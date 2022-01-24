Milind Pote Is A Covid Warrior Who Always Comes Forward To Help The Needy

We all have heard the English quote ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’; but a person who helps selflessly in the times of difficulty is a real godsend. Milind Pote is one such Covid Warrior who has always kept his humanity ahead of everything and has always made sure to reach out to each needy one in order to help them in each way possible.

While managing his own business and keeping the social responsibility in mind Milind Pote extended his helping hands to every poor during the lockdown. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated him with the "Covid Warrior of Maharashtra" award at Raj Bhavan on October 8, 2021, for helping people with food, medicines, health facilities, as well as all possible help to the needy during the Covid period. From all over Maharashtra only 40 Covid warriors were selected for this award and Milind Pote was the only one who got selected from Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), hence It is a matter of great pride for the citizens of Aurangabad. This award was given by Dipali Bhosale charitable trust with a trophy and a certificate. While receiving the award and felicitation Milind Pote expressed his sentiments saying “It was impossible without the help of everyone.” Apart from this he was honored with the Surya Gaurav National Award-2020 given by the Suryadutta Organization in Pune.

When asked where Milind Pote got his passion and inspiration for social work, he said that my uncle is idol for me. I have closely experienced the needs of the citizens and what it takes to fulfil them at the administrative level. I have seen his style of working since childhood. I can't do that much. Even though my uncle is in the administrative service, I have tried to play a small role in my own social work. Instead of doing big things, helping the needy by doing a little small work gives a lot of happiness. Milind Pote urges today's youth that they should preserve their humanity in them and work for society.

We still have not recovered from the corona crisis that is all over the world. Even today the question of unemployment arises before the youth, but we should learn to stand firm without losing hope. Instead of insisting for jobs you should build your own business, even if it is small. This will solve our unemployment problem, but we will also be capable of giving employment to others through our hard work and it will give us energy to live. On the occasion of National Youth Day, I would only say that today's youth should express themselves for any of their issues. We must take the initiative on our own for the problems our city is going through, like resolving the issue of roads, electricity, water, waste. We must express ourselves for basic amenities. I will tell the youth on National Youth Day that we should fight against what wrong is seen around us.



My resolution...

Even if I am not able to do big things this year, I will try my best to do small things. As resolutions are made in January and they end by February for many, I don’t intend to do that. Instead of reaching out to a thousand people it’s more important if our help can reach out to at least ten people, that too is very much for me. Like if we plant thousand trees and don’t take care of them but instead, if we plant only one tree but nurture it well then it will give us fruits and shadow.



The youth should give helping hands to those who are in need...

In view of the possible danger of the third wave, the youth should extend their helping hands to those who are in need. The rules that the government is making are for us and one should help the needy by donating food, medical help. Even if we don't do anything for the whole city, but if we help the poor person in our area, then that too will be a great support to that poor person.



If given a chance then I will definitely would like to go for political leadership...

For the time being, I want to do only social work. Although social work is my priority, power is also necessary to change the situation. Sometimes being outside of the system we can't do anything. But if we want to do good work and do justice to the common man, we also have to be a part of that system. I will definitely think about it if I get a chance to go into the political field in the future.

