains a special algorithm that allows you to monitor the social sentiments of tokens through Twitter and Reddit. It also gives you buy/sell signals at the click of a button. 70,000 traders are ready to enjoy this innovative platform and the only way is through D2T. D2T is the native token of Dash 2 Trade and it has crossed over $6M in presales. There is still an opportunity for you to invest and make money because the token is still on presale. However, you need to move fast and buy D2T today.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

IMPT

IMPT is an eco-crypto that is set to lead the fight against climate change through blockchain. This platform connects thousands of socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals to help drive climate action. You can also buy, sell, and retire carbon credit on the platform. Investors have already bought into the IMPT project and the token has raised over $12M in presales. It is not too late; you can still join the moving train and make a massive profit from this token if you invest today.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a game that is set to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 while speeding up the general adoption of crypto. This game has 2 versions; the first one is easily downloadable on Google play and Apple store while the second one carries the P2E and blockchain features. Gamers who are already used to the web2 version can slowly transition to the web3 version of the game. Here, you will need RIA to enjoy all the features available. This token is currently on presale and it is set to make 100x gains in the coming weeks.

>>>Buy RIA now<<<

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is one crypto that can change the way countries transact businesses. Experts have predicted that if cryptocurrency eventually becomes adopted as the world’s currency, Ripple will replace the SWIFT settlement system. XRP is the seventh largest crypto in the world according to market cap and it crossed the $1 barrier in the 2021 bull cycle. If you want to invest in a crypto that could potentially make 10,000x gains, invest in XRP. However, you should note that this outcome depends on a wide range of factors and it is not happening anytime soon. Tokens like D2T, RIA, IMPT, and TARO remain the best crypto investment for this period.

Biggest Losers on the Crypto Market

Futures Exchange (FTT)

FTT is unarguably the biggest loser, and the collapse of this token sent shock waves through the crypto market. FTT is the native token of FTX; the third-largest crypto exchange in the world (not anymore). When it became public knowledge that FTX was moving billions of customer deposits out, the platform could not survive the bank run. A huge number of crypto investors lost their money and the price of the token dropped from $22.5 and is now trading at $1.38.

The Sandbox (SAND)

SAND is a leading metaverse crypto and its price has been largely volatile this last week. Smart investors made a bit of scalp profit trading SAND during this period. However, it is more likely that you lose money trading this token.

Algorand (ALGO)

Another token that lost money during the last week is ALGO. Although the price dip is not largely significant, the token is not printing any new money for its investors. Its price dropped by 7% during this period.

UNISWAP (UNI)

The UNI coin also had a rough week. The price of the coin rose to $6.4 and sharply dropped to $5.5 during the week. UNI is the native token of UNISWAP; one of the foremost decentralized liquidity providers in the defi space. The token will surely bounce back in the long term.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

The Trust Wallet token also had a similar price movement, and it has dipped by 11% in the past week. The only way to avoid looking at charts all day and trading scalps are by investing in hot new tokens that are set to make 100x gains. You don’t need to do any research because we have compiled these tokens for you.

Final Thoughts

During the crypto bear market, all tokens lose their value. However, the projects that are poorly built and run will perform even worse during this period. As a crypto investor, you need to learn how to recognize trending opportunities and take advantage of them before the market notices. The best way to do this is by looking for valuable tokens on presale and buying them up. These tokens went on presale during tough market conditions and they are sure to make 100x gains when the market comes alive again during the bull season. If you want to make a profit both in the short and long term, avoid popular loser coins and buy new hot tokens like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TARO. We have explained these tokens in detail and the choice is now yours. You can either decide to make money or sit on the sidelines.