Model, Actor, And Social Worker Dr. Tanya Chaudhari Enthrals With Her Beauty In A Recent Shoot

Dr. Tanya Chaudhari is a rising name across niches. Apart from being a model and actor, she is essentially known for her social work as well and her contribution to the medical field as a physiotherapist.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 5:29 pm

She worked with famous celebrity photographer Praveen Bhat in her recent photoshoot and looked mesmerizing as ever.

It is incredible to know about all those individuals who make sure to clinch excellence first before going out to secure success. Knowing more about them definitely infuses people’s hearts with more zealousness and courage and helps them believe in their dreams as well. Making one’s name prominent in the ever-so-competitive artistic and creative industries like modelling and acting can be even more challenging, but true talents like Dr. Tanya Chaudhari have been turning heads and how. She has been creating her own path to success by diving deep into these industries and enthralling the world with her genius as a model and actor.

This time as well, she made sure to garner some headlines when she posed for the famous celebrity photographer Praveen Bhat. The shoot was recently held, and she looked all mesmerizing in the same. Dr. Tanya Chaudhari can’t thank the ace photographer enough for making things comfortable for her and giving her an incredible experience to work with. The photoshoot has been talked about much by her growing number of followers and fans who can’t get enough of the beauty that Dr. Tanya Chaudhari is. She has astounded people with her modelling and acting skills and innate talents already, and with this particular photoshoot she is bound to be known as a rising face in the artistic realm.

Dr. Tanya Chaudhari is a rising name across niches. Apart from being a model and actor, she is essentially known for her social work as well and her contribution to the medical field as a physiotherapist. Talking about the recent shoot with Praveen Bhat, she says she had a great time working with him and had a total of six looks which included ethnic, casual, high fashion, glamour, and natural portraits. Sheltun Khumhring did the outfit and styling, and she looked great with makeup by Prem Thakur and hair by Shoaib Khan.

As a woman of many talents, Dr. Tanya Chaudhari has been truly making her mark in her chosen niches. follow her on Instagram @officialtanyachaudhari.

