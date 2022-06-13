My Little Panda Is Helping People To Stop The Flood Of Daily Routine Plastic Products

Replacing plastic is one of the biggest challenges in our society. These days, virtually everything comes with plastic packaging. From sushi in delivery packing to bond paper packing. This scenario is worrying, as the UN estimates that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.

In the UK, there has been a complete ban on the manufacture of products containing microplastics. During World Environment Week, several countries gathered to sign measures to reduce the use of the product. After that, big brands and coffee shops declared their own intentions to cut down on plastic. In Iceland, a supermarket wants to be the first to eliminate all plastic packaging in its private label products by 2023.

However, it is not just government measures that the planet is in need of. Everyone (including companies) needs to do their part to change this habit that harms the environment so much. My Little Panda is one such eco-friendly company that is working to eliminate the plastic wastage from the world. They manufacture a wide range of products including toothbrush, Cutlery sets lunch sets serving tongs and much more by using biodegradable eco-friendly material. According to the founder Paris Michailidis the idea behind My Little Panda was to help in the fight against the plastic and My Little Panda shop got a variety of products that one can buy just once to replace plastic. This way, people will no longer be using single-use products in their routine.

To explain this further Paris Michailidis further said that take an example of toothbrush. Toothbrushes are items that we even forget that they can be polluting. The fact is, most toothbrushes today are made of plastic. Many of them end up decomposing into microplastics that end up polluting the oceans or contaminating the soil. To solve this problem and replace plastic, they are manufacturing bamboo toothbrushes which not only are eco-friendly, but they are great for your health and the environment.

Similarly, a vast majority of soaps on the market today use chemical products that are not good for the environment, or even animal fat in the composition. The packages are mostly plastic. To tackle this issue, My Little Panda is replacing the ecological soap with a 100% Natural Dish Soap.

In the words of Paris Michailidis, the need to act urgently is undeniable because the plastic production is expected to grow more in the coming years and companies that uses plastics clearly have to play a vital role in changing the unsustainable dynamics.