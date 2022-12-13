New Memecoin King Big Eyes Coin Is Drawing Members From Community-Run Projects Like Shiba Inu and ApeCoin

Several memecoins are on a dip now as a new project, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), threatens to strip them of their communities. The new memecoin is the centre of attraction currently, as its protocol and media stunts are pretty unlike the regular memecoin.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project is already rapidly gaining members from community-run tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE), aiming for the top crypto charts worldwide. Here's a short review of how the coins stand at the moment.

Shiba Inu Redefines Memecoins

Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be classified as an experiment on how a coin would turn out if its community completely ran it. The token launched in 2020 and was touted as the next big break in the memecoin sector after Dogecoin. It has not performed too poorly, although its lack of structure and a formidable protocol are significant negatives.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) runs on the Ethereum network, where its access to a broad range of applications improves its blockchain services. However, the platform is yet to integrate smart contracts, and the developers have included that in their new plans.

Presently, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) platform features an NFT incubator where users can create tokens from multimedia content. It's not a full-fledged marketplace, so it has yet to allow the exchange and sales of NFTs. There is also Shibaswap, a decentralized exchange that offers token swaps at specific rates for users. The exchanger is homologous to UNISWAP, as it trades mainly ERC-based tokens.

The platform's official token, SHIB, sells for $0.000009695 on CoinMarketCap.

ApeCoin Guides The Bored Ape Metaverse

ApeCoin (APE) is both the platform and the token used to power the Bored Ape Yacht Club's Metaverse space. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is an organization of the largest NFT trader community in the cryptocurrency market, and they launched ApeCoin (APE) in April 2022 to start up their Metaverse experience.

ApeCoin (APE), as a token, powers the platform and the Metaverse space, as it provides a means of payment for gas fees and other charges associated with transactions on the platform. It acts as a payment option and in-game currency for the play-to-earn games, where players can use it to level up and purchase upgrades for their avatars.

ApeCoin (APE) also allows users to access the merchandise and services available on the platform, among which are the platform-generated NFTs available for sale. A secondary function of ApeCoin is as a voting token, where the DAO community can vote on the coin's future. New BAYC members use the token to get their first NFTs which they use in-game.

ApeCoin (APE) sells for $3.22 according to CoinMarketCap, and although the coin has been dipping since its release, analysts back it to revive during the anticipated bull run.

Big Eyes Coin Could Go Huge In 2023

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been gathering a massive following for the past two months, as its presale event has only gotten more popular in the cryptocurrency market. Users from other networks have joined the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community, and it's not a surprise as the presale has made over $11 Million in just a few months.

The giveaway contest announced in late September is a significant contribution to the token's popularity. The developers launched the contest to appreciate the members' support during the presale. Ten members will be selected from a draw to be held in December, and eligibility is hinged on having BIG tokens at the draw date. The reward pool holds 250,000 BIG tokens, of which the first place will get 100,000.

But Big Eyes Coin (BIG) doesn't plan on sustaining with giveaways. The platform already operates smart contracts audited by Solidity, ensuring that transactions will be efficiently and accurately executed. The protocol offers an NFT marketplace, the Sushi Crew, where users can tokenize their choice of digital content and sell, exchange, or collect the tokens.

Currently, the developers are working on the launch of a decentralized exchange system, especially UNISWAP, where it will be available for trading. Also, listing it on prominent crypto charts will increase its popularity and reach within the crypto space.

While the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale is rounding up, you can still get your tokens today at presale prices. Be sure to use code SUSHI418 for a bonus 5% BIG tokens!

For more information, visit:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/