Mr Atul Chordia: The Man Who Redefined The Skyline Of Pune City

Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Mr Atul Chordia reimagined lifestyles fortifying a definite purpose in shaping our lives.

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 7:19 pm

Under the leadership of Mr Atul Chordia, Panchshil Realty has been on a growth-led journey in the country's real estate and hospitality landscape since its inception in 2002. Mr Atul Chordia has been the driving force behind Panchshil Realty's efforts to bring some of the best brands to the Pune market. 

Panchshil Realty has been instrumental in setting new benchmarks for luxury across multiple asset classes such as office parks, residential, retail malls and hospitality. Every Panchshil project has a dedicated Facility Management team that spearheads distinctive operations. Panchshil Realty also offers services such as Project Management, Fit Out Management, Architecture, and Residential Leasing. 

 Mr Atul Chordia reimagined lifestyles fortifying a definite purpose in shaping our lives. 

With his acute business sense, Mr Atul Chordia has led Panchshil Realty to be amongst India's best luxury real estate brands. Even with his accolades and successes, Atul shows no signs of slowing down and is determined to make Panchshil Realty a world-renowned brand through its innovative technology and advanced construction practices. He believes in teamwork and collaborations. He maintains humility and always gives credit for the company's successes to his partners, investors, clients, and dedicated workforce. Mr Atul Chordia, a notable entrepreneur and industry leader, finds joy in sports, arts, and philanthropy. He also actively supports various social and cultural events and causes as pure goodwill. Mr Atul Chordia, a valiant, has built his company from the ground up and is on a mission to create world-class innovative spaces. 

Facts about Mr Atul Chordia 

Name 

Atul Chordia 

Date of Birth 

March 13, 1967 

Education 

Bachelor of Commerce 

Institute 

University of Pune 

Company Name 

Panchshil Realty 

Accomplishments 

  1. Winner of the National Motocross Championship 1985-1986  

  1. Member of World Trade Center (WTC) Council  

  1. Member of FICCI Real estate Committee  

  1. Nominated for Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Spirit, 2015  

  1. Delegate at the annual Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA).. 

  1. Recognized as the legend of Maharashtra and icons of Jain Samaj Award for dedication and service in business development 

  1. Awarded the ‘'Times Men of the Year Award’, Asia One World’s greatest leaders, 'Business Impact of the Year Award in the ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards, 'Developer of the Year Award for The Ritz Carlton in the Hotelier India Awards, appreciation award from Round Table India for steadfast support and endeavor,  received an award for leadership talk at Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence and Trinity Success Award as an excellent speaker at ITP Media 

  1. Honored with the Real estate Icons of Pune Award for the Year 2022 

 

Panchshil Realty's diverse portfolio includes premium residential developments, office parks, built-to-suit office space, special economic zones, hotels, convention centres, and luxury retail malls. The company's projects are more than just real estate investments; they are important landmarks for Pune of the future.  

Panchshil and its developments 

  • Atul Chordia’s first residential project as a real estate developer was The Satellite Towers in Mundhwa, Pune. He continued his growth by creating a built-to-suit project for AXA Business Services. 
  • Panchshil opened the International Convention Centre (ICC) in 2002, making it one of the largest convention centres in South Asia. 
  • Panchshil launched Tech Park One for IBM in 2003. 
  • Panchshil Realty received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Merrill Lynch in 2004, and in 2005, Panchshil launched Oakwood Residence, Pune's first internationally-branded serviced residence. 
  • Panchshil launched EON Free Zone, India's first IT & IT-eS SEZ, in 2006, creating wealth assets and job opportunities. 
  • Panchshil Realty introduced yoopune by Philippe Starck as India's first internationally branded residence in 2007. 
  • The following year, in 2008, the company formed a partnership with Marriott International to open Courtyard by Marriott, Pune's first Marriott property. 
  • The Pune Marriott Hotel and Convention Center opened in 2010, as did Pune’s sole World Trade Center developed by Panchshil. 
  • In 2013, Pune Marriott Hotel and Convention Center was upgraded to  JW Marriott. In the same year, Panchshil added the Trump Organization to his portfolio and introduced it to the country. 
  • After the acquisition of Mumbai's Express Towers in 2014, Panchshil signed an MOU with the Government of Maharashtra in 2015 to develop four IT parks across Mumbai and Pune. Panchshil acquired First International Financial Centre (FIFC), BKC, Mumbai in 2017, all three in collaboration with Blackstone. 
  • Panchshil launched the world's first Yoo-branded villas in 2018, followed by the opening of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in central Pune the following year. 
  • Panchshil also entered the Maldives to build Amari Raaya, which began in 2019 and introduced the multi-utility SOHO concept in 2020. 
  • Panchshil collaborated with GIC, Singapore, to build Eon West in 2021. 
  • Few of the many other Panchshil landmarks include Panchshil Towers, Panchshil Business Park- Phase 1 for Cummins India, Avant Garde (New Delhi), The Pavilion Mall, Panchshil Business Park- Phase 2, and EON Free Zone- Phase 2. 
  • Panchshil has delivered 28 million square feet of prime real estate across several asset classes in addition to the 17.5 million square feet it is currently developing.  

