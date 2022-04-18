Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Music Enthusiast Hemang Shah's Songs Are True Pieces Of Entertainment

Hemang Shah's songs radiate great energy. He has sung numerous songs and none these ended up being a flop.

Music Enthusiast Hemang Shah's Songs Are True Pieces Of Entertainment
Hemang Shah, Singer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 4:45 pm

Singing is the most genuine and affluent form of entertainment. Why affluent? Because it is such a premium, not everybody can afford to outdo it. But Hemang Shah is unique and so is his voice. His songs are that one thing that can breathe life into you.

Hemang Shah's songs radiate great energy. They are influential enough to pump immense oomph through the veins of your body. He has sung numerous songs and not one of these was a flop. May it be a party or any event, Hemang Shah's singing style leaves no stone unturned in setting your mood right.

The singer's songs fetched love from millions. People go nuts as soon as Hemang announces his new song or album. Here is what he has to say about this, "The craziness that I see in people for my songs is what pushes me to work harder. Singing is my passion and I have achieved prosperity through it, but all this limelight and success wouldn’t have been possible without the folks who shower tremendous love on my songs."

Related stories

Global Impact Summit 2022 Organised By Woxsen University Witnessed Dignitaries From Around The World

Hemang Shah set sail on his musical journey years ago. He had been inclined towards singing since his childhood. Moreover, his musical family background just intensified his fascination with music. Hemang has spent more than a couple of years training his vocals and his hard work can be seen in every song. 

This Mumbai-based singer has always observed the world of entertainment very closely. Growing up in the city where legendary Bollywood singers found their peak, Hemang Shah too dreamt of that. And today, he is living every bit of his dream life.

A few of his songs include High Rated Gabru, The Wakhra Song, Pani Da Rang, Ban Ja Rani, Saadi Gali Aaja and many more. We hope that Hemang Shah finds more success.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Hemang Shah Singer Musician Music Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India