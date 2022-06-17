Never Say No To Hard Work

You must have used the incense stick of the Badshah industry in your house. But you wouldn't know that its owner Jagjivan Singh is a real Badshah of hard work, truth and even determination. In a conversation with our team, Mr Singh shared his stories that will inspire today's youth.

"I have always focused myself to think big, fight for what is yours, commit yourself to the work that you do, be your own advertiser, never comprise the quality of your products, build a loyal relationship with the consumer, give uniqueness to the market," and that is the key to a successful business, according to Mr Singh.

Starting from his childhood, his family was poverty-stricken, due to which he had to leave his studies in 8th standard. He worked day and night at a store for a mere total of 450 rupees monthly. All these things had no stand in his beliefs and dedication. Giving up was not an option of any sort. "I left my job back in 1986, that is when the foundation of the agarbatti industry you see today was laid," Mr Singh said. The company was previously run by his father, Amritpal Singh but due to a paucity of funds, he had to stop it abruptly. The Singh family with the blessings of their mother Gurjeet Kaur successfully established the company again. "I alone couldn't have reached these heights, but with the support and hard work of my brothers, sisters-in-law and wife, success was inevitable," he added.

"I believe if you put your heart and soul into what you are doing there is absolutely no one who can stop you from achieving what you desire. As the company has spread all over the state, nothing can be compared to the happiness and joy I feel when I see our Agarbatti lighting in houses and spreading the fragrance of purity," said the tenacious Singh.

The Badshah Agarbatti brand has over 150 varieties of Incense sticks, with more than 100 people getting employed in the company. The company is also an active member of society in different kinds of religious and social work. Be it marrying off the kids of poor families or helping the Vratis in Chhath Puja, they never miss a chance to give society back. He now aims at opening an affordable and efficient hospital for the public. His message to new entrepreneurs is, "Adopt attentiveness and efficient behaviour, one day you will be successful."