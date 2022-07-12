Model And Social Media Influencer Vikas Shakya Spill Beans On Making Debut In Fashion Industry

In 2022, fashion is like a roller coaster ride, exciting and magnificent! When it comes to style and fashionable things, the fashion industry can frequently be a rather perplexing profession, and not everyone knows what they actually desire.



Model and social media influencer Vikas Shakya is one such style icon who enjoys working hard and living life to the fullest. In addition, his ability to maintain strong chemistry with his audience makes him a desirable man in the fashion world.

Passionate about fashion, Vikas Shakya made a sensational debut in the world of modeling in 2021. He won Mr. India Icon Season 2 and 'Model of the Year Season 3' in a row where he received the honor from popular Pollywood actress Himanshi Khurrana. He also bagged the 'Uttar Pradesh Icon Award 2021 and was honored with Awadh Ratna Award 2022 by famous TV actress Bhumika Gurung.

He says, “The world of modeling has something for everyone. You can find at least one niche or area of expertise that matches your appearance and personality because there are so many of them. After entering the domain, you must learn how to maintain the frame and stay afloat.”

In addition, Vikas Shakya has also choreographed numerous fashion shows-Mr. & Miss. India Culture in Ayodhya Mahotsav 2022, Mr. & Miss India Era 2022, Mr. & Miss India Icon 2022 and acted as consultants for budding models in the fashion industry.