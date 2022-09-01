Need A Helping Paw? Here’s Your Step-to-Step Guide on Buying Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Coins

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might just be the best thing to happen to cat lovers, especially cat lovers who are in the process of finding their way into the crypto industry, while the process may still involve certain people, their love for cats may allow the process to go more smoothly.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) being inspired by a cute cat is all the lovers of this adorable animal need to know. So if you need a helping paw in your journey into the crypto industry, Big Eyes Coin will help that journey go more smoothly by first introducing you to the next big meme coin and its platform, ‘Big Eyes’.

Big Eyes Coin is coming at a time when meme coins are widely known and have gained attention and acceptance by individuals both in the crypto industry and outside of it. There are the ones who have an interest in for their love of cats and there are crypto enthusiasts who see the potential this token could have.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a full-on community token created with the express intention of shifting wealth into the defi ecosystem and giving protection to an important part of the world’s ecosystem.

Tokens built to be community biased are wealth generators for their community and charity and Big Eyes Coin wants to do more than that, Big Eyes wants to give more by creating a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hyper-growth with the use of a of NFTs to offer access to more content and events that will make the blockchain industry hype-ship more worthy of boarding.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin was first created to be a cute token and innovation with more people seeing it as sort of a playful thing and while at first that might have seemed exhausting, Big Eyes decided to channel that as its strength and now it uses the cuteness to draw people into the platform.

Now cat lovers have found their way to the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and it’ll be to the advantage of Big Eyes, meme coins, and the crypto industry.

More On Big Eyes (BIG) And The Ecosystem

If the Big Eyes community plans to reach the goal of shifting wealth into the defi ecosystem and making sure the world’s ecosystem is protected, then it would need to own an ecosystem that self-propagates. Each element has to generate wealth and attention for the project, except the charity aspect which is solely for generating popularity for the project and to help heal the world.

Big Eyes (BIG) plans to avoid the trend of crypto coins that are surrounded by hype but with no evidence of growth, therefore, the cat will go straight into the action from its presale.

Big Eyes (BIG) is not coming in with a roadmap of discovery, it is coming in with a plan of action.

What is Big Eyes’ Mission?

Big Eye's mission is to build a world where meme coins are taken seriously and not just as comic reliefs. Big Eyes plans to cash into the billion-dollar industry that being cute offers.

Big Eyes will use the crypto industry as a ladder to give back to the community and figure out a way to help charities raise more money for their projects, thereby enforcing its plan to give back to the community.

Big Eyes is using its cuteness as a source of strength to help humans. This is a community-driven token.

Big Eyes (BIG) Values

BIG just like the cats that it is modeled after, the platform will be active with no action occurring without a well-thought-out reason. No energy will be wasted.

Big Eyes will be a platform that encourages fun alongside hard work to encourage people to be more involved in the activities going on in the community.

If you have heard about cats, you’d know they are famed to have nine lives, this ties into Big Eyes' plan to be hard to destroy or access platforms.

With these values, Big Eyes will take up the crypto industry by storm.

Big Eyes (BIG) and NFTs

NFTs are an integral part of this platform’s order, they are not an afterthought. A massive part of the plan for Big Eyes (BIG) involves NFTs as they will create awareness, bring new cats into the ecosystem, and create value.

The platform will release NFTs and will host NFT events with the seasons.

Big Eyes Tokenomics (Cutenomics)

200,000,000,000 tokens

No, Buy Tax. No, Sell Tax.

70% of tokens will be sold via a public presale

20% for exchanges.

5% marketing wallet.

5% visibly held for charity.

10% Tax NFTs

4% distributed to the original seller

5% distributed to the holders.

1% to charity.

What Makes Big Eyes (BIG) So Different From Other Tokens?

Several things could make this meme coin different from other tokens but it is most important to note that Big Eyes (BIG) places importance on making the world better for the community.

Big Eyes will be a game-changing meme coin, it’ll captivate the attention of everyone with its cuteness, and using its cuteness as a superpower, it’ll draw in more people into the industry to get into meme coins.

It’ll make use of the characteristics it mirrors of a cat to build up the industry and its platform, Big Eyes (BIG) is not a token that’ll settle for the barest minimum.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) like Big Eyes is a meme coin and it found its way into the hearts of dog lovers who not only gravitate towards it because it is a money generator but also because it is a great reminder of their interests.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has its creation being from a viral meme in common with Big Eyes (BIG). It is a cryptocurrency that was built by two software engineers to make a mockery of the stories that had been flying around about the crypto industry at the time.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer digital currency. It began the creation of the first dog coin, beginning the creation of many others.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is another well-thought-out meme coin that was built by an anonymous group of people. Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency that came into the market just two years ago but regardless of its short time in the market, it has done well and even made it to the top of the marketplace.

The name and creation were inspired by a breed of dog called Shiba Inu. It is an ERC-20 token.

It was created under the Ethereum network with the thought of safety at the forefront.

All Things Considered

The creation of meme tokens has opened another portal into the crypto industry and they make it a more accessible industry. People who have for so long seen the blockchain industry as something hard to understand. The presence of meme coins that are built on people’s interests will help those with the interest find their way into the industry much easier.

Big Eyes (BIG) will lend a helping paw to those who need it to understand how to buy cryptocurrency.

Enter Presale: https://bigeyes.space/