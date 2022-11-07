National Championship Winner, Akshay Yadav Changes Facet Of Football

Football is a sport that has become a local sports of India today. Be it gullies or professional turfs, this game is being played thoroughly. In the most traditional way, Football is gaining momentum. But, twisting the old school way, Mumbai based sports enthusiast, Akshay Yadav has taken this game to a next level. Playing it in an artistic way, he is literally a football choreographer who can juggle the ball with various parts of his body.

He recently played the national championship and bagged the vice-champion credit. He has been featured in Netflix’s Jaadugar and also has a couple of projects in his kitty. Talking about the national championship, Akshay says, “I want more and more people to be aware of freestyling. When people ask me what I do for a living, only a few of them understand exactly what I do. For the rest of them, I have to explain to them that freestyling is already mainstream with so many brands following it to promote football. Football today is a lot more traditional game and I want to make people aware of it.”

Giving an insight on the freestyle football game, he adds, “Freestyle comes with art and a different perspective towards football, that's why I like to call myself an Artistic Athlete. Football is an art, Freestyle is a part profound from this art. To a few this art looks easy, to a few this art looks mesmerizing. I have seen both perspectives to it”

Indeed, this boy is making a huge difference and inspiring other players like him to dream and achieve those what looks impossible!