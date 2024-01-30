Pros:

Hundreds of top slots from RealTime Gaming

240% slots bonus for new players

Free play versions of each slot

Plenty of banking options

Great Bitcoin casino

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

Visually busy homepage

If it’s slots you’re looking for, Red Dog has some of the very best. It’s even got a cool slots welcome bonus for new players, and the chance to play slots for free.

App Design: 4.8/5

The Red Dog Casino site is bold and brash, and we like it. Because of its large fonts and engaging graphics, it looks good even on the smallest of screens.

Even though everything is big and loud, the actual layout is quite minimal. They haven’t tried to cram too much on any one page, and that makes the site really satisfying to use. You shouldn’t have a hard time learning your way around this site on any mobile device.

Banking and Bonuses: 4.5/5

There’s a 240% deposit bonus waiting for all new players at Red Dog. That’s a huge deposit percentage, although the max payout for this bonus is a little low at 30x - we hope it’s an issue!

You can choose to trigger this bonus with a number of payment methods. Red Dog supports deposits and withdrawals with a handful of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (which are great for near-instant withdrawals), plus Discover, credit cards, and a few other options.

Unfortunately, it’s with banking that we see one small issue with Red Dog: the $150 minimum withdrawal. That’s quite a lot of real money for small bankroll players, so keep that in mind.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

All the slots and video table games have been supplied to Red Dog by RealTime Gaming. It’s an exclusive deal. And that’s great news for us players, as you can be sure that the majority of the 120+ slots here are pretty good.

Visionary iGaming is in charge of the live casino games here. They’re not an elite developer, but they certainly know how to put a game together and have kindly provided a total of 13 live games which are definitely worth a look at.

The total number of real money casino games isn’t particularly high at a little over 150, so if you like to chop and change a lot, you may find yourself playing through the best ones pretty quickly.

But overall, we like this game portfolio, and the table game software is solid.

Overall: 4.6/5

Despite the high minimum withdrawal threshold, Red Dog is absolutely one of the best mobile casinos out there.

A very strong fifth place that could certainly have been higher if it were not for the quality of the other mobile casinos we’ve ranked today.

Sign up and get a new player bonus of 240% plus 40 free spins at Red Dog right now.

Best Real Money Casino Apps - Our Ranking Criteria

Trust & Security

When it comes to gambling for real money, there are plenty of fish in the sea. But, you know what they say – a few bad apples can spoil the bunch. That’s why our team hand-picked mobile casinos with appropriate licensing and a long-standing reputation.

Mobile Casino Game Selection

We gave a higher ranking to mobile casino apps with a diverse game collection. Whether you’re an avid slots fan, a high roller, or a low-budget player looking to have some fun, the best casinos have something for everyone! Of course, our top picks are designed from a mobile-first perspective.

Mobile Experience

Speaking of which, our team did the research on each casino’s mobile experience, so you don’t have to! All our top picks are fully compatible with iOS and Android devices. But we dove deeper to select mobile casino apps with fast loading speeds, beginner-friendly features, and intuitive filters.

Banking

We looked for diverse payment methods and prioritized the best Bitcoin casinos for mobile that accept different cryptos. Finally, we gave special consideration to casinos with fast payouts and low minimums!

Bonuses

Instead of spending all your hard-earned cash at the blackjack table, you’ll have an opportunity to claim bonuses on your first deposit. We gave a higher ranking to real money casino apps that offer plenty of free spins on top of percentage-based cash matches.

Support

There’s no getting around it: competent customer support is the backbone of any reputable casino. Our experts prioritized casinos that promise 24/7 assistance via live chat, email, and phone! Finally, we gave a higher ranking to mobile casinos with the quickest response times.

It was neck-and-neck all the way to the finish line, but the results are in – Super Slots is the best mobile casino! They earned our top nomination with 630+ mobile-optimized real money casino games, the industry’s most generous bonuses, and state-of-the-art graphics for iOS and Android devices.

They also accommodate skill bettors with 70+ live dealer games, and they dish out promotions regularly. Before you dive into the action, claim their $6,000 welcome package!

Why Is Super Slots the Best Online Casino App?

To cut a long story short, the answer is yes.

There are a few definitive reasons for us coming to that decision:

Fantastic choice of games : With over 400 of the best online casino games (and a wide range of different game types), Super Slots has enough to satisfy even the most easily-bored of players.

Top mobile compatibility: You’ll be able to play casino games in the Super Slots catalog on your phone, as well as deposit, withdraw, and reach out to customer support. The mobile site looks great too and works flawlessly on both iOS and Android mobile devices.

Fast withdrawal options: Super Slots offers a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, so you can request a withdrawal of your winnings and see the real money in your coin wallet almost instantly.

