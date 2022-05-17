NASSCOM Foundation with Ciena establishes robotics corners in Delhi NCR schools

Ciena Robotics Corners acquaint students with the basics of robotics, coding and other new technologies and provides a set of curriculums, lesson plans, worksheets, and booklets towards teacher enablement on robotics

NASSCOM Foundation in collaboration with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is setting up ‘Ciena Robotics Corners’ across three schools in the Delhi National Capital Regions (NCR) to introduce the concept of robotics, coding and new technologies.

The project started with the setting up of advanced technology labs and robotics corners in Army Public School Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi , DAV Public School, Sector- 49, Gurugram and DAV Public School, Sector- 14, Gurugram respectively. The Ciena Robotics Corner at The Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan amassed participation by over 25 students along with more than six teachers. Additionally, both teachers and students were provided with the handbooks, lesson plans and worksheets, followed by detailed teacher/student training programs to disseminate the learning content and bring robotic projects to life.

NASSCOM Foundation introduced the Ciena Robotics Corners as a part of its objectives to provide students with much-needed hands-on skills in emerging technologies. The project will also help encourage students and educators to develop simple and accessible solutions benefiting the local community.

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation says, “Introducing robotics in schools not only encourages critical thinking and creativity but also opens up a plethora of career opportunities. Today’s disruptive environment requires candidates with skills in emerging tech for better employability and entrepreneurship avenues. According to a recent report by Nasscom-Zinnov, India is projected to face a shortage of 14-19 lakh tech professionals by 2026. One of the ways India can continue to lead in the tech domain globally is by harnessing the growth and education of STEM graduates. NASSCOM Foundation partners with organizations like Ciena to bridge this huge divide in opportunity and accessibility.”

Trainers provided robot building and programming exercises and learning modules to all the three schools running the Ciena Robotics Corners.

This is not the first project executed by the NASSCOM foundation in conjunction with Ciena. Prior to this, the Ciena Spaces program is already helping 25 engineering students with the resources to develop business ideas and subsequently take their ideas to market.

Ryan Perera, Vice President and Country Head, Ciena India said: “Innovation and entrepreneurship are key attributes that the next generation of problem-solvers require. The Ciena Robotics Corners aims to provide an understanding of the emerging technologies available to design solutions that tackle real-world challenges. Our long-term collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation is a key part of our Digital Inclusion program and provides opportunities for both educators and students to gain a hands-on experience with digital skills and advanced technologies.”

NASSCOM Foundation has been instrumental in bringing forth technology to every Indian doorstep for the past 20 years. Deep-rooted in the core philosophy “TechForGood”, a part of the NASSCOM ecosystem remains devoted to serving the Indian tech industry, thus helping the country solve economic and social challenges through technology.

The Ciena Robotics Corners are set up by NASSCOM Foundation in partnership with Robospecies Technologies Pvt Ltd.

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000-member companies. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India's IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

About NASSCOM Foundation

Established in 2001, NASSCOM Foundation has been witness to the transformative power of technology for the last 20 years. Part of the NASSCOM ecosystem, we are the only neutral not-for-profit outfit representing the Indian tech Industry. We remain rooted to our core philosophy of TechForGood, where our efforts are focussed on unlocking the power of technology by creating access and opportunity for those who need it the most. We work on helping people and institutions transform the way they tackle social and economic challenges through technology.

We have three key areas of intervention, Digital Literacy, Skilling and Employability and Women Entrepreneurship. For more information, visit https://nasscomfoundation.org

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Ciena’s Digital Inclusion Program

Ciena’s Digital Inclusion program aims to mobilize the company’s global workforce, leverage its innovation leadership, and collaborate with customers, suppliers and other partners to bridge the digital divide. Ciena has committed to fund $10 million (USD) over a five-year period on programming that promotes digital inclusion through greater connectivity, access to technology and digital skilling, with a goal of expanding opportunities for 100,000 underserved students in our global communities.