Naadi Dosh Receives Immense Love From Audience At The Box Office: Producers Express Joy After Big Screen Release

“Naadi Dosh” is a classic modern romantic story that takes the audience through a ride of emotions and leaves them flattered with a millennial twist in the end. Viewers have reportedly found the film “unique” in the romance genre and have also appreciated the distinctive treatment of the film.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 1:41 pm

Krishnadev Yagnik’s “Naadi Dosh” is doing fantastic in the box office as the romantic film has successfully grabbed the attention of the audience with its unusual storyline and dewy romance. The film stars Yash Soni and Janki Bodiwala in the lead and audience love the sizzling chemistry between the duo. However, another major attribute that grabbed the eyes of the audience is Janki Bodiwala and Raunaq Kamdar’s filial relation. Fans loved how the two beautifully portrayed the relation of a brother and sister.

Producers Nilay Chotai, Munna Shukul, and Harshad Shah are reportedly very happy with how the film is doing in the box office. The film was also co-produced by Jayesh Patel, Mit Chotai, and Bhinish Shah. The credits for the totality of the film and how it has won the hearts of the audience goes entirely to the production for upholding such a wonderful cast and crew together.

“Naadi Dosh” is a classic modern romantic story that takes the audience through a ride of emotions and leaves them flattered with a millennial twist in the end. Viewers have reportedly found the film “unique” in the romance genre and have also appreciated the distinctive treatment of the film. Creative director Chinmay Parmar has done a fantastic job alongside director and writer Krishnadev Yagnik. The music and songs of the film have also been loved by the audience as some of the songs have already become love anthems. The music is done by Kedar Bhargav. The cinematography of the film done by Haresh Bhanushali and Prashant Gohel was also applauded by the audience. 

Naadi Dosh has added a new segment to the romance genre and has been a formidable part of the new wave of Gujarati cinemas. With soaring positive reactions, the film has way to go in the box office and the history of cinema. The producers are showered with love, appreciation and support from all over.

