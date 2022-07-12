Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Model And Social Media Influencer Vikas Shakya Spill Beans On Making Debut In Fashion Industry

Model and social media influencer Vikas Shakya is one such style icon who enjoys working hard and living life to the fullest. In addition, his ability to maintain strong chemistry with his audience makes him a desirable man in the fashion world.

Model and Social Media Influencer Vikas Shakya
Model and Social Media Influencer Vikas Shakya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 1:37 pm

In 2022, fashion is like a roller coaster ride, exciting and magnificent!  When it comes to style and fashionable things, the fashion industry can frequently be a rather perplexing profession, and not everyone knows what they actually desire.
 
Model and social media influencer Vikas Shakya is one such style icon who enjoys working hard and living life to the fullest. In addition, his ability to maintain strong chemistry with his audience makes him a desirable man in the fashion world.

Passionate about fashion, Vikas Shakya made a sensational debut in the world of modeling in 2021. He won Mr. India Icon Season 2 and  'Model of the Year Season 3' in a row where he received the honor from popular Pollywood actress Himanshi Khurrana. He also bagged the 'Uttar Pradesh Icon Award 2021 and was honored with Awadh Ratna Award 2022 by famous TV actress Bhumika Gurung.  

He says, “The world of modeling has something for everyone. You can find at least one niche or area of expertise that matches your appearance and personality because there are so many of them. After entering the domain, you must learn how to maintain the frame and stay afloat.” 

In addition, Vikas Shakya has also choreographed numerous fashion shows-Mr. & Miss. India Culture in Ayodhya Mahotsav 2022, Mr. & Miss India Era 2022, Mr. & Miss India Icon 2022 and acted as consultants for budding models in the fashion industry.

Related stories

Should You Trust Financial Influencers After The Vauld Fiasco?

Party Over For Indian Influencers? Govt Slaps Tax On Freebies

Fashion Influencer Deepa Sree Quit Her Job To Follow Her Passion

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Vikas Shakya Model Media Influencer Fashion Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG