Moshnake Presale Gains Popularity Like Binance Coin And ApeCoin

The new Moshnake (MSH) game token has been going around crypto circles as the next big cryptocurrency to hit the market after its presale. The game is bringing back the beloved Snake concept to the forefront of the crypto space by adding exciting features we cannot wait to get our hands on.

Keep reading to explore other successful tokens and see why Moshnake (MSH) has the potential to be one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

Moshnake Is Taking Inspiration from Success

Moshnake (MSH) is the NFT game reviving the classic Nokia Snake game. All-new battle royale arena modes will be among the bevy of features introduced in this new epoch of GameFi.

A snake-themed NFT will be purchased to participate in the game. The game operates on a play-to-earn system where players search for Moshnake (MSH) tokens in the PvP and PvE arenas while batting opponents.

The MSH tokens obtained by winners in different arenas are added to a prize pool until the last player standing is eligible to claim the entire pot. This way, the game promotes a free-and-fair system where anyone from any part of the world can be immersed in a life-changing experience.

Investors are captivated by the token, and its ongoing presale has made it popular as a long-term cryptocurrency investment choice. The coin is on sale for $0.04 per token on the game’s website.

Binance Coin, the High Roller

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) that powers a slew of blockchain-based products that Binance, its parent company, provides.

The coin provides commercial and trading utility, such as its implementation as transaction fees on the blockchain and offering liquidity to staking pools. It is also popular enough to be used as payment for digital and real-world goods and services such as airline and hotel tickets.

Binance Coin (BNB) launched in July 2017 during an initial coin offering (ICO) of 100 million BNB tokens out of the maximum 200 million token supply. The ICO offered an issue price of $0.11 per token at 2,700 BNB for 1 ETH or 20,000 BNB for 1 BTC.

The token has seen massive success, rising to an all-time high of $675 in May 2021. Despite current market conditions, Binance Coin (BNB) retains its hotly contested spot on CoinMarketCap’s list of five most valuable cryptocurrencies.

ApeCoin: See You on the Otherside

ApeCoin (APE) is the governance token of the ApeCoin DAO. The ApeCoin (APE) grants its holders membership to the ApeCoin DAO and is tradable on crypto exchanges.

Owners of NFTs in the Yuga Labs ecosystem were allocated a percentage of the total APE supply. Yuga Labs is the brain behind the popular NFT collectibles, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and its mutant derivative (MAYC).

Yuga Labs recently included other admired NFT collections into their roster, including the OG Cryptopunks. The company is building an interoperable metaverse called the Otherside, where users can appear as virtual simulations of their favorite NFTs.

Land in the Otherside is called “Otherdeed” and is purchased with APE tokens. These virtual deeds were in such high demand that when they were on sale, the Ethereum network was so congested that gas fees reached a record high.

ApeCoin (APE) currently has a market capitalization of $1.7B on CoinMarketCap. Experts predict a bump in price as the Otherside becomes more accessible to the general public.

Conclusion

Presales are the most compelling opportunities to add crypto tokens to your portfolio because of the low offering prices.

While the other two coins on the list launched long ago, the Moshnake (MSH) token is hot off the press, gaining more popularity as it inches closer to launch day. So, why not use this occasion to add it to your wallet and see great returns notwithstanding the current crypto collapse?

