January 30, 2024

Mobile Casinos Online
Mobile Casinos Online

Mobile online casinos have reshaped the way we can enjoy our favorite casino games - and now we can spin some reels or play table games from any location.

Of course, some casino apps are better than others in terms of their design, choice of games, bonus offers, and more - and some even have shady reputations that should be avoided. 

That’s why we’re ranking the hottest options for playing mobile casino games. The best overall? That’d be Super Slots. They’ve got the whole package.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. There are plenty more options to check out, so make sure you stick around for our top 10 picks.

Best Mobile Casinos Online

  • Super Slots: Best mobile casino overall

  • Slots.lv: 200+ games

  • BetOnline: Also offers sports betting

  • PayDay Casino: $6,000 bonus + 150 free spins

  • Ignition: Top choice for online poker

  • Red Dog: Offers demo mode

  • Wild Casino: Great for live dealer games

  • 7Bit: Amazing crypto games

  • MBit: Top mobile casino bonuses for crypto

  • Las Atlantis: Enormous matched deposit bonus

1. Super Slots - Best Mobile Casino Overall

Pros:

  • One of the highest new player bonus match multiples online

  • Slots from state of the art games providers

  • Two different live dealer casinos

  • Wednesday reload bonuses

  • Free spins promos weekly

  • Huge payment flexibility

Cons:

  • No online sportsbook

  • Cluttered homepage

Super Slots is a relatively new mobile casino, having been launched in just 2020. It has been amazing watching their ascension to the top of the online casino world for their diverse selection of games, rock solid reputation, and smooth as butter mobile compatibility.

App Design: 4.9/5

Super Slots boasts a sleek and modern mobile casino app, which is not available for download but is instead optimized for seamless use on various screen sizes in browsers. 

Whether you're playing on a smartphone or tablet, the mobile interface is visually appealing and user-friendly. 

We found optimal loading times on both iOS and Android devices and no lag whatsoever while playing the games.

Banking and Bonuses: 4.8/5

This mobile casino app provides a generous 400% first-time Bitcoin deposit match, which can go up to $4000, making it one of the highest multiples in the industry. It’s one of the best Bitcoin casino bonuses you’ll find anywhere.

Those using credit/debit cards and e-wallets aren’t too bad off either: they’ll get 250% up to $1,000 for their first deposit.

Fiat players also get 100% up to $1000 over their next five deposits for a total potential bonus of $6,000 - this is one of the largest online casino bonuses going.

Other promos include a weekly 10% cashback, a Wednesday reload bonus, and Friday free spins rewards.

Having a diverse range of banking options is crucial when playing real money casino games. Super Slots understands this well, offering 15 different ways for players to deposit and withdraw funds from their site with ease. 

While they offer the classic selection of credit and debit cards, as well as popular e-wallets, what sets them apart from other online casinos is their comprehensive menu of cryptocurrency deposit options. 

Players can use Bitcoin and altcoins like Ripple, Stellar, Litecoin, and ETH to fund their accounts.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Super Slots naturally lives up to its name by focusing on providing a thrilling experience for slot game enthusiasts. They boast an impressive collection of about 420 slot games from renowned developers such as BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming. 

These developers are behind popular online slots like 888 Fortune and Golden Dragon Inferno.

In addition to quality mobile slots games, they also have an impressive table games selection with 18 blackjack variants, 14 roulette games, casino poker, rummy, war, baccarat, and more.

Overall: 4.9/5

It’s hard to find a flaw in the Super Slots selection. The quality of the games is as good as any site and they’ll give you more bonus money than anybody else to try them with.

This is one of those rare all rounders, which even if not for its prowess as a mobile casino online, would be at or near the top of any best online casinos list.

>> Enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $6,000 [Super Slots]

2. Slots.lv - Best Mobile Casino Site for Slots

Pros:

  • Up to $3,000 + 30 FS

  • Wide choice of valuable welcome packages

  • Fantastic mobile app design

  • Hit slots from RealTime Gaming and more

  • Downloadable game options

Cons:

  • Not many payment methods

  • Could use more categorization for games

Right off the bat, we can tell that Slots.lv looks the part, and once you get under the surface of it, you’ll see that this is absolutely one of the best mobile casinos out there right now in a number of ways. 

App Design: 4.9/5

The mobile casino app isn’t downloadable to your device like some online casinos but it’s not a problem as the no download mobile version itself is very good indeed. 

