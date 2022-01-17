Meat, fish, chicken, and a lot of strong spices are an inseparable part of a non vegetarian’s kitchen. However, the ongoing pandemic and the prolonged lockdown have made people realize that the days of rushing to the local meat shop and fish market for fresh supplies are no longer a safe and viable option.



The pandemic has brought a paradigm shift in the ways people shop and the same applies to the buying of non-veg food items. While there is a life-threatening virus ravaging outside the doorstep, Indians are now preferring to shop their meat online to ensure convenience, safety, and hygiene. As the Indian market began to showcase growing needs for a high-quality meat delivery service, Mr. Sanjay Guha presented the market with a one-stop meat delivery solution called My Localmarket.



When it comes to food and grocery items, no one can ignore how local small scale vendors from the neighborhood provide affordable, fresh, and healthy food items to the surrounding communities. With the advent of the pandemic, the local non-organized or semi-organized vendors had to suffer a lot following the restrictions on movement. The small traders and local vendors do not have the infrastructure in place to reach their customers which is why My Localmarket strives to bridge the gap between the local markets and the customers. As an advocate of “Vocal for Local”, this innovative meat delivery platform delivers locally-sourced meat items to the doorsteps of their customers within a day of placing the order. They are currently operating in Mumbai and Kolkata with an aim of emerging as a reliable fish & meat delivery service for the meat lovers.



Unlike the traditional supermarkets, My Localmarket sources their meat, fish, and other food items fresh from the local vendors and suppliers so that the customers can get hold of premium quality food items. They also ensure that the meats are cut and packed following all safety and hygiene protocols to eliminate any potential risk of quality control. My Localmarket spends considerable time and effort in identifying the strength of each vendor before starting supplying meat or fish from them. This way they have been able to build a robust and dynamic supply chain that complements their demand-fulfilment chain. For instance, in Kolkata, they have associations with some of the best fish suppliers and vendors from whom they source top-notch sweet water fishes as well as seafood items.



Speaking of his hyperlocal delivery start-up, founder-CEO of My Localmarket Mr. Sanjay Guha shares, “The new-age population does not want to visit the crowded local markets for fish and meat compromising with their health, safety and work-time management. So, they look for a reliable online meat delivery service that can guarantee delivery of fresh non-veg food items on their doorsteps. My Localmarket was born out of that call. We offer premium cut fish and meat along with other food items in fish-loving Kolkata and Mumbai. Our goal is to let them enjoy the taste of their local delicacies from the safety of their homes.”



Online meat shopping from My Localmarket not only saves a lot of money and time but also you get to choose from a wide range of meat and fish. As they source the ordered items from local suppliers and offer the fastest delivery, My Localmarket is diminishing the misconception that online meat services are inferior to local butcher shops in terms of taste and quality. After solidifying its presence in Mumbai and Kolkata, My Localmarket is now looking to launch its services in Delhi and Bangalore as well. With a customer retention rate of above 60%, My Localmarket is ready to redefine the online meat shopping landscape in India.

