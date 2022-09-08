Need A Headstart? - Adirize DAO, Cardano And UNUS SED LEO Are The Perfect Crypto-Trio For That 100X Nitro Boost

Three, two, one! Or better still—red, yellow, green! Green! We all want green. It speaks life; it speaks, bull. But while you’re revving your engine before taking your foot off the brake pedal at the sound of the buzzer, you always know to hit the asphalt running with some nitro boost else, you’d be left behind. Well, the lights have been red in crypto markets for a while, and now, we are yellow; the get-ready phase as market prices of virtual assets are in consolidation, and the bulls are stomping their feet, set to charge.

It's a race, and you have to be prepared to clear all laps and seal first place. So you know you have to go in with the best gears and, ultimately, nitros for the engine. You are in luck because there are three-speed cans that just might guarantee you a top spot in the market with a pocket full of greens. Adirize DAO (ADI), Cardano (ADA), and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) are the powerups you need to get ahead of the market.

Let’s look at these crypto gems and what they have to offer in the last quarter of 2022.

Adirize DAO (ADI) - Sturdy and Stable Indeed

Stablecoins provide an alternative view of digital assets inside the cryptocurrency market. Stablecoins are tokens that can be exchanged for the equivalent amount of regular fiat currency they are tethered to. Since they are governed and managed by authoritative bodies that manage these fiat currencies, they are secure.

However, there is a catch: just as the value of fiat currency rises and falls with much of the undulating characteristics attributed to inflation and stagflation, so does the value of crypto coins. This defect is a constraint on the development of stablecoins and is a flaw in the idea of creating a global economy within the sphere of decentralization. The scenario shifts, however, when Adirize DAO (ADI) is taken into account.

Developers behind the Adirize DAO (ADI) are implementing a decentralized reserve protocol in an effort to create non-tethered stable currencies that do not link their value to a specific fiat currency. This protocol aims to transform centralized USD-affiliated assets into stable reserve assets; the team behind the project has released ADI coins onto the crypto space with this philosophy in view.

Offers and Bonuses WithAdirize DAO (ADI)

To encourage participation in the project and reward early birds, Adirize DAO (ADI) has kicked off its presale phase to provide a discounted opportunity for potential users and subscribers to purchase ADI tokens right away. These purchases are not without extra benefits as there are offers, incentives, and bonuses that are very rewarding; all of which are included but not limited to a 12% added-on bonus for purchases made with Bitcoin (BTC) as well as a 45% bonus on purchases of ADI tokens within the first 25 minutes of signing up for an account.

Cardano (ADA) - The god of Proof-of-Stake

The groundbreaking work on Cardano (ADA) has resulted in a one-of-a-kind system built on solid scholarly foundations. It is considered one of the blockchain assets with the highest market growth potential. Compared to other digital currencies, it has a better pace of technological advancement.

Cardano's (ADA) ultimate goal is to create a distributed application platform (dApps). The blockchain paves the way for the creation of distributed applications and protocols through smart contracts. Cardano (ADA) is distinguished from its competitors by its proof-of-stake approach, which was developed to reduce the energy expended to create blocks.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) - Beaten But Not Defeated

Bitfinex's newest Token was recently released UNUS SED LEO (LEO). After 120,000 Bitcoins (BTC) were swiped from the exchange in 2016, Bitfinex and its parent firm iFinex have been under intense investigation due to their previous dishonest operations. Despite ongoing concerns with regulators, Bitfinex has recovered from the breach and is issuing new tokens to compensate for losses.

The coin is deflationary since its circulating supply falls when holders get rebates of transaction costs. Holders of UNUS SED LEO (LEO) tokens can participate in a staking program to earn income on their tokens. With its usefulness, features, and market worth, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a prime example of a crypto gem.

Conclusion

If you want to get ahead of the game, you need the proper gear. These projects reviewed in this article might give you a better chance of sealing that top spot and ultimately smiling at your bank. A 100X is but the beginning! Red, yellow, GREEN!

