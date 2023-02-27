Mr Atul Chordia: The Man Who Redefined The Skyline Of Pune City

Under the leadership of Mr Atul Chordia, Panchshil Realty has been on a growth-led journey in the country's real estate and hospitality landscape since its inception in 2002. Mr Atul Chordia has been the driving force behind Panchshil Realty's efforts to bring some of the best brands to the Pune market.

Panchshil Realty has been instrumental in setting new benchmarks for luxury across multiple asset classes such as office parks, residential, retail malls and hospitality. Every Panchshil project has a dedicated Facility Management team that spearheads distinctive operations. Panchshil Realty also offers services such as Project Management, Fit Out Management, Architecture, and Residential Leasing.

Mr Atul Chordia reimagined lifestyles fortifying a definite purpose in shaping our lives.

With his acute business sense, Mr Atul Chordia has led Panchshil Realty to be amongst India's best luxury real estate brands. Even with his accolades and successes, Atul shows no signs of slowing down and is determined to make Panchshil Realty a world-renowned brand through its innovative technology and advanced construction practices. He believes in teamwork and collaborations. He maintains humility and always gives credit for the company's successes to his partners, investors, clients, and dedicated workforce. Mr Atul Chordia, a notable entrepreneur and industry leader, finds joy in sports, arts, and philanthropy. He also actively supports various social and cultural events and causes as pure goodwill. Mr Atul Chordia, a valiant, has built his company from the ground up and is on a mission to create world-class innovative spaces.

Facts about Mr Atul Chordia

Name Atul Chordia Date of Birth March 13, 1967 Education Bachelor of Commerce Institute University of Pune Company Name Panchshil Realty Accomplishments Winner of the National Motocross Championship 1985-1986 Member of World Trade Center (WTC) Council Member of FICCI Real estate Committee Nominated for Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Spirit, 2015 Delegate at the annual Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA).. Recognized as the legend of Maharashtra and icons of Jain Samaj Award for dedication and service in business development Awarded the ‘'Times Men of the Year Award’, Asia One World’s greatest leaders, 'Business Impact of the Year Award in the ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards, 'Developer of the Year Award for The Ritz Carlton in the Hotelier India Awards, appreciation award from Round Table India for steadfast support and endeavor, received an award for leadership talk at Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence and Trinity Success Award as an excellent speaker at ITP Media Honored with the Real estate Icons of Pune Award for the Year 2022

Panchshil Realty's diverse portfolio includes premium residential developments, office parks, built-to-suit office space, special economic zones, hotels, convention centres, and luxury retail malls. The company's projects are more than just real estate investments; they are important landmarks for Pune of the future.

Panchshil and its developments