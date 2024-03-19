The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to start. There's no comparison to the popularity of this tournament on the Asian continent. Every IPL match is watched by millions of fans, and broadcasts featuring cricket stars smash all imaginable viewership records. Everyone is eagerly counting down to the tournament's start, waiting to see their idols on the cricket field.
, a popular betting company in India, hasn't stayed on the sidelines. This popular brand intends to become part of the upcoming thrilling action. The bookmaker plans to conduct a powerful promo campaign before the new season in IPL 2024.
4RABET Turns a Sporting Event into a True Celebration
The last IPL season will be remembered for its vibrant matches, filled with sporting fervor, intrigue, and brilliant skill. Throughout the season, 4RABET aimed to keep the vast army of cricket fans and enthusiasts engaged by organizing weekly raffles with valuable prizes. 20 iPhones found their owners, and 10 PlayStation 5s and 5 MacBooks were given away as gifts.
The tournament's climax was the final match, where the "Chennai Super Kings" team, led by Stephen Fleming, triumphed. The legendary MS Dhoni's gameplay contributed to the winners' triumph. The match turned out to be exceptionally spectacular and full of surprises. Millions of fans, glued to their TV screens, followed the game of true masters. However, the culmination of such a significant sports event was the prize draw conducted as part of the bookmaker 4RABET's promo campaign.
The event took place in a ceremonial and glamorous setting, with splendor and honors.
The role of the TV show host went to the popular movie actress Shama Sikander. She announced the name of the lucky owner of the main prize, a BMW Z4 car, and the keys to the car were handed over to the new owner by a representative of 4RABET. Names of other prize owners were also announced, with prizes totaling 100 million Indian rupees.
Eventually, the sports season's finale, thanks to 4RABET's efforts, turned into a bright and dazzling show that will be long remembered and talked about by cricket fans.
Insider News: Shama Sikander's Instagram About Plans for 2024
Another surprise and cause for speculation was a photo that appeared on Shama Sikander's Instagram. The Bollywood star was pictured with the famous cricketer Aaron Finch. Normally, movie and sports stars often appear in public, but there's an interesting detail in the photo.
The photo casually features a new BMW, on which the 4RABET brand logo is clearly visible. It's hardly a coincidence or an accident. Obviously, we're dealing with a subtle hint that in 2024, the popular bookmaker, in partnership with the famous cricketer, intends to organize something grand in the cricket world. Aaron Finch is likely to become the face of 4RABET's promotional campaign.
For the reference to our readers who doesn't know about Aaron Finch:
Aaron Finch is an Australian cricketer who has represented Australia in all three formats of the game: Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He was born on November 17, 1986, in Colac, Victoria, Australia. Finch is primarily known as a top-order batsman and has been one of the key players for the Australian cricket team in limited-overs cricket.
Finch is particularly renowned for his explosive batting in the T20 format and has played for various domestic and international teams around the world in T20 leagues. He has captained the Australian T20I team and has also led teams in domestic cricket, including the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Victorian Bushrangers in Australian domestic cricket. Throughout his career, Finch has been known for his aggressive batting style, powerful hitting, and ability to score quickly, making him a valuable asset in the shorter formats of the game.
The publication of this photo on Instagram is not accidental. Likely, such posts serve as a subtle advertising trick, through which the bookmaker intends to hint at its plans for the new season. The more information and rumors there are, the clearer the picture becomes. The joint photo of Sikander and Finch is part of 4RABET's new large-scale advertising campaign involving stars from the worlds of cinema and sports.
Rumors aside, the intriguing photo appeared for a reason. The combination of Shama Sikander's popularity and Aaron Finch's sporting fame has generated a lot of rumors and speculation. However, this insider information lays the groundwork for discussions about the goals of 4RABET's upcoming promo campaign. It's rumored that the bookmaker will try to organize another cricket festival for the million-strong army of fans in the new 2024 season.
What prizes has 4rabet prepared this year?
In the world of sports, the words "higher, faster, and stronger" are not just empty sounds, and this motto fully applies to cricket. Fans eagerly await the start of the new season, and together with the bookmaker 4RABET, such an important sporting event also becomes an exciting show.
The 4RABET company is the largest operator in the sports betting market in India. One of the priorities in the company's activities is cricket. However, besides accepting bets on cricket, the bookmaker actively encourages fans of this sport with generous awards and prizes. Thanks to the promotions organized, everyone can become part of the sports life and receive a valuable gift.
This year's collection of future prizes participating in the draw promises to be no less impressive. Once again, the main prize of the entire company is a BMW X3 car. This very car appears in the photo published on Shama Sikander's Instagram. The prize pool of the new campaign amounts to 100 million rupees. Prizes include PlayStation consoles, a dozen MacBook Pros, and more
The 4RABET more than a betting company
The 4RABET betting company is more than just an ordinary sports betting operator. In life, this company is the embodiment of the union of all those passionate about the world of cricket. Thanks to this brand, fans can do more than just watch what's happening on the field; they can truly touch the events and become its participants.
Through the promo actions conducted by the 4RABET betting company, cricket fans have received a unique opportunity not only to play sports bets and receive winnings but also to realize their dreams and love for cricket into something more substantial and material. Add to this a lot of pleasant emotions that participants of the actions receive.
Bright shows, sporting fervor, and passion, that's what 4RABET and cricket are today!
IPL 2024: Where is the Opening Ceremony happening?
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will happen at the MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium in Chennai (Chepauk).
IPL 2024: When is the Opening Ceremony?
The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 is set to start around 6:30 pm IST on March 22, just before the first match of the 17th season. It's expected to include performances by Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, as well as playback singers AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.
IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Who's performing?
Though it's not officially confirmed yet, reports suggest that well-known playback singers AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are likely to perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony.
