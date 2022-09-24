Moshnake: Another Opportunity For Crypto Traders Who Missed Out On Enjin Coin And The Sandbox

Several projects in the cryptocurrency market are based on a Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept. Moshnake (MSH), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and The Sandbox (SAND) fall under this category.

These projects merge the highly popular fields of cryptocurrency and video games to create an opportunity for gamers to earn money while doing their thing. The platforms’ native currencies are often used within their ecosystems to buy characters and weapons and may be earned as rewards for accomplishing game tasks.

The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have been around for a while and are flourishing in the P2E industry. Crypto traders who bought in early on these projects have enjoyed massive returns.

If you missed out on them at their early stages, Moshnake (MSH) offers a brand new opportunity with its classic game ecosystem. Here's how it works.

Moshnake

Moshnake (MSH) is a developing NFT game based on the P2E concept. The game developers got the project idea from the popular all-time classic “Snake” game in the 90s. Moshnake intends to create an ecosystem where players can re-experience the classic game but with the ability to earn while playing it.

The game will feature several NFT Moshnakes, such as the Mamba, Viper, Krait, and Cobra. Players simply have to direct their Moshnakes to feed on the variety of eggs, and in-game NFT collectibles spread out in the arena. Players can also battle their snakes against other snakes in the battle royale arena.

Besides the Snake game, Moshnake (MSH) plans to offer alternative entertainment options to turn the ecosystem into a massive social platform. For example, players can interact with friends and other individuals hanging out on the platform.

Activities within the gaming ecosystem will be based on the Moshnake Token (MSH), although it has another token, Venom (VEN), which will support gameplay. The MSH and VEN tokens will be based on the Binance Smart Chain and have a maximum supply of 1 billion and 20 billion, respectively.

The project has launched a presale to fund its big plans, with the MSH token going for only a fraction of what it could be worth in the future.

Enjin and The Sandbox

Enjin Coin (ENJ) and The Sandbox (SAND) are two of the most popular NFT game-based projects in the market. The primary application for Enjin Coin (ENJ) is to store and manage virtual items for video games. These can be anything from in-game currency to tokens that symbolize special collectibles like swords or character accessories. Users have to lock the platform's ENJ token to mint items on the platform.

On the other hand, The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralized NFT game Metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows non-technical people to build, sell, utilize, and monetize their virtual reality NFTs. The entire in-game economy depends on the crypto metaverse's native cryptocurrency, SAND, for support.

Enjin coin and The Sandbox have contributed to the advancement of the NFT-gaming sector and have raised solid communities for themselves. However, Moshnake is still in its infancy and has the potential to succeed like its predecessors.

Its simple classic game model will appeal to more enthusiasts outside the core gaming community.

