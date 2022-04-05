Monty Bhandari Emerges As The Mellifluous Singer Who Takes The Music Industry By Storm

Behind every great music is a phenomenal singer who puts his best foot forward to produce music pieces that soothe individuals' souls. Monty Bhandari is one such remarkable singer who is topping the musical charts with his exemplary compositions and energetic rhythm. Having profound knowledge about the music industry, the singer inspires millions of young emerging musicians to dream big and work hard to imprint their name in the musical universe. Not only is he ruling the hearts of people but also working towards giving a chance to the newcomers who are striving hard to make a name for themselves in the musical realm.



With his magical music beats and strong Punjabi tadka to its core, the singer has recently made his debut as a singer. Having strong passion towards the music and entertainment industry, the singer has launched the song ‘Kaali Lambo’ under the label ‘Cali Boys’ on their official YouTube page which has garnered immense love from the audiences. Originated from a humble background, Monty Bhandari never loses hope but stands tall on his desires and goals to achieve something that nobody has accomplished yet. His song was shot in Los Angeles, and through the song, Monty Bhandari has made a debut in the music industry.



Talking about his musical journey, the musician Monty Bhandari says, "I believe that nothing could stop you from touching the skylines if you have utter faith in yourself. Starting my music label was never easy but what keeps me going is my passion and constructive thinking.” He further added, “Stay strong even in your weakest moments. When you can’t withstand what life is throwing at you, try communicating but hold on to your inner strength as it will help you to get past the most intense storms of life.”



The singer Monty Bhandari has proved that nothing is impossible if you have a strong urge to achieve something. From being a truck driver, store manager, and house helper to carving his name in the musical realm, the singer is becoming an inspiration to millions of others who step back when obstacles come their way. The musician has also invested his energy in doing several TV shows. He took part in the Reality show 'super studs' in 2011 and participated in a couple of TV shows on NDTV imagine. Apart from this, the singer has also done several print shoots and appeared in a men's magazine in 2007. The singer is from Amritsar and further plans to compose music that encourages young music aspirants to produce something that creates strides in the musical realm.



Monty Bhandari sang the magnificent song, and the lyrics were given by Preet Word. Moreover, the song was produced by Gursharan Pannu, who was there with him at every high and low point of his life. Furthermore, the song was directed by Yash Wadali, who made his debut in directing with the release of this song. With his sincere efforts and soulful approach, the singer is leading towards becoming a solid support system for the ones who are new in embarking on their footprints in the music universe. Despite facing quite a few hurdles and roadblocks in his professional journey, the singer never breaks down but instead has a leap of faith in his talent and launched his music label to conquer the world of the music industry. Thus, it is not wrong to say that the singer Monty Bhandari will be the new rising face of the entertainment industry.

















