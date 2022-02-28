Mr. Iqbal Singh Chahal: A Warrior Who Successfully Controlled The Spread Of Covid-19 In Mumbai

Covid-19, A word which had no place in our life till a couple of years back has changed human mankind like never before in these years. This pandemic made many people suffer and go through the pain of losing a loved one. Along with countless problems and sufferings it brought, it also made us realize the value of things and people that we once took for granted. The term “Covid warriors” came into practice and we realized how blessed we are to have our frontline workers who dedicated all of their lives to save people day and night. No monetary or other return can equal their sacrifices, but recognizing their work can encourage them and make us aware of our real-life heroes.

One such hero is Iqbal Singh Chahal, who added thousands of beds through new field hospitals, and private facilities who handed over their Covid-19 wards to the government with 800 vehicles being turned into ambulances. A proactive approach was used to focus on 55 slums including Dharavi, where a strict lock-down was accompanied by aggressive sanitation of public toilets, mass coronavirus screening, and a huge volunteer effort to ensure that everyone gets food on time in such tough times. All positive test reports in Mumbai were routed through "war rooms".

Being a receiver of total 11 awards within a year, he feels blessed to be working as a civil servant as it was his passion. Mr. Chahal was recently felicitated by the “Iconic Achievers Award-2021” for outstanding contribution to Healthcare (COVID Relief) from WBR Corp, New Delhi, which is a topmost brand management consultancy firm in Asia on 26th September 2021. Dedicating his award to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he salutes the team BMC for giving him the opportunity and making it all possible. Mr. Iqbal has been also felicitated by Hon’ble Shri Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a public function for stellar performance as Municipal Commissioner, Mumbai.

Another recognition that Mr. Iqbal has received is of the prestigious “Mumbai Ratna award” from Hon’ble Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai for being the architect of the internationally acclaimed Mumbai Covid fight Model that effectively controlled the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai during first two waves and thereby bringing the pride to Mumbai. At the Raj Bhavan, Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded 31 individuals with the prestigious “Mumbai Ratna” awards for their contributions. The said award was presented by Films Today, Nana Nani Foundation, and Enarr Group. Mr. Chahal is widely given the credit for keeping Covid-19 under check in Mumbai. It was so brilliant that even the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Maharashtra also lauded him for his Mumbai Model.

Some of the many awardees included the likes of Chairman, Godrej Group, Adi Godrej, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Construction Engineer, Niranjan Hiranandani, and Advocate Ujjwal Nikam amongst others. He dedicated almost all of his awards to BMC saying it is beyond imagination for him to receive such honors without the support of BMC. Towards the end, he assured that team BMC resolves to continue to do its best in the future also.