It’ll still let you play the majority of the games on the site and it’s really easy to use.

In all, the mobile site looks fantastic. It’s clearly laid out so it’s easy to find what you’re looking for and it’s put together with some attractive graphics that make the whole experience visually engaging.

Banking and Bonuses: 4.8/5

Slots.lv offers a generous welcome offer for all new layers - you can claim up to a $3,000 deposit match and 30 free spins.

When it comes to payment options, crypto is the only way to get your withdrawal (near) instant. Choose to bank with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Tether, and you should see the real money in your coin wallet within a few minutes.

The only other deposit or withdrawal option is a credit or debit card, and these withdrawals could take up to five business days.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Most of the non-live casino games at Slots.lv are developed by RealTime Gaming, a fantastic developer who can guarantee high quality online casino games. 

There are over 200 games here in total which is a pretty good haul, and that should be enough to keep most players entertained for quite some time. There are a ton of the best online slots for real money here, period.

You’ll find a handful of quality live dealer games, making it one of the best live casinos which is great for those who like to play along with a real life person. They include baccarat, blackjack and roulette.

Overall: 4.9/5

We’ve picked Slots.lv as our second favorite online casino for mobile as it’s the kind of site that will satisfy all kinds of players. 

It ticks all the boxes, and we’re confident that most people will have a great time here.

>> Grab a bonus of up to $3,000 + 30 FS [Slots.lv]

3. BetOnline - Best Online Casino App Offering Sports Betting

Pros:

  • Low wagering requirements on welcome bonus

  • Actual downloadable poker app

  • Tons of sports betting markets

  • Loads of crypto payment options

Cons:

  • Credit card transactions come with fees

  • Simple website design

If you like yourself a little sports betting or poker, or you just appreciate well-designed mobile gambling apps, BetOnline might be the one for you. This is one of the few real money mobile casinos that’s managed to transcend a number of different forms of mobile gambling in fine style.

App Design: 5/5

Both the BetOnline desktop and real money casino apps are designed in a sleek and minimal way. We’re big fans of how they’ve put their site together both in terms of the cool, modern aesthetic and the practical yet simple layout. 

In fact, we’d go so far as to say that BetOnline offers one of the best mobile casino app experiences right now. And the same can be said for its sports betting markets.

The only app you can actually download from BetOnline is for poker, and that’s available on both smartphones and desktop computers. If you’re a poker fan, this app is a no brainer. It’s smooth, attractive and super satisfying to use. 

Banking and Bonuses: 4.7/5

Being one of the best crypto sports betting sites, BetOnline lets you deposit and withdraw with a huge range of about 20 cryptocurrencies, with everything from Bitcoin to Chainlink available. 

Outside of crypto, you can still choose to pay with MoneyGram, Discover, wire transfers and more. BetOnline covers the vast majority of payment methods, period. The only issue here is that they charge a 7.5% fee for credit card deposits, so we recommend avoiding that.

You can use the majority of these fiat payment methods to trigger the neat casino welcome bonus which is three lots of 100% up to $1000 when you use the code BOLCASINO. The wagering requirements for this are only 30x too, which is much below average.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

BetOnline is one of the best mobile casinos online, boasting over 300 games in total which is one of the highest tallies from all of our top five. Within that, you’ll find over 250 slots from hit developers like Nucleus and Betsoft.

And, you’ll be able to play at an impressive online poker room with millions in guaranteed tournaments.

On top of all those mobile online casino games, you’ll find a wide range of sports betting markets at BetOnline. In fact, it prides itself as being a sportsbook over a casino for the most part, but we feel like it’s got the best of both. 

Overall: 4.9/5

It really is neck-and-neck between Super Slots, Slots.lv, and BetOnline for the top of our mobile casinos list. Here, you’ll find an extremely high quality online casino and sports betting site with a lot of things to admire.

>> Grab a bonus of up to $3,000 [BetOnline]

4. PayDay Casino - Top Welcome Bonus Casino on Mobile

Pros: 

  • $6,000 bonus + 150 free spins

  • Offers daily promos

  • 500+ mobile slots and jackpots

  • Accepts 15+ forms of crypto 

  • Sleek instant-play app

Cons: 

  • Nominal credit card deposit fees 

  • Can’t download their application 

PayDay Casino gives you the option to make transactions with over 15 forms of crypto, and you can get rewards every single day, claim weekly rebates, and play 500 games with up to $6k in bonuses!  

