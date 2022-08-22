Move Over Shiba Inu - Big Eyes Set To Raise Millions Before Launch

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) fortunes are currently on the fall after creating a reputation for itself being one of the most prominent meme coins over the recent years, as it continues to battle against a substantial market drop.

Nonetheless, many new crypto projects being launched pose another challenge for this popular meme coin. One of the competitive meme coins about to join the crypto market is Big Eyes (BIG). Can it overthrow Shiba Inu and follow a path to success?

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still The “Dogecoin’s Killer”?

The recent explosive move in SHIB price might be short-lived as the crypto community lowers its expectations of this meme coin. SHIB’s price jumped by over 30% last week but has since stagnated, with many considering that it might drop at any point now.

Meme coins have experienced a lot of criticism from the experts and Shiba Inu has been trying to fight it with its recent developments. It is yet unknown whether its transition from just a meme coin to more of a utility coin will be successful.

Shiba Inu is one of the altcoins with a big concentration of whales - major crypto owners - who are expected to have a substantial effect on SHIB's sudden rise. Ethereum whales increased their holdings in Shiba Inu (SHIB), propelling Dogecoin's opponent from seventh to second place. Shiba Inu is presently in second position among the top 100 Ethereum wallets.

Shiba Inu has lately increased in importance as a payment method. SHIB aims to outgrow its present identity as a meme coin. The SHIB Metaverse is the most recent entry to this series. Shiba Inu has also recently introduced new minting alternatives for its consumers, as well as a new burn page and a redesigned layer-2 solution.

Shiba Inu is currently the second most popular meme coin in the industry, but could it be overtaken by the new and exciting crypto project Big Eyes (BIG)?

Big Eyes (BIG) Predicts Great Value Gains Before Launch

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new community-driven cryptocurrency that aims to advance the meme sector in the crypto space. It is a blockchain network that aims to bring wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) environment while also protecting an important element of the global ecology. According to news articles, it will be achieved by contributing 5% of their revenues to ocean-related causes.

Big Eyes’ mascot is an anime-style cat with huge pupils, which deviates from the usual meme coins. Because many meme coins utilise dogs as their method of identification, having this already offers the token an edge over its competitors. Big Eyes made this strategic decision because its creator recognised the ambience of the cat as a 'billion-dollar industry' - leveraging the 'cute' market.

NFTs have become a significant component of the crypto industry, and Big Eyes intends to capitalise on this. Big Eyes aspires to include an NFT collection among the top ten initiatives, with NFT events occurring throughout the year. You will be able to join the Big Eyes Sushi Crew if you purchase a Big Eyes NFT.

The crypto project differentiates itself from competitors by being community-driven, transaction-free, and having a dynamic tax structure. BIG intends to have 90% of its 200,000,000,000 available at launch, so keep a watch out for Big Eyes' progress.

