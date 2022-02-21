Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Munir Khan – Man With A Noble Intention To Make A Cancer-Free Society

Basically, immunotherapy is developed for the treatment of cancer but its premise is to enhance and strengthen our immune system so that our body can fight against every disease especially cancer without any side effects.

Munir Khan – Man With A Noble Intention To Make A Cancer-Free Society
Immunotheraphy

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 3:56 pm

The concept of immunotherapy is not new. In recent years, it has emerged as a revolution in the field of cancer treatment. But its roots are much older. Its field has been transformative in the care of cancer patients. William B. coli, now widely acknowledged as the father of immunotherapy, he made the first attempt to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer in the late 19th century.

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to two researchers. Ellison and Honjo were honored for uncovering ways to activate the immune system to attack cancer, a breakthrough in developing new cancer treatments. This healing therapy is now considered the fourth pillar of cancer therapy.

Basically, immunotherapy is developed for the treatment of cancer but its premise is to enhance and strengthen our immune system so that our body can fight against every disease especially cancer without any side effects.

The next revolutionary wave in cancer immunotherapy came with the invention of Body Revival by Munir khan. There is a noble purpose underlying every invention, Mr. Munir khan had a mission of human welfare, Thus Mr. Khan invented an Ayurveda - immunotherapy-based solution for cancer.

After deep research about cancer treatments, Mr. Khan has found that immunotherapy can be the future of cancer treatment because it makes our immune system that powerful that our body itself can fight and get victory over cancer.

Cancer always has the potential for metastasis and disease recurrence, Ayurveda- immunotherapy-based body revival not only focuses on healing cancer but also reduces the chances of recurrence and stops cancer from spreading to other parts of the body. Because it has the goodness of Ayurveda and the effectiveness of immunotherapy that reduces or eliminates the chance of cancer recurrence. Immunotherapy treatment can be used alone or combined with other cancer treatments.

Unleashing the power of the immune system or stimulating the body’s immune system to attack tumors is a promising way to treat cancer.

Body revival has effective results and successful 25 years speaks about its potential and effectiveness. Body Revival improves the body’s defense mechanism, flushes out toxins through excretion, promotes regeneration of healthy tissues and cells, aims at body detoxification and blood purification, and repairs the diseased cells. Body Revival is a carefully prepared formula based on the principle of immunotherapy and cell regeneration with its roots deep in the science of Ayurveda.

Body Revival has been clinically tested in the Institute of Post-graduate Medical Education Research by the government of West Bengal.

After inventing Body Revival Mr. Khan has finally found his way and he started his mission to heal cancer patients.


 

Outlook Spotlight Immunotherapy Cancer Cancer Treatment William B. Coli Outlook Spotlight Nobel Prize Munir Khan Body Revival Ayurveda West Bengal (WB)