App Design: 4.6/5

There’s no downloadable PayDay Casino app on iOS and Android. On the bright side, it’s hard to tell the difference between their instant-play website and a regular app! It’s easy to navigate their interface, and you’ll see their game categories listed in the top menu. 

If you want to search for a specific title, click the magnifying glass at the top-left corner of your screen. Or, click the menu button in the top-right corner to make deposits and request payouts with one tap! We enjoyed instant loading speeds, fluid animations, and immersive graphics. 

Banking and Bonuses: 4.9/5 

This real money casino app offers a flexible banking menu. You can make deposits with 15+ forms of cryptocurrency, all major debit card brands, a P2P transfer, a money order, a wire transfer, or a cashier’s check. Still, Bitcoin and other cryptos are their most popular payment methods. 

All crypto transactions are free, and you can deposit or withdraw between $20 - $100,000 per transaction. However, debit and credit card deposits come with a small fee. Crypto payouts are delivered within 24 hours, but traditional fiat withdrawals take 3 - 5 days to reach your balance.

Moving onto PayDay Casino’s latest promotion, they’ll give you up to $6,000 in bonus funds on top of 150 free spins. Enjoy a 300% first deposit match up to $3,000 + 50 free spins on Mythic Wolf. Then, claim a 200% match up to $2,000 in addition to 50 free spins on Ten Times Wins. 

Finally, score a 150% third deposit bonus up to $1,000 and get 50 free spins on Big Cash Win. Stick around and log in daily to claim exclusive promos and benefit from their weekly rebate!

Game Selection: 4.7/5 

There’s no shortage of options for new sign-ups at PayDay Casino. They share a great deal of games with BetOnline, and our experts found 500+ titles in their collection!

If you don’t feel like spinning through classic slots or competing for six-figure jackpots, enjoy all the classics at the live dealer section powered by Fresh Deck Studio. Play blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with as little as $1 to spare. That said, high rollers can go for broke with a selection of five-figure VIP tables. 

We also found 15+ video poker games in their library. Play Tens or Better, Jacks or Better, Aces & Faces, Deuces & Joker, or well-known variants like Deuces Wild and Joker Poker. Teen Patti,

7+ bingo games, keno, Triple Cash or Crash, Andar Bahar, and 6 scratch cards fill in the blanks. 

Overall: 4.8/5 

Aside from not having a downloadable application, PayDay Casino checks all the boxes. High rollers will have the most fun here, but there’s enough room for casual gamblers with a broad array of low-limit slots and tables. Plus, everyone qualifies for daily rewards when they log in! 

Before securing your next payday at PayDay Casino, claim a 100% bonus up to $6,000 on top of 100 free spins. Then, pick and choose from their flexible banking menu and put all the fun in your pocket with their instant-play app! From start to finish, they promise a premium experience. 

>> Claim a 100% bonus up to $6,000 + 150 free spins [PayDay Casino]

5. Ignition Casino - Best Mobile Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

  • Double welcome bonus for casino and poker

  • More than 30 live casino games in total

  • Low wagering requirements

  • Interesting rewards program

Cons:

  • No eWallet banking methods

  • Some games aren’t available on mobile

There’s been some good poker in our top mobile casinos today but the one that does it best is Ignition. They’re actually one of the best online poker sites with a top poker welcome bonus.

App Design: 4.8/5

Ignition is another super sleek-looking mobile app. While it’s not actually downloadable, this casino has been formatted really nicely for mobile devices. No matter what size screen you’re looking to play with, Ignition’s going to look good and be easy to use.

Another cool thing about the site is that it provides a lot of useful information about each of the games available. If you’re new to the world of mobile casinos, this could be a good place to start.

Banking and Bonuses: 4.5/5

You can place your first deposit in the casino and get it matched 100% up to $1000, and then the same again in the poker rooms.

If you want to play with crypto, you can get more for your money with deposits boosted to 150% up to $1500. Both of these options are some of the best casino bonuses no matter which way you look at them.

What’s even better is the fact that the wagering requirements are so low. At 25x, they’re the lowest of any of the other mobile casinos we’ve looked at today. 

The payment options you have at your disposal here are lacking a little though. You’ve got the main cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin) for near instant withdrawals, but outside of that it’s just debit or credit cards.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ignition is one of the best gambling sites but also offers some of the best poker games out there, with their Monthly Milly tournament offering $1,000,000 in prizes.

