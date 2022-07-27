My Incredible Journey Against My Nemesis

And how you can fight unwinnable battles too

Today we bring you the story Shashank Agarwal, who not only built a ripped body but also created and sold two software businesses in just 11 months. This is how he did it and how you can do it too.

Transforming oneself from their current situation into one in which they are in a desirable place requires taking active steps and making good choices in the right direction. In this sense, it’s good to emulate and follow in the footsteps of someone sharing their personal transformation story.

My Struggle

Elaborating on how he embarked on his fitness and entrepreneurship journey, Shashank reveals that he initially started his personal transformation in March 2021, but major events led him to be less focused. He says, “Sometime in the middle of September 2021, something happened. Something personal that deeply hurt me, and I wanted to make sure that something similar never happens again.” So, he made up his mind and started working on his fitness. Mr. Agarwal explains that his entrepreneurial goal was to build a very niche and automated tech business, using his software engineering skills, to support his passive income. He adds, “My passive income today is almost half of my active income from my job, it’s unreal how much impact small steps can have in life.” On the fitness side, he explains his main goal was to do body re-composition—to lose fat and build muscle at the same time.

A Must-Follow Fitness Plan

As the only way you can lose weight is by being in caloric deficit—which means eating less calories than your Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE)—and by burning calories through highly intense workouts, focusing on diet and exercise is a must. Based on his experience, Mr. Agarwal strongly suggests the following for beginners looking to get a more aesthetic physique:

• To lose fat, make sure your diets put you in calorific deficit, but also make sure your protein intake is sufficient (around 0.7 g–1 g per lb. of your bodyweight) to avoid losing any muscle mass.

• For optimal fat loss, cardio is optional but weight training is a must. Heavy weight training prevents muscle loss on a calorie deficit diet.

• Try to hit the gym at least 4 times a week, focussing on compound lifts and on the deadlift, squat, and bench press.

• Make sure to eat a nutritious diet and try to limit carbohydrate intake to a minimum. Practice Intermittent Fasting as that can support quicker fat loss and also help optimise blood sugar levels.

• Be consistent and don’t lose hope. This is a long and slow process, but so is anything worthwhile in life.

Tips on my Entrepreneurship Journey

Entrepreneurship can be a tough and long journey for many people. Some get lucky and succeed the first time, whereas for others, not even a lifetime is enough. Shashank explains that his goal was not to start a big unicorn but a lifestyle business that could help support his crypto investments. He says, “Reading online and talking with multiple successful entrepreneurs, I realized that I didn’t want to go towards creation of the traditional big business route, but instead wished to create something small and niche which I could easily sell in the future.”

According to him, lifestyle businesses are the best as not only do they offer freedom, but it is something anyone can create and do as a side vocation. He adds, “It’s like entering a blue ocean, rather than the red ocean representing the pursual of a big business idea.”

To create lifestyle business side vocations, he highlights that you first need to focus on creating a very niche, scalable, and automated business that would primarily be run end-to-end by you. It is mostly software product businesses in this category, so creating something similar would be easiest. Secondly, try to learn full stack development skills (like CSS, JavaScript, and HTML, etc.) along with product and business sense. Finally, focus more on implementation and testing things out. Don’t let failure discourage you—remember that the losers of today could be the legends of tomorrow.

In only less than a year, Shashank Agarwal achieved something remarkable. You can follow his journey on his Instagram account @expandingourselves and also connect with him via his website: https://expandingourselves.com/



