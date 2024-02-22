Evolution Gaming's online casino game Monopoly Live combines the traditional Monopoly board game with real-time dealer activity and augmented reality components.

First launched in 2019, this live casino game has quickly become one of the most popular titles published by Evolution, and it still proudly holds its top place today.

There are dozens of features that make this live casino game stand out. Among those features are the simplicity of the gameplay, easy-to-understand rules, incredible graphics, and thrilling bonus rounds that make every minute spent worth it.

So, before you play Monopoly Live at the best live casinos in the UK , let’s quickly explore what makes this Evolution game stand out from the pack and why we recommend it to seasoned players and new UK gamblers.

Let’s dive right in!

Monopoly Live Gameplay: 5/5

The captivating gameplay of Monopoly Live is one of its greatest benefits. You get the impression that you are a part of a genuine game show thanks to the lively atmosphere created by the live presenter.

The game is centred around a vertical wheel with several segments indicating numbers and unique bonus features, including Chance, 2 Rolls, and 4 Rolls. A live host operates it.

As the wheel spins, players wager on the portions they think the flapper will stop on.

Participants enter a virtual Monopoly board where they roll dice for bonus rounds if the wheel hits a bonus section. Larger winnings are possible because of the multipliers and other prizes that these bonus rounds may offer.

The interactive aspects of the game, such as live chat and augmented reality visuals, add to its fun factor. Even though it's a simple game, Monopoly Live keeps players guessing and building tension as they wait to see how each spin and bonus round turns out.

Nonetheless, players should be mindful of the possibility of losing because the game's luck-based nature leaves little opportunity for strategy.

Furthermore, you need a reliable internet connection to play games without interruption.

All things considered, players of casino games — specifically table games — and fans of Monopoly will find Monopoly Live to be an entertaining and engaging gaming experience.

Some players have praised Monopoly Live due to its simple gameplay, which attracts both new and experienced players. However, some players have reported that the gameplay is too simple and does not excite the pros significantly.

>> Enjoy Monopoly Live’s exciting gameplay

Monopoly Live Game Graphics and Sound: 4.95/5

Monopoly Live boasts excellent graphics, providing an aesthetically captivating and absorbing play experience. The exquisitely crafted virtual Monopoly board perfectly captures the spirit of the beloved board game.

The animations are fluid, and the colours are vivid, which enhances the game's overall fun.

Additionally, the live host makes it easy to fully dive into your online gambling experience at the live casino game.

What we found equally impressive is the fact that the live casino game tries its best to mimic the original board game and display its elements in a digital form.

The realistic and captivating environment created by the sound effects in Monopoly Live enhances the gameplay experience.

Every auditory component of the game, from the sound of the dice rolling to the audience's applause, has been thoughtfully designed to immerse you totally. The anticipation is heightened by the lively and uplifting background music.

Monopoly Live Bonus Rounds: 5/5

The Monopoly Live bonus round, which is activated when the wheel stops on the "Bonus" segment, is another benefit of the game.

Players can play an entertaining bonus game or get cash rewards in this round. The element of mystery added by the random cash prize function keeps players on their toes and amplifies the excitement of the game.

When the spinning wheel lands on a particular section, such as Chance, 2 Rolls, or 4 Rolls in Monopoly Live, the bonus round begins.

Players move onto a simulated Monopoly board after the bonus is activated, rolling dice to move forward and maybe notch win multipliers or cash rewards. Instant cash or multipliers for the subsequent wheel spin can be won by landing on the Chance segment.

Additionally, players can move across the board and gather rewards from different properties by using the two or four virtual dice rolls that are awarded to them in the 2 Rolls and 4 Rolls segments.

Some of these properties activate bonuses or unique occurrences, while others give varying payouts or multipliers.

We truly enjoyed each moment of the Monopoly Live bonus round as it quickly became apparent that most people chose it precisely for its generous bonuses.

Monopoly Live RTP: 4.9/5

When selecting a live casino game, it's crucial to take Monopoly Live's Return to Player (RTP) percentage into account.

This Monopoly gambling game boasts a high RTP of over 96%, which means that for every $100 wagered, you can expect $96 to be returned to you over a prolonged gaming session. This is higher than many slots, making it a good choice for players who want to stretch their bankroll.

Monopoly Live Casino Game Overall Score: 4.95/5

Based on our detailed review and research of the renowned live casino game, Monopoly Live, it is safe to say that we understand the hype behind it.

The simple gameplay of the live casino game and the thrilling and fun bonus game contribute majorly to the rise of Monopoly Live's popularity.

While some players argue that the gameplay is too simplistic, we believe this simplicity makes Monopoly Live accommodating to players of all levels of experience and expertise.

>> Play Monopoly Live today at PlayOJO

Guide to Playing Monopoly Live Casino Game in the UK

Where Can I Play the Monopoly Live Casino Game in the UK?

Many UK sites are hosting the Monopoly Live Casino Game, but PlayOJO is the best online casino for UK players to play Monopoly Live.

This UK live casino provides a smooth and intuitive gaming experience, casino bonuses , top-notch customer support, and a vast assortment of live casino games.

Not only that, but you can also find exclusive and special promotions at PlayOJO that are specifically catered to your own playing patterns and styles, called Kickers.

These promotions get updated frequently and allow all players to embark on a whole new adventure and discover new online casino games and live casino features that they may have never experienced before.

Such highlights make PlayOJO the best online casino in the UK overall.

How Can I Win Big on Monopoly Live?

There is no one trick to winning big on Monopoly Live.

In the online casino Monopoly live game, winning large amounts of money requires both skill and luck. Even if chance has a big part in how the game turns out, knowing the gameplay and the regulations might help you make wise choices.

Moreover, properly utilising the cash awards and bonus rounds can improve your odds of coming out ahead.

How Do You Play the Monopoly Casino Live Game?

To play the Monopoly casino live game, you must wager on various areas of the Monopoly wheel.

In the beginning, the live presenter spins the wheel, and the position of the wheel and the dice rolls decide the result.

You will be paid out in accordance with your wager if the wheel stops on the section you bet on. When the wheel ends on the "Bonus" section, the bonus round begins.

One of the bonus games is the 3D bonus round. Landing on one of the four dice parts will trigger the round, and each player gets two to four rolls at a time.

Afterwards, Mr Monopoly will appear on the board, so make sure you are aware of all the rules in order to follow the bonus round accordingly.

How Long Does a Game of Monopoly Live Last?

Monopoly Live can last anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes.

But be aware that the Monopoly gambling game's length might vary based on a number of factors, including how quickly players pick things up and how many players there are.

The online casino Monopoly live game version is more exciting and offers more chances to win big if it lasts longer.

Best Casino Games Like Monopoly Live

If you’re a fan of UK live dealer games or want to try something similar to the online casino Monopoly live version, here are some similar games worth checking out: