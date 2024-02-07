>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

There’s plenty of variety in terms of the new sweepstakes casinos that are out there, and it’s worth shopping around to see which ones are right for you. However, this guide has already done the hard work by reviewing these gaming platforms and you can take a look below to see why Stake.us is the best of the top new sweeps coin casinos:

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us is easily the hottest sweepstakes casinos in the US right now. Now, the brand burst onto the scene just a few years back and it picked up lots of fans due to its impressive range of slots and table games. However, Stake.us takes things to the next level with its live dealer games, and those Stake Originals such as Limbo and HiLo will give you a whole new way to play.

Things can get off to a great start here if you sign up using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code. This is because the code will give you a deal consisting of $25 in no deposit bonuses, 250,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. From here, you can enjoy daily login bonuses, lots of multiplier challenges and a quality reward program. It’s also worth mentioning that you can redeem prizes here like gift cards, merchandise and cryptos.

● Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code

● Unique Stake Originals

● Live dealer casino games

● Excellent reward program

● Crypto payments only

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck - Easily one of the top new sweeps cash casinos

No list of new sweepstakes casinos is complete without a mention of McLuck. This eye-catching brand is definitely worth playing at because it contains well over 700 online slot games that come from prestigious developers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Playson. Just note that you might not find too many table games like roulette and blackjack here.

There’s also a good welcome offer for new customers. This means that if you sign up to McLuck for the first time you could get up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins when you use the code VIPPROMO. From here, you’ll be able to play all of those slots for free and work your way towards redeeming some real money prizes and gift cards.

● Great for online slots

● Major gaming studios

● Redeemable cash prizes and gift cards

● Generous welcome offer

● Not too many table games

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus Code VIPPROMO<<<

3. Sweeptastic - Another one of the best new sweeps casinos

You’ll be impressed with the sheer game variety over at Sweeptastic. Not only does this brand contain hundreds of great slots from the likes of BGaming and Betsoft, but you’ll also find plenty of card games, dice games, roulette variants and some Originals games to mix things up.

Like the other new sweeps casinos on this list, Sweeptastic lets you play for free, and you can play in a sweepstakes mode to potentially redeem cash prizes. The brand’s welcome offer is pretty good as it gives you 25 SCs extra free on your first purchases and then you’ll also get 2 SCs free to claim. Beyond this, you’ll find the standard range of daily login promos, social media giveaways, and there’s also a good reward program.

● Impressive game variety

● First purchase bonus

● Redeem real money prizes

● Decent loyalty scheme

● No mobile app

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

So it’s important to note that you cannot directly win real money at any of these new sweeps cash casinos. Instead of this, you can potentially redeem prizes that could give you anything from cash to gift cards.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Sweepstakes casinos don’t let you gamble with real money, but you’ll be playing with two forms of virtual currency instead. Neither form has any real world value outside of the casino, but they either let you play for fun or enter the sweepstakes to redeem prizes.

How Does The Coin System Work?

You’ll be allowed to play at sweepstakes casinos with Gold Coins in a standard mode. This simply lets you play for fun with no chance of redeeming any prizes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Sweepstakes casinos have to let you play without requiring you to make a purchase. This means that you’ll be given free Sweepstakes Coins that let you enter the promotional sweepstakes. If you manage to win back enough Sweepstakes Coins, you may be able to redeem a prize.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

All sweepstakes casinos will give away free Sweepstakes Coins on a regular basis via their promo offers. From sign up bonuses to daily login offers, you should always be able to play for free at these gaming platforms.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Choosing a sweepstakes casino is a lot of fun, but there are many aspects to consider. Here are some ideas to help you out:

Game selection

You should be able to play hundreds of online slots as well as a variety of table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. Plus some sweepstakes casinos even have a live casino.

Offers and free sweeps

All sweepstakes casinos should let you play for free. This means that you’ll be able to get free credit via deals like welcome offers, daily login bonuses and much more.

Cash prizes

Sweepstakes casinos will let you redeem a variety of prizes. These range from real money prizes to gift cards and branded merchandise.

Is an app available?

There are some great sweepstakes apps out there, but some brands opt to have a mobile-optimized website instead. Perfect for playing without needing a download.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

All sweepstakes casinos show feature the following ingredients to make sure you enjoy quality gaming entertainment:

Security

You should find that each sweepstakes casino here has a fully encrypted site to safeguard your data and payments.

Usability

Each sweepstakes casino here has user-friendly websites that make it simple to navigate the games and carry out tasks like logging in, signing up and making prize redemptions.

Bonus offers

Make sure that you play at a sweepstakes casino with a good welcome offer like that Stake.us TOPVIPBONUS code. Plus look around to see what deals there are for existing customers.

Customer Support

Ideally, you should be able to get in touch with the sweepstakes casino’s customer service team 24/7 via live chat or email.

Payment Methods

You’ll never have to purchase credit at sweepstakes casinos, but if you need to, you should be able to buy a Gold Coins package with a trusted payment provider.

Game selection

Check that there’s a decent range of games to keep you entertained and make sure that these come from reputable developers to ensure top-level gameplay.

Conclusion - Enjoy playing at new sweepstakes casinos

This guide has shown you that there are some excellent new sweepstakes casinos out there, and that Stake.us is probably the best of the bunch. Much of this is down to that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo, but beyond this, you’ll find quality games and some excellent prizes. However, you should remember that there’s nothing stopping you from signing up to more than one sweepstakes casino to enjoy even more free gaming entertainment.

New sweeps coin casinos FAQ

Is there a minimum age requirement at sweepstakes casinos?

It depends where you’re playing at. Most sweepstakes casinos admit customers who are 18 or over, but this age limit rises to 21 years at Stake.us.

Can I play at sweepstakes casinos from my state?

Sweepstakes casinos are legal in most states, but things are different on a state-by-state basis. Some states like Washington, Nevada and Idaho have proven to be less likely to admit certain sweepstakes gaming brands.

How do I verify my account at a sweepstakes casino?

You can usually do it just by providing some form of government-issued photo ID. A scan of a passport or driver’s license will usually do it.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.