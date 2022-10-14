Moshnake is the Next Big Thing in Cryptocurrency, Following in the Footsteps of Uniswap and PancakeSwap

https://www.moshnake.io/how-to-buy?promo=OUTLOOK

Overall, the crypto industry is full of ground-breaking technologies. Technologies aimed at improving the crypto community's efficiency and speed in responding to members' needs are developed and implemented every day.

As a result of these technologies, numerous new initiatives and platforms have emerged to cater to the growing need for secure and convenient digital currencies and asset trading.

Similar to Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE), the goal of the new crypto gaming platform Moshnake (MSH) is to offer value and innovative use cases to the crypto community. In this article, we'll look at what each cryptocurrency offers the crypto industry.

Uniswap (UNI)

The Uniswap (UNI) token is used to access the Uniswap automated liquidity provider, facilitating the smooth and simple trading of Ethereum (ERC-20) tokens.

Uniswap is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that operates on a decentralized network technology. Through the use of smart contracts, the protocol expedites automatic exchanges of cryptocurrency tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

In November of 2018, Hayden Adams established and released Uniswap v1. In May 2020, Uniswap v2 went live and immediately became the world's most prominent decentralized spot exchange. Uniswap v3 was released on the Ethereum blockchain a year later to reduce transaction fees and increase transaction speeds.

Since Hayden Adams released the V1 protocol in November 2018, more than 94 million Uniswap (UNI) deals have been executed, demonstrating the platform's rapid adoption and widespread use.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

The cryptocurrency CAKE is traded on the BNB chain via the decentralized exchange known as PancakeSwap. In September of the year 2020, it was released.

Users of PancakeSwap (CAKE) engage in trading against a liquidity pool utilizing an automated market maker (AMM) mechanism. In exchange for their monetary contributions to the pools, users are given tokens.

Users of PancakeSwap (CAKE) can instantly trade their coins for those of other cryptocurrencies without the need for a third party. Additionally, it has low transaction costs and quick processing times.

The steady flow of funds is one of Binance's Smart Chain's greatest strengths. Among all dApps, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has the largest daily user base and the fourth-highest market volume.

It's compatible with several different wallets, including TrustWallet, TokenPocket, MathWallet, and MetaMask. Staking your token on PancakeSwap is a good idea because of the huge daily trading volume.

Moshnake (MSH)

The new gaming coin, Moshnake Token (MSH), is a widely awaited cryptocurrency that powers the Moshnake system and facilitates numerous functions, such as incentives, transaction fees, network governance, and more. It is a token that will be used in the Moshnake gaming platform.

The MSH token can be used to make purchases and sales on the MSH Internal Market. The Moshnake token can only be used on the BNB Smart Chain (BNB) network, a blockchain known for its rapid transaction times and low transaction fees.

In the Moshnake game environment, players must not only manage and move their snake without smashing into other players, but also search for more MSH tokens and other NFT assets. More time in the arena means a longer snake, which means more money and a better chance of winning.

Moshnake is a decentralized gaming platform that operates on two tokens: MSH (used for governance) and VEN (used as in-game payment).

Moshnake Token (MSH) is getting closer to its presale stage and may be an excellent investment choice right now.