It’s not just poker that Ignition aces, though. There are a total of 30 live dealer games here which is substantially more than any of the other mobile online casinos in our top picks. Whether it’s roulette, blackjack, or something else, you’ll find something for you in the live department here. 

That all being said, Ignition could improve on their online slot selection. It only has a little over 120 slots in total, including Bitcoin slots, and that might leave some punters wanting more.

We also found that some of the games from the desktop site aren’t available on mobile. So if your heart’s set on one of the games in the portfolio, make sure you can play it on your cell.

Overall: 4.7/5

Whether it’s poker or any other form of live casino game, Ignition is one of the finest. However, it might not be the best place for slots fans.

Sign up and get a new player bonus up to $3000 at Ignition Casino right now.

6. Red Dog - Best Casino App for Demo Games

Pros:

  • Hundreds of top slots from RealTime Gaming

  • 240% slots bonus for new players

  • Free play versions of each slot

  • Plenty of banking options

  • Great Bitcoin casino

Cons:

  • $150 minimum withdrawal

  • Visually busy homepage

If it’s slots you’re looking for, Red Dog has some of the very best. It’s even got a cool slots welcome bonus for new players, and the chance to play slots for free.

App Design: 4.8/5

The Red Dog Casino site is bold and brash, and we like it. Because of its large fonts and engaging graphics, it looks good even on the smallest of screens.

Even though everything is big and loud, the actual layout is quite minimal. They haven’t tried to cram too much on any one page, and that makes the site really satisfying to use. You shouldn’t have a hard time learning your way around this site on any mobile device.

Banking and Bonuses: 4.5/5

There’s a 240% deposit bonus waiting for all new players at Red Dog. That’s a huge deposit percentage, although the max payout for this bonus is a little low at 30x - we hope it’s an issue!

You can choose to trigger this bonus with a number of payment methods. Red Dog supports deposits and withdrawals with a handful of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (which are great for near-instant withdrawals), plus Discover, credit cards, and a few other options.

Unfortunately, it’s with banking that we see one small issue with Red Dog: the $150 minimum withdrawal. That’s quite a lot of real money for small bankroll players, so keep that in mind.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

All the slots and video table games have been supplied to Red Dog by RealTime Gaming. It’s an exclusive deal. And that’s great news for us players, as you can be sure that the majority of the 120+ slots here are pretty good.

Visionary iGaming is in charge of the live casino games here. They’re not an elite developer, but they certainly know how to put a game together and have kindly provided a total of 13 live games which are definitely worth a look at.

The total number of real money casino games isn’t particularly high at a little over 150, so if you like to chop and change a lot, you may find yourself playing through the best ones pretty quickly. 

But overall, we like this game portfolio, and the table game software is solid.

Overall: 4.6/5

Despite the high minimum withdrawal threshold, Red Dog is absolutely one of the best mobile casinos out there. 

A very strong fifth place that could certainly have been higher if it were not for the quality of the other mobile casinos we’ve ranked today. 

Sign up and get a new player bonus of 240% plus 40 free spins at Red Dog right now.

Best Real Money Casino Apps - Our Ranking Criteria

Trust & Security

When it comes to gambling for real money, there are plenty of fish in the sea. But, you know what they say – a few bad apples can spoil the bunch. That’s why our team hand-picked mobile casinos with appropriate licensing and a long-standing reputation.

Mobile Casino Game Selection

We gave a higher ranking to mobile casino apps with a diverse game collection. Whether you’re an avid slots fan, a high roller, or a low-budget player looking to have some fun, the best casinos have something for everyone! Of course, our top picks are designed from a mobile-first perspective. 

Mobile Experience

Speaking of which, our team did the research on each casino’s mobile experience, so you don’t have to! All our top picks are fully compatible with iOS and Android devices. But we dove deeper to select mobile casino apps with fast loading speeds, beginner-friendly features, and intuitive filters. 

Banking

We looked for diverse payment methods and prioritized the best Bitcoin casinos for mobile that accept different cryptos. Finally, we gave special consideration to casinos with fast payouts and low minimums!

Bonuses

Instead of spending all your hard-earned cash at the blackjack table, you’ll have an opportunity to claim bonuses on your first deposit. We gave a higher ranking to real money casino apps that offer plenty of free spins on top of percentage-based cash matches. 

