New Crypto Project Supontis (PON) Has Potentials to Outperform TRON (TRX)— Crypto News Flash

The creation and introduction of the first cryptocurrency project, Bitcoin (BTC), has ushered in the development of new projects with features that only get better. Even after the outcome of Ethereum (ETH), the significance of blockchain only started getting better. The DeFi sector is likewise driven by this technology, which exposes the flaws in conventional banking and gives users complete transparency.

The decentralized finance sector continues to attract more investors to the detriment of the traditional finance system. One of these is Supontis (PON), which has recently gained recognition. It was developed to give investors full access to blockchain technology. The token aims to outshine projects like Tron (TRX) in the cryptocurrency market. Keep reading to learn more!

Tron (TRX) To Create a Decentralized Internet

Tron (TRX) made its debut in Singapore after its development. Tron (TRX) builds the infrastructure to create an entire decentralized internet. It opens up the possibility of using a democratic system of government to run the recently installed network. Through deploying blockchain technology and decentralized apps, the TRON (TRX) network is committed to improving the decentralization of the internet (DApps).

TRON acquired and incorporated BitTorrent in July 2018. BitTorrent is a pioneer in decentralized services with up to 100 million monthly active users. Additionally, TRON (TRX), which surpassed Tether (USDT) on Ethereum (ETH) in April 2021, now has the most stable coins in circulation globally. Users can vote with their digital assets for different delegates using a blockchain consensus process called delegated proof-of-stake. Most of the apps on the blockchain-based digital network TRON (TRX) are entertainment-related. It makes use of an internal cryptocurrency called TRX.

To eliminate intermediaries and let content creators sell their goods directly to consumers, TRON (TRX) combines peer-to-peer (P2P) network technology and blockchain features. Programmers that use the Solidity programming language create the apps that are hosted on the TRON (TRX) platform. Through TRX, network users can pay content creators directly to access their applications. TRON does not charge the creators of content transaction fees. On the platform, TRX transactions are also free.

Supontis (PON) The New Crypto

Supontis Token (PON) is a newly created crypto project that future DeFi protocols will utilize. Users that log into the platform will have the freedom to conduct any transactions they want on the network, thanks to its multi-chain nature. The PON native token powers the Supontis Ecosystem, and all users will be able to trade as they like without the need for pricey intermediaries, thanks to the local exchange set up in the project. The anonymous development processes will be immediately engaged by participants who can produce staking revenues. All members will have a say in the platform's destiny because of the DAO agreement.

Supontis (PON) will serve as a bridge for value transfers between several blockchains. Supontis Token (PON) is a community-driven DAO, and PON token owners make all the governance choices. A proof-of-stake consensus process maintains integrity. As a result, PON token owners who have Supontis tokens can stake them to promote the network and get passive income. The staked PON tokens determine the earnings of those who stake on the Supontis. The more you stake, the more money you’ll gain.

