Mr. Amitabh Shah Is Awarded By Guj CM Bhupendra Patel: For Noble Work In Betterment Of Society

Be the change you want to see in the world. Founder of Yuva unstoppable, Mr. Amitabh Shah exactly does this by putting his relentless efforts into social work. He just believes in helping and giving. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Bhupendrabhai Patel gave award to Mr. Amitabh shah for all his noble work.



Who is Amitabh Shah?

Amitabh Shah is the Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer (CIO) of a Non-Government Organization (NGO) well known by the name YUVA Unstoppable, and a well-known Motivational Speaker in India.



The Great Achievement

Ahmedabad Traffic Police nominates Yuva Unstoppable for renovating the Children Traffic Park. Volunteers creates educational paintings in this park along with a Smart Classroom to educate kids in road safety. Volunteers of Yuva Unstoppable helped in the Rathyatra to make this religious festival smooth and peaceful. Rath Yatra is a popular festival in India. On every Ashadh-Sud-Bij, Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple organizes Rath Yatra. The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is the third largest Rath Yatra festival after those in Puri and Kolkata. Yuva Unstoppable did incredible work in health and education across India for 6M beneficiaries. To commend all these good deeds for communities, Amitabh Shah has received the award.

The event was organized by CREDAI Gujarat. Top Billionaire Philanthropist & Promotor of Zydus Shri Pankaj Patel also received an award for his humanitarian efforts. This award function was given in CREDAI building.



What is CREDAI?

CREDAI-Gujarat is an apex body for private real estate developers in Gujarat. CREDAI Gujarat has been a powerful voice that represents the interests of the Real Estate Industry in Gujarat. CREDAI Gujarat has deep focus on quality construction and timely completion. They takes care of infrastructural needs with labour welfare. On behalf of developers/builders, CREDAI Gujarat lobbies with the government authorities to ensure formulation of constructive policies.



What is Yuva Unstoppable? How does it work for society?

Yuva Unstoppable, an organization known for doing great works for the society and the people, has recently done a very noble job in directing the learning of children. They rejuvenated 3200 schools with sanitation, water, access to technology, scholarships, nutrition, removing vaccine hesitancy amongst others. This is how this NGO is helping to brighten the future of children too.

London School of Economics Impact study showed a 15% improvement in attendance and a 4 times higher learning outcomes in maths and science. Their vision is to impact 10,000 schools in the next 5 years. They have worked passionately in difficult COVID times too. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have gone through a world crisis that hasn’t been seen in past century. The enormous scale of the crisis and the impact it is having was naturally causing a lot of fear, uncertainty and anxiety across the globe.

In this tough time for everyone, Yuva unstoppable came forward to educate children belonging to families that have faced loss in lives of relatives, gave over 100,000 Nutrition kits to front line warriors and 2M liters of oil as vaccine incentive to the needy.



Journey of Yuva Unstoppable

Amitabh Shah launched Yuva Unstoppable in 2005, at a mere age of 23. After completing his MBA from Yale, he declined a JPMorgan Wall Street offer to work on the real streets of India. He decided to launch this volunteer movement after he discovered the immense suffering experienced by his elderly 82-year-old nanny, Kamlaben. she was abandoned and abused by her son.

He gathered friends and started to do volunteering at homes for the elderly, slums and orphanages. Amitabh believes in “Gratitude, Self-Belief and Compassion are the 3 pillars of a meaningful life. Let’s invoke those in all and the world will be a better place.”



Bottom Lines

"The police are doing a great job of helping the society and Yuva Unstoppable has always supported and will continue to support the force by joining various projects of the unstoppable police. The work of Traffic police who bear air-noise pollution on the crossroads daily for our safety should be lauded.”