Support

There’s no getting around it: competent customer support is the backbone of any reputable casino. Our experts prioritized casinos that promise 24/7 assistance via live chat, email, and phone! Finally, we gave a higher ranking to mobile casinos with the quickest response times. 

What Is the Best Online Mobile Casino?

  • Super Slots: Overall best mobile casino

  • Slots.lv: Top choice for slots

  • BetOnline: Best mobile casino with sports betting

  • PayDay Casino: Excellent welcome offer

  • Cafe Casino: Top mobile app for poker

It was neck-and-neck all the way to the finish line, but the results are in – Super Slots is the best mobile casino! They earned our top nomination with 630+ mobile-optimized real money casino games, the industry’s most generous bonuses, and state-of-the-art graphics for iOS and Android devices. 

They also accommodate skill bettors with 70+ live dealer games, and they dish out promotions regularly. Before you dive into the action, claim their $6,000 welcome package!

Why Is Super Slots the Best Online Casino App?

To cut a long story short, the answer is yes. 

There are a few definitive reasons for us coming to that decision:

  • Fantastic choice of games: With over 400 of the best online casino games (and a wide range of different game types), Super Slots has enough to satisfy even the most easily-bored of players.

  • Top mobile compatibility: You’ll be able to play casino games in the Super Slots catalog on your phone, as well as deposit, withdraw, and reach out to customer support. The mobile site looks great too and works flawlessly on both iOS and Android mobile devices.

  • Fast withdrawal options: Super Slots offers a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, so you can request a withdrawal of your winnings and see the real money in your coin wallet almost instantly.

  • Plenty of bonus action: There are a number of welcome deposit bonuses to choose from at Super Slots that can see new players land up to $6,000 in bonus funds across their first six deposits. 

Top Online Mobile Casinos vs Desktop Sites

Of course, there are a few ways in which playing online casino games on your desktop computer is better than playing it on your mobile device.

But overall, we prefer mobile casino gaming with real money, and here’s why:

  • Take it on the go: Of course, the main benefit of mobile casino gaming is in the name. You can take it anywhere you like, provided that you have a good signal.

  • Speed: Real money casino apps load more quickly than their desktop counterparts, so you can minimize your time waiting and maximize your time playing.

  • All the same perks: You might think that a scaled-down, mobile version of a casino site would mean fewer functions. But most of the time these days, you’ll still be able to do everything on the mobile site that you can on the desktop version.

  • Easier to use: You don’t need to worry about making your way over to your computer, booting it up and logging on with a mobile phone. Simply pull out your pocket, open the app and get started.

Best Games to Play At Top Mobile Casinos

If you’re used to placing bets with brick-and-mortar casinos, you’ll be happy to know that mobile casinos have even more of what you love. In this section, we’ve explained the different kinds of real money casino games available with our top picks! From slots and keno to blackjack and poker, they have it all.

Classic & Video Slots 

The best mobile casino apps feature hundreds (if not thousands) of classic, three-reel slots & video slots. You can enjoy realistic animations, immersive graphics, and satisfying sound effects with every spin. Classic and video slots often feature low betting minimums and four-figure win multipliers.

Still, high rollers can take things a step further – stay tuned for more details!

Progressive Jackpots

Progressive jackpots work a bit differently than classic slots because the final prize will always increase until someone wins. Jackpot machines take a small percentage of each player’s spin and contribute it to the pot. The luckiest winner brings home a six, seven or eight-figure payout!

Shopping Spree at Slots.lv, for example, offers a chance to win $1.85 million at the time of writing. Jackpots respond more favorably to bigger wagers, so it’s always wise to bet the maximum.

Table & Card Games 

Beyond simple real money casino games of chance, the best mobile casinos accommodate skill gamers with table and card games. You can play American blackjack, VIP blackjack, European roulette, Jacks or Better, tri-card poker, classic baccarat, craps, and specialties like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. 

Blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, and even dice games are easy to find at mobile casino apps. Our top picks offer flexible betting limits, so you can have fun with $10 or $10,000 in your account!  

Live Dealer Games

If you’re looking for all the thrills of betting in-person from the comfort of your home, live dealer table games are for you. Unlike virtual table games, live dealer games feature pro dealers and physical equipment to broadcast the action and determine outcomes in real time. 

You’ll compete against real people as you play real money blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and special game shows with a live croupier directing the action. Choose your POV from multiple camera angles, chat with other players or the dealer, and watch your wagers spring to life with a single tap.

