Michael Alf Uses His Love For Business, People, And Technology To Create World-Class Digital Events

Michael Alf is a digital nomad with no physical space for his company. He has served in various executive positions in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 1:45 pm

 Michael Alf is a Digital and Hybrid creator working diligently to aid people in getting the best experience from digital events. Alf, a native of Kiel, Germany, is the founder and CEO of New World Events, a company on a mission to create top-level virtual spaces and hybrid events. 

He is a digital nomad with no physical space for his company. But that doesn't make his business ineffective in any way. His diligence and vision are some key success factors that allow him to continue serving and impacting several countries across Asia and the Pacific region, Europe and Australia and New Zealand.

His start in the Digital Events Industry

Alf has many years of experience in the digital events space. He started out doing Interactive Summits via the internet from around 2015. He collected insights and essential lessons at these events and later compiled the 'Virtual Summit Formula' book.

Alf has served in various executive positions in Asia, Europe, and Australia. Now, with his newest business, New World Events, his mission is to use his experience and knowledge of the industry to give his clients top-quality digital events. New World Events stays on the watch for the demand for emerging technologies to see how that will affect the state of its business. 

His tech experience extends to Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (VR). He is a member of Germany's VR Business Club and the VR/AR Association, where his role involves being the lead for the Community of Practice Events.

What led Michael Alf to become a Digital and Hybrid Event Creator?

He describes his early years in his career as being a bit boring. After leaving school, Alf began working for the Armed Forces in Germany, and after ten years, he finished as a captain and had received his Master of Business degree. He had always had a love for technology. While enrolled in school, he got his first experience and developed a program for his father's school.

In addition to his love for technology, Alf also has a big passion for business and people. His corporate career was more about business, with people and technology following closely behind. After this ended, he decided his next move, which was to combine people and technology into a meaningful, impactful, and profitable business.

He says, "I got involved in various digital endeavors and tried a lot of things. And I started working with people individually as a high-performance coach. But finally, all components came together in the digital and hybrid event business."

He believes the digital and hybrid event business combines his passion and allows him to combine his three main career interests. Firstly, it is a business; secondly, it involves people, i.e., clients, team, and other stakeholders. Thirdly, it is about technology, where world-class technology is used to create virtual spaces and digital events.
 

