Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Nav Wireless Technologies Introduces Transformative Next Generation Communication Technology (Lifi) At India Mobile Congress 2022

Hon’bel Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, Union Telecom Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal visited Nav Wireless Technologies’ stall at India Mobile Congress 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 

Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal with Hardik Soni, CTO of Nav Wireless Technolgoies
Updated: 06 Oct 2022 2:31 pm

Key dignitaries visited Nav Wireless Technologies stall - MAKING INDIA PROUD
 
Making India Proud, this Ahmedabad based company is pioneer in offering next generation LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology solutions which are much faster, safer and cheaper than existing optical cable, MM wave radio and WiFi technology. The Prime Minister and other ministers were briefed about how LiFi can be a game-changer for India, how it can help the country to grow faster and give an edge over event the developed countries in the field of technological advancements.