Specialties (Bingo, Keno, Crash)

If you need a change of pace from traditional slots and table games, take a second to breathe as you explore numerous specialty titles offered by many real money casino apps. You can play bingo, scratch cards, pop-culture-inspired game shows, keno, arcade-style titles, and crash games for real money. 

Real money casino games like Skyward and Triple Cash or Crash, both of which are available at Super Slots, work differently than regular casino titles. Place bets and watch the multiplier rise, but be sure to cash out your winnings before the game crashes abruptly. There’s no rhyme or reason, but it’s fun!

Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money - FAQ

Do I Need an Internet Connection to Play Online Casino Mobile Games?

In most cases, you will need to be connected to a mobile network or Wi-Fi in order to play mobile casinos. Some online casinos offer games that can be downloaded to mobile devices, but you’re still going to need a connection in order to actually win real money from them.

What Casinos on Mobile Pay Out Real Money?

All the casino mobile apps we mentioned here, such as Super Slots and Ignition, pay out real money. You just need to sign up via one of our links, make a deposit using your preferred payment method, and choose a game for real money wagering.

Which Mobile Device Can I Use to Play Mobile Casino Games?

As long as your mobile device can handle graphics at a reasonable speed, it should be alright to use for most mobile online casino sites. All the sites listed here work on both Android and iOS devices.

What Does RTPs Mean at the Best Online Mobile Casinos?

It’s a good idea to keep an eye out for a game’s Return to Player (RTP) rate. This’ll show you how much of your real money stake you can expect to receive back on average.

How Do I Get My Mobile Casino Welcome Bonus?

Most online mobile casinos offer some kind of welcome bonus, and the best mobile casino bonuses should be pretty easy to claim, either when you place your first deposit or just for signing up. You may also have to enter a bonus code though, so keep an eye out for that.

How Can I Stay Safe at Mobile Casinos for Real Money?

We also recommend taking advantage of responsible gambling tools at online casinos, like max deposits and time limits. You can often set these up in the casino settings.

How to Sign Up at Top Mobile Phone Casinos

If you’re ready to get started with the best mobile casinos, follow our simple guide. We’ve explained how to get started and claim bonuses in four easy steps!

Step 1: Choose A Mobile Casino Online

  • Choose your favorite mobile casino

  • Our top choice is Super Slots

  • But others might be a better choice for you

  • Feel free to sign up for multiple casino apps

Step 2: Create A New Account

  • Go to the Super Slots website

  • Click the ‘Join Now’ button

  • Enter your preferred email address 

  • Create a new and secure password 

  • Fill out any required information

  • Accept the T&Cs and click “Sign Up” to continue 

Step 3: Verify Your Email Address 

  • Check your email inbox for a new message 

  • If you don’t see anything, check your spam 

  • Click the link inside to confirm your email

Step 4: Make Your First Deposit

  • Sign into your new account

  • Click on the green “Deposit” button

  • Select a new payment method from the list 

  • Enter a promo code to activate your bonus 

  • Follow the on-screen instructions to deposit 

  • Start playing mobile casino games!

Device Requirements for Using Casino Mobile Apps

You’ll need to have an iPhone 5S or later to successfully run casino apps from your phone. You won’t have to be on the latest version of iOS, but there’s a minimum requirement of iOS 9.0 to use most mobile casino apps. Anything older than an iPhone 5S will admittedly run very, very laggy.

Android users will need to have a Samsung Galaxy S5 or better to use instant-play casino apps. Again, while there is no actual software minimum to scroll through a website, your phone must be running Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop). Anything older than a Samsung Galaxy S5 will likely crash.

So, What Are the Best Mobile Online Casinos?

Now that you’ve checked out our comprehensive list of the best real money casino apps out there right now, the ball’s in your court. 

What’s it going to be? The awesome all-rounder that is Super Slots, the slick design of Slots.lv, or the epic welcome bonus of Cafe Casino all await you. 

There are a lot of exciting online casinos out there and these 10 are a brilliant place to get started. So what are you waiting for?

Just be sure to set deposit limits and gamble responsibly as you play. It’s all about having fun at the end of the day. Good luck!


Disclaimer: Check your local laws to see if online gambling is available in your region and remember to please gamble responsibly. 

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

  • https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

  • https://www.ncpgambling.org/

  • https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

