Nandan Jha Gathers Global Luminaries To Offer Tribute On 74th Gandhi Martyrdom Day On 30th Jan

On the occasion of the 74th Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi, the Gandhi Mandela Foundation hosted a digital Global Player Meet on January 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. as a tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. During this digital meet, notable figures from many walks of life came together to honor the magnificent legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The virtual lecture session's themes were “Mahatma Gandhi's Contribution to International Human Rights” and “My Life is My Message.” Among the many dignitaries from across the world who attended the event were some of the eminent names.



GMF Secretary-General Advocate Nandan Jha, is also the founder and CEO of “Power Corridors”, a monthly news magazine and Panchayati Times, which is owned by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE). Addressing the event Mr. Nandan Jha, stated that it is extremely rare for someone to have such a profound impact not only on a nation but also on the entire world, as Mahatma Gandhi did.

Clarifying the meaning of ‘My Life Is My Message’, Nandan Jha shared, "On August 16, 1946, Mohd Ali Jinnah called for direct action, and hundreds of people died as a result. On the 9th of August 1947, Mahatma Gandhi arrived in Bengal and encouraged the people not to give up the nonviolence movement and to 'fast until death.' One of the volunteers requested Gandhiji to give them a message when he returned, then he said, "If you can't learn from my life, how can you learn from a message?" In Bengali, he wrote, ‘My life is my message’.”



Justice KG Balakrishnan, The Jury Chairman stated “This occasion is more of a prayer gathering than a stage for making speeches, as we had lost one of our country's greatest leaders today. I traveled to South Africa and observed all of his residences, including the railway station where he was thrown off the train. He had a natural voice. On this occasion, I'd like to pay him respect.”



Veteran Journalist Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik stated, “According to me, Gandhi Ji's footprints are an excellent path for us all to follow. He has taught the world the value of non-violence in its purest form. The concept of non-violence is captured by the term ahimsa, which is a philosophy of creating no pain or injury through words, ideas, or deeds.”



President of the Indonesia GMF, Ida Rsi Putra Manuaba (Agus Indra Udayana), began with a unique Hindu prayer for the occasion. He stated, “Today, is a special day for all of us because Mahatma Gandhi's words will be special, and his nonviolence method will always be pertinent in today's world.”



Mr. Syed Zafar Islam (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha) emphasized the fact that the life of Mahatma Gandhi was a message for the entire humanity .“He preached what he practiced and he practiced as he preached. Whatever he taught is relevant for every citizen of every country and he taught the message of peace and non-violence.”, he added.



Gandhi and Mandela, according to Swami Avdheshanand Ji (Chairman, GMF, Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar), are the 'Dev-Doot' on the face of the world. "Gandhi's greatest talent was his ability to speak the truth. On this historic occasion, I applaud GMF and Mr. Nandan Jha for taking the initiative. On this planet, there is no greater weapon than nonviolence. I am obliged to be speaking today”, he said.



Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji (Founder President of 'Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti' and Vice Chairman of GMF) thanked everyone for attending the prayer meeting. He said, “Gandhian ideas are even more important in today's world because violence is not a solution to any situation. All issues may be resolved by peaceful dialogue and nonviolence.”



Mr. Lutfi Hassan (President, GMF US & Hon'ble Consul General of the Republic of Guyana to the Southwest United States of America) noted that speaking on Gandhi's Martyrdom Day is an honor. "GMF is a fantastic organization since everyone here is so dedicated to their work. Bapu had toiled tirelessly for the liberty that we now enjoy. On this momentous anniversary, let us remember the brilliance of our beloved Mahatma Gandhi”, he said.



Gandhiji, according to Swami Chidanand Saraswati (Vice Chairman-GMF & Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh), was a man on a mission. "If there is a lack of anything in the twenty-first century, it is consciousness. Today, we have speed, but we lack direction; we need Mahatma Gandhi's beliefs in this regard. There is always plenty for everyone, but not enough for our greed, as Gandhi correctly stated”, he said.



Mr. Nandan Jha and GMF were praised by Sadhwi Bhagwati (President, Divine Shakti Foundation & Secretary-General, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance) for gathering people from all over the world to this event. Gandhiji, she added, was remarkable because he was not only the father of India but also the father of nonviolent resistance and revolution throughout the world.



Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Jury Gandhi Mandela Foundation & Former Supreme Court of India Judge) appreciated everyone attending the event. She also made an excellent suggestion: “Invite global leaders from other ethnic groups who believe in violence and persuade them that violence is not the way to go and that we should endeavor to propagate Gandhian values among the people.”



Other dignitaries who attended the event congratulated the Gandhi Mandela Foundation for putting on the event to honor Mahatma Gandhi and paid lavish respects to the 'Father of the Nation.' Everyone agreed that Gandhi Ji's principles are more relevant in today's society because there is such a great need for them.