Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Navigns By Navjyot Bandiwadekar Is All Things Creative And Trendy

The notable film-maker Navjyot Bandiwadekar founded Navigns Studio Private Limited in the year 2015 and it co-founded by Namrata Bandiwadekar. As a film and television production company, its goal has always been to develop new projects.

Navigns By Navjyot Bandiwadekar Is All Things Creative And Trendy
Navigns Studio Private Limited

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 3:51 pm

Some offices feature drab interiors with lacklustre lighting and dry-as-dust walls. But this one, Navigns Studio, is more than just plain vanilla. They offer their employees a creative, happy-go-lucky and encouraging workplace.

The notable film-maker Navjyot Bandiwadekar founded Navigns Studio Private Limited in the year 2015 and it co-founded by Namrata Bandiwadekar. As a film and television production company, its goal has always been to develop new projects. But, Navjyot also focused on creating an imaginative and colourful workplace.

Related stories

Young India Wants Homes To Be Functional Yet Fun And Sleepyhead, A New Gen D2c Brand Is Here To Bridge The Gap

The colours employed at Navigns Studio are as brilliant as buttons. The studio's environment is built in such a way that it allows people to work together as well as separately. The collection of agile and comfortable seating helps the crowd of people select the kind of utility they want to give the space and the décor items of the office make the ambience more livable.

In creating the omnific and snazzy office, Navigns Studio collaborated with Harshita Murudkar. Here’s what the designer has to say: "I was asked to convert an existing home into an office space for Navigns studio. We created smaller designated spaces by breaking the entire floor plate down into specific roles. The usage of a stark colour amidst multiple soft palettes of greys uplifts the aura of the space and keeps it lively."

Navigns studio also has a "writer’s corner". The green Chaise sofa and lustre lights make it the perfect spot for any writer. Virtuosity may be seen emanating from the studio's walls.

Speaking of the quirky workspace, the filmmaker and founder Navjyot Bandiwadekar said, "The Navigns Studio office space demonstrates our ambition to be at the cutting edge of innovation. We believe that mental serenity is important for working on state-of-the-art projects. A relaxed mind and an imaginative ambience not only stimulate creative thinking but also whirl up the enthusiasm of employees and our workspace foster that."

Overall, Navjyot Bandiwadekar's Navigns Studio is the epitome of a perfect fantasy office.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Navjyot Bandiwadekar Navigns Studio Private Limited Film Production TV Production
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast