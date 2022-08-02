Metawhale World Ventures Web 3.0 Game ‘Meta Wheels’ In Its Second Phase Launch

As established earlier, Metawhale World announced the world’s first NFT museum launch on April 28, 2022, which created quite a buzz in the domain of Metaverse. Metawhale World will be releasing a variety of digital collectibles based on blockchain technology. The brand aims to offer low-cost NFT minting and a seamless user experience for all digital collectible fanatics. Metawhale World is an extremely popular NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform that allows users to utilise their NFT across several applications, namely gaming inventory, 3D arts, membership cards, etc. The official launch of Metawhale World was made by Rahul Kaushik (Founder) alongside Rahul Pabby (Co-Founder), Gunjan Shekhawat (Director) and Vishal Raj (Chief Communication Officer).

Following the events, on 28th July 2022, the platform launched its decentralised blockchain technology, which was organised in Pattaya, Thailand. The platform launched the Web 3.0-based car-racing game named ‘Meta Wheels’ that is empowered by their own MTW token. In the event, more than 400 people were present including the initial supporters and private investors of Metawhale World. Also present at the event was Vinod Khute (Founder & CEO of VIPS Finstock) who appreciated the entire team of Metawhale World and congratulated them on launching the Meta Wheels. Rahul Kaushik, the Founder of Metawhale World, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Vinod Khute and stated that “The entire team of Metawhale World is blessed to have him at the event.”

The brand envisions the digital era and is focussed on the fresh digital arts that was announced as the mega move of launching the second phase and displaying the digital artwork virtually to the netizens who are the Metaverse aficionados. Not only this but the designers and creators will also be able to make the exhibits as creative and as heightened as to consume less money and effort. Apart from initial supporters and private investors, emerging entrepreneurs, Founders of some of the leading Metaverse projects were also present at the star-studded event. Jaskirat Singh Bhullar, Amol Dande, Rajesh Lohiya, Prashant Dhumal and Nilesh Batane were some of the personalities who graced the launch of Meta Wheels with their august presence.

Metawhale World, a blockchain based platform that was launched recently allows users to produce and monetize their gaming experience. Metawhale World is capable of tracing the actual ownership of the creation to all its current gamers, which even compels to award every participant with their exclusive utility token-MTW. Additionally, for privacy and data protection, it developed a decentralised control system that prohibits creator ownership in the existing gaming market. It is powered by the Binance Blockchain that uses MTW's utility token.

The Metaverse allows people to have virtual identities, powered by a fully functional economy, that exists in real time. It gives out numerous opportunities for innovation and experimentation. With the motto of bringing the Metaverse to life, gaming platforms are the building blocks of it. The Metaverse encompasses immersive environments by using augmented or virtual reality. Characterised as the evolution of technology, Metawhale World is one of the leading companies based in India, to be so advanced. Metawhale World is doing exceptionally well in the future and science fiction industry that everyone is immersed in. It is succeeding in presenting an opportunity to engage consumers in entirely new ways of innovation and capabilities.