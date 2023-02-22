Mohamedali Budhwani Emerges As A Ray Of Hope To Aspirants Through ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’

There are a variety of sports around the world. The names of some unknown by many, some lost in translation & some due to lack of resources or a platform and there are some who lack the mere recognition as a sport. Today we’re talking about a rather intriguing form of sports called MMA (mixed martial arts) Though bouts have been taking place throughout the world since the 1900s, the sport has only recently gained massive popularity in the West with organisations promoting fights in a huge way. India over the years has been pro active in helping a variety of sports thrive, there are grassroots level attempts are making these sports enthusiast attain their dream towards peaking at the sport. This time around the sport which is seeing the light of the day in the biggest form is MMA all kudos to Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani,CMD of Toyam Sports Limited & founder of Kumite 1 league(K1L) & Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt.

Righty put the foster father of MMA in India Mr.Budhwani finds this sports more so a passion than just a mere sport. Budhwani had early on an inclination towards combat sports but life forced him to done multiple roles and the combat sports lost the battle until few years ago when the love for this sport rekindled.

MMA however is not a sport that would win hearts easy as its, one brutal combination. Add to it the taboo associated with combat sports and you’d know why no one knew about mixed martial arts. Parents hesitated to enrol their children in such a sport and enthusiasts saw just a bleak future. But today as we see the picture is different. Slowly yet steady with relentless efforts of some MMA is getting the due recognition it deserves in the market. To get MMA to point where it needs no introduction is a task in itself especially with a country obsessed with Cricket.

This is where MR. Budhwani thought he could give it the platform, structure & organised set up for this sport to sustain itself and be a source of discipline income & guidance. Thus the clock struck and Mr. Budhwani did it the sport found its day light with the launch of India’s first ever MMA Championship Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt With Suniel Shetty lending his face to promote & host the show, sure there wouldn’t have been a better way to have this one started. The League launched on 12th February and the attention it has garnered speaks for itself.

https://www.instagram.com/mohamedalibudhwani/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coklnd3rdR0/