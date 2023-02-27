Mr Atul Chordia: The Man Who Redefined The Skyline Of Pune City

Under the leadership of Mr Atul Chordia, Panchshil Realty has been on a growth-led journey in the country's real estate and hospitality landscape since its inception in 2002. Mr Atul Chordia has been the driving force behind Panchshil Realty's efforts to bring some of the best brands to the Pune market.
Panchshil Realty has been instrumental in setting new benchmarks for luxury across multiple asset classes such as office parks, residential, retail malls and hospitality. Every Panchshil project has a dedicated Facility Management team that spearheads distinctive operations. Panchshil Realty also offers services such as Project Management, Fit Out Management, Architecture, and Residential Leasing.
Mr Atul Chordia reimagined lifestyles fortifying a definite purpose in shaping our lives.
With his acute business sense, Mr Atul Chordia has led Panchshil Realty to be amongst India's best luxury real estate brands. Even with his accolades and successes, Atul shows no signs of slowing down and is determined to make Panchshil Realty a world-renowned brand through its innovative technology and advanced construction practices. He believes in teamwork and collaborations. He maintains humility and always gives credit for the company's successes to his partners, investors, clients, and dedicated workforce. Mr Atul Chordia, a notable entrepreneur and industry leader, finds joy in sports, arts, and philanthropy. He also actively supports various social and cultural events and causes as pure goodwill. Mr Atul Chordia, a valiant, has built his company from the ground up and is on a mission to create world-class innovative spaces.
Facts about Mr Atul Chordia
|
Name
|
Atul Chordia
|
Date of Birth
|
March 13, 1967
|
Education
|
Bachelor of Commerce
|
Institute
|
University of Pune
|
Company Name
|
Panchshil Realty
|
Accomplishments
|
Panchshil Realty's diverse portfolio includes premium residential developments, office parks, built-to-suit office space, special economic zones, hotels, convention centres, and luxury retail malls. The company's projects are more than just real estate investments; they are important landmarks for Pune of the future.
Panchshil and its developments
- Atul Chordia’s first residential project as a real estate developer was The Satellite Towers in Mundhwa, Pune. He continued his growth by creating a built-to-suit project for AXA Business Services.
- Panchshil opened the International Convention Centre (ICC) in 2002, making it one of the largest convention centres in South Asia.
- Panchshil launched Tech Park One for IBM in 2003.
- Panchshil Realty received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Merrill Lynch in 2004, and in 2005, Panchshil launched Oakwood Residence, Pune's first internationally-branded serviced residence.
- Panchshil launched EON Free Zone, India's first IT & IT-eS SEZ, in 2006, creating wealth assets and job opportunities.
- Panchshil Realty introduced yoopune by Philippe Starck as India's first internationally branded residence in 2007.
- The following year, in 2008, the company formed a partnership with Marriott International to open Courtyard by Marriott, Pune's first Marriott property.
- The Pune Marriott Hotel and Convention Center opened in 2010, as did Pune’s sole World Trade Center developed by Panchshil.
- In 2013, Pune Marriott Hotel and Convention Center was upgraded to JW Marriott. In the same year, Panchshil added the Trump Organization to his portfolio and introduced it to the country.
- After the acquisition of Mumbai's Express Towers in 2014, Panchshil signed an MOU with the Government of Maharashtra in 2015 to develop four IT parks across Mumbai and Pune. Panchshil acquired First International Financial Centre (FIFC), BKC, Mumbai in 2017, all three in collaboration with Blackstone.
- Panchshil launched the world's first Yoo-branded villas in 2018, followed by the opening of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in central Pune the following year.
- Panchshil also entered the Maldives to build Amari Raaya, which began in 2019 and introduced the multi-utility SOHO concept in 2020.
- Panchshil collaborated with GIC, Singapore, to build Eon West in 2021.
- Few of the many other Panchshil landmarks include Panchshil Towers, Panchshil Business Park- Phase 1 for Cummins India, Avant Garde (New Delhi), The Pavilion Mall, Panchshil Business Park- Phase 2, and EON Free Zone- Phase 2.
- Panchshil has delivered 28 million square feet of prime real estate across several asset classes in addition to the 17.5 million square feet it is currently developing.