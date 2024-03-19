Finch is particularly renowned for his explosive batting in the T20 format and has played for various domestic and international teams around the world in T20 leagues. He has captained the Australian T20I team and has also led teams in domestic cricket, including the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Victorian Bushrangers in Australian domestic cricket. Throughout his career, Finch has been known for his aggressive batting style, powerful hitting, and ability to score quickly, making him a valuable asset in the shorter formats of the game.