Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Multiple Restaurant Owner Prateek Sachdev On His Business And Future Goals

Prateej Sachdev owns Döner and Gyros, and celebrity Ranvijay Singer is his partner in the business. The eatery has specially curated meals for people who follow healthy eating habits. The Dubai-based franchise started in 2018 and, in the last 5 years, has witnessed immense growth and profits. Döner and Gyros also have outlets in Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow and New Delhi.

Prateek Sachdev with Rannvijay Singha

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 4:32 pm

The food and restaurant industry has been booming since the pandemic as people want to spend time in eateries and cafes that provide comfort and have a great aesthetic. Many young people have ventured into the restaurant business and witnessed success. Once such entrepreneur and restaurateur is Prateek Sachdev.

Prateej Sachdev owns  Döner and Gyros, and celebrity Ranvijay Singer is his partner in the business. The eatery has specially curated meals for people who follow healthy eating habits. The Dubai-based franchise started in 2018 and, in the last 5 years, has witnessed immense growth and profits. Döner and Gyros also have outlets in Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow and New Delhi.

Along with Döner and Gyros, Prateek's other eateries are Hudson Chopsticks (a Chinese restaurant), Begum Jaan, Pizza Guys,  Italio Pizzeria & Kitchen and also a Liquor Land (a liquor store). Liquor Land is one of the biggest liquor stores in Lucknow and Kanpur. Sachdev plans to open a few more branches in Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad.

Running multiple eateries has helped Prateek Sachdev become a smart and skilled businessman. His journey initially had ups and downs, but with every learning experience, he realised what was required to run a successful restaurant. With the same skills and experience, Prateek plans to open a multi-cuisine restaurant in Mumbai in the second half of 2023. He is quite excited to start the new venture and provide a place to enjoy different delicacies together.

Entrepreneur Prateek Sachdev shares about his restaurant business: “I am a big foodie and always loved to explore different cafes and restaurants. So it helped me start my own eateries, along with a visionary people and partner. Running a restaurant is not as easy as it looks. But seeing people enjoy what you have built and witness the growth is a powerful and positive feeling. I am glad I walked the path of my dream and hope to keep growing.”

