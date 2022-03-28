Mitchell Pardey, Aka 'Meowmoon', Shares 3 Incredible Insights To Help You Dominate The NFT World

The NFT world is breaking out of its shell. In a world where entrepreneurs are starting younger and younger, NFT seems to be one of the things gaining their attention. For 23-year-old entrepreneur Mitchell Pardey, aka Meowmoon, this incredible new space has the potential to fulfill different aspects of what constitutes a successful life. He has already experienced being a CEO, running a company, and earning seven figures. He shares three insights that helped him and can now help you dominate the NFT world.

Develop scalable design

For Meowmoon, nothing is more important than the ability of a business to grow. If one starts something, it’s of utmost importance to see it reach the highest peak it can. This is the philosophy he brings to the worktable. He says, “Businesses are based on certain fundamental principles. These principles can be altered and played with but never strayed from if you truly want your business to succeed. For me, the potential of a good idea is that principle. And as an entrepreneur, my job is to make sure that potential is fully realized.”

Experiment

The NFT world is still in its budding stages on the global stage. It’s not something that develops in isolation and is brought to you when it’s complete. It’s being “created by those who use it. From new insights, new design sense, and new possibilities, it is becoming the ultimate playground for those who love to experiment,” says Meowmoon. What this means, according to him, is that “the NFT world is a playground for those who want to do new things, who dare to take new paths and create such products that can alter perception and shift paradigms. As long as you are ready to not go stale, this industry can feed your creativity as much as you feed its life.”

Collaborate

Collaboration is the buzzword of the century — and rightly so. It allows for new things to happen at a faster pace. For Meowmoon, it is imperative that people “come together and bring new things to life. It's already happening. You can succeed as a solo designer, but your success, especially in the early stages, can grow manifolds when you learn how to harness your networks and work with others. It’s a learning process, but the sooner it’s put into practice, the better it is.”

Meowmoon’s insights are practical, and when applied with force and faith, they can yield positive results.

