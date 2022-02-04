Morpho Hotels & Resorts Proudly Announce Signing Of 2nd Hotel In Goa With Crystal By Morpho Goa Villagio Resort

Morpho Group, one of the youngest hotel management organizations, has recently opened doors of their second Goa property –Crystal by Morpho Goa Villagio Resort to attract tourists who are looking forward to spending some quality time in a beautiful South Goa village.

Talking about their newest Goa venture, CEO of Morpho Hotels and Resorts, Dipinder Benjamin says, “After Morpho Calangute, this will be our second property in the beach capital of India. Behind Crystal by Morpho Goa Villagio Resort, our vision is to introduce travelers to the next level of comfort & experience with the organization. It will also be an addition to offer more engagement to our guests with the Goan culture and tradition. The village resort will bring them closer to the roots and soul of Goa which is a lifetime experience on its own.”

The Morpho Group has taken its name after the Morpho butterfly which is known for its vibrant appearance. The Morpho Hotels & Resorts provide modern and vibrant accommodation facilities to their guests. Morpho Calangute in North Goa is located near popular tourist hotspots like Calangute Beach along with the Baga stretch and beach. Now, they have launched their Villagio Resort in South Goa to revitalize their guests with the perfect blend of natural surroundings and modern amenities.

Crystal by Morpho Goa Villagio Resort is in the beautiful South Goa village of Betalbatim, which is known for its serene beauty and off-beat location. The major attraction of this village resort is its unpopulated locale surrounded by pristine beaches where people can enjoy a relaxing staycation. In fact, this property is just minutes away from popular beaches like Sunset Beach, Betalbatim Beach, and Colva Beach.

The resort has 66 luxurious and spacious rooms with all kinds of modern amenities. With addition of this unit, Morpho group will be offering a comprehensive package covering both the exciting beach destinations in Goa. The guests can also access the outdoor swimming pool with a separate swimming area for adults and kids. You can just let off some steam on a summer day in the pool or just hang out and chill by the poolside with your friends and family. You can also book the swimming pool for a private party. They also offer facilities like in-house dining and banquet facilities. In their multi-cuisine restaurant, you can enjoy everything from Goan delicacies to international dishes. Their skilled chefs are well-equipped to take you on a global voyage with the help of their culinary expertise. The 2500 sq. ft. banquet hall, at Crystal by Morpho Goa Villagio resort, is perfect for medium to large events with fully air-conditioned space, high-speed internet access, and A/V equipment. It can easily accommodate 250 people owing to its flexible floor plan.

