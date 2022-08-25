Miles Deutscher Is Pioneering Web 3.0 Education With One Goal: To Provide Credible Crypto Wisdom To The Masses

Miles Deutscher is a 21 year-old Australian crypto investor and analyst, known for sharing his research with his 155k Twitter followers, and hosting a daily livestream in front of 570k subscribers on Crypto Banter, YouTube’s fastest growing crypto network.

Since joining Crypto Banter in January, “2022 has been the craziest year of my life”, says Miles Deutscher. This follows his travels to Cape Town and then Miami, where he interviewed the likes of Michael Saylor (CEO of MicroStrategy) and Aaron Rodgers (NFL Quarterback) whilst hosting a documentary at Bitcoin 2022 Conference. Miles says that “getting the chance to interview such influential figures in web 3 was an awesome experience”. The documentary, which later launched on the Crypto Banter network, was produced by ex-CNBC producer Adrian Baschuk, and received over 63,000 views.

As a crypto investor and analyst, Miles’ primary role at Crypto Banter is to research and evaluate crypto protocols, sharing this research with his audience on YouTube and Twitter. Miles typically posts these in the form of “threads”, which he has become known for amongst the crypto community. Although the market has been volatile recently, Miles aims to take on an objective view whenever sharing his analysis.

“There are many headwinds given the current macro landscape”, says Miles, which are evidenced via the recent record inflation numbers, followed by the FED’s 75bps rate hike . “Bitcoin typically thrives in a low interest rate environment, something that we had during 2021”. But although in the short term crypto markets are taking a hit, he affirms that the long-term outlook remains positive.

“There’s certainly massive scope for growth over the next decade,” says Miles Deutscher. This sentiment was echoed by a recent report by BCG, BitGet Global, and Foresight Ventures, who predict that crypto is set to hit ‘1 billion users by 2030.’ Miles broke down the 5 key findings from the report in a recent thread .

Miles Deutscher’s focus remains on providing credible crypto wisdom to the masses, and pioneering the future of web 3 education via this approach. “I really value my connection with my audience, and I think our community is what makes Crypto Banter so special compared to other networks.” says Miles.

You can check out Miles Deutscher’s Twitter , as well as his daily show on Crypto Banter .