Plenty of bonus action: There are a number of welcome deposit bonuses to choose from at Super Slots that can see new players land up to $6,000 in bonus funds across their first six deposits.

Top Online Mobile Casinos vs Desktop Sites

Of course, there are a few ways in which playing online casino games on your desktop computer is better than playing it on your mobile device.

But overall, we prefer mobile casino gaming with real money, and here’s why:

Take it on the go: Of course, the main benefit of mobile casino gaming is in the name. You can take it anywhere you like, provided that you have a good signal.

Speed: Real money casino apps load more quickly than their desktop counterparts, so you can minimize your time waiting and maximize your time playing.

All the same perks: You might think that a scaled-down, mobile version of a casino site would mean fewer functions. But most of the time these days, you’ll still be able to do everything on the mobile site that you can on the desktop version.

Easier to use: You don’t need to worry about making your way over to your computer, booting it up and logging on with a mobile phone. Simply pull out your pocket, open the app and get started.

Best Games to Play At Top Mobile Casinos

If you’re used to placing bets with brick-and-mortar casinos, you’ll be happy to know that mobile casinos have even more of what you love. In this section, we’ve explained the different kinds of real money casino games available with our top picks! From slots and keno to blackjack and poker, they have it all.

Classic & Video Slots

The best mobile casino apps feature hundreds (if not thousands) of classic, three-reel slots & video slots. You can enjoy realistic animations, immersive graphics, and satisfying sound effects with every spin. Classic and video slots often feature low betting minimums and four-figure win multipliers.

Still, high rollers can take things a step further – stay tuned for more details!

Progressive Jackpots

Progressive jackpots work a bit differently than classic slots because the final prize will always increase until someone wins. Jackpot machines take a small percentage of each player’s spin and contribute it to the pot. The luckiest winner brings home a six, seven or eight-figure payout!

Shopping Spree at Slots.lv, for example, offers a chance to win $1.85 million at the time of writing. Jackpots respond more favorably to bigger wagers, so it’s always wise to bet the maximum.

Table & Card Games

Beyond simple real money casino games of chance, the best mobile casinos accommodate skill gamers with table and card games. You can play American blackjack, VIP blackjack, European roulette, Jacks or Better, tri-card poker, classic baccarat, craps, and specialties like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

Blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, and even dice games are easy to find at mobile casino apps. Our top picks offer flexible betting limits, so you can have fun with $10 or $10,000 in your account!

Live Dealer Games

If you’re looking for all the thrills of betting in-person from the comfort of your home, live dealer table games are for you. Unlike virtual table games, live dealer games feature pro dealers and physical equipment to broadcast the action and determine outcomes in real time.

You’ll compete against real people as you play real money blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and special game shows with a live croupier directing the action. Choose your POV from multiple camera angles, chat with other players or the dealer, and watch your wagers spring to life with a single tap.

Specialties (Bingo, Keno, Crash)

If you need a change of pace from traditional slots and table games, take a second to breathe as you explore numerous specialty titles offered by many real money casino apps. You can play bingo, scratch cards, pop-culture-inspired game shows, keno, arcade-style titles, and crash games for real money.

Real money casino games like Skyward and Triple Cash or Crash, both of which are available at Super Slots, work differently than regular casino titles. Place bets and watch the multiplier rise, but be sure to cash out your winnings before the game crashes abruptly. There’s no rhyme or reason, but it’s fun!

Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money - FAQ

Do I Need an Internet Connection to Play Online Casino Mobile Games?

In most cases, you will need to be connected to a mobile network or Wi-Fi in order to play mobile casinos. Some online casinos offer games that can be downloaded to mobile devices, but you’re still going to need a connection in order to actually win real money from them.

What Casinos on Mobile Pay Out Real Money?

All the casino mobile apps we mentioned here, such as Super Slots and Ignition, pay out real money. You just need to sign up via one of our links, make a deposit using your preferred payment method, and choose a game for real money wagering.

Which Mobile Device Can I Use to Play Mobile Casino Games?

As long as your mobile device can handle graphics at a reasonable speed, it should be alright to use for most mobile online casino sites. All the sites listed here work on both Android and iOS devices.

What Does RTPs Mean at the Best Online Mobile Casinos?

It’s a good idea to keep an eye out for a game’s Return to Player (RTP) rate. This’ll show you how much of your real money stake you can expect to receive back on average.

How Do I Get My Mobile Casino Welcome Bonus?

Most online mobile casinos offer some kind of welcome bonus, and the best mobile casino bonuses should be pretty easy to claim, either when you place your first deposit or just for signing up. You may also have to enter a bonus code though, so keep an eye out for that.

How Can I Stay Safe at Mobile Casinos for Real Money?

We also recommend taking advantage of responsible gambling tools at online casinos, like max deposits and time limits. You can often set these up in the casino settings.

