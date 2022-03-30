Metaverse Millionaires! Can Vulcan Forged (PYR) & Autometa (ATA) Reach The Heights Of Decentraland (MANA)

Projects such as Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) rode the waves of the Metaverse’s popularity, shooting to new all-time high prices and making their early investors a lot of money in the process. As we move through 2022, several high-quality projects such as Vulcan Forged (PYR) and Autometa (ATA) look to break free from the pack and reach the heights of the number one ranked Metaverse project, Decentraland (MANA).

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform that captivates everything that the future of the Metaverse will look like. Users can purchase plots of land in the ecosystem then use the in-game editor to develop the land into pretty much anything they desire. Some of the early adaptions of land have been used to host social events like parties and special events where people can meet virtually.



Decentraland (MANA) is the highest-ranked Metaverse crypto based on market cap. Its current price is $2.72 at the time of writing which is nearly 50% down from its all-time high of %5.85 set in November 2021. Before Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement shot the price to that all-time high, $MANA was trading as low as just $0.61 in the weeks prior. The enormous rise in price benefitted many of the original investors and believers in the project as it rose nearly 1000% in just under a month!



Vulcan Forged (PYR)

Two projects looking to create a new generation of metaverse millionaires are Vulcan Forged (PYR) and Autometa (ATA). Both projects are based around NFT gaming with the overall goal of enhancing a gamer's experience by allowing them to own the digital assets they may purchase in-game.



Vulcan Forged (PYR) already has established itself as a game studio and NFT marketplace. With over 10 games already launched on the platform and a community boasting over 20000 members, the fundamentals for the project to reach new heights are already in place.



The NFT Marketplace is vast and it's a top 5 marketplace in terms of volume already. Alongside this, Vulcan Forged (PYR) aims to develop and support up and coming game developers through their very own development programs.



Autometa (ATA)

Similarly, Autometa (ATA) will make strides in the Metaverse. As a play-to-earn, role-playing game users will be able to buy and own a range of different NFT items to then use over the many levels of the game to earn themselves $ATA. The story of the game involves players playing as Jack as he conquers many different levels and opponents.



You will earn $ATA for every level completed. According to the white paper, $ATA is the Native Coin which is the game's in-game currency, which may be acquired through gameplay and converted into real money or traded for virtual assets inside the game. The $ATA token is a Smart Chain on Binance, with a distinct ecosystem of multiple platforms and usage cases, as well as reflections, revenue shares to holders, providing burn and buybacks.

Autometa (ATA) will be a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), which means that all token holders will be able to vote on project decisions. As it is a self-regulatory organisation, the token's lifetime is ensured.



This means that fees are collected from each network transaction, and the value of $ATA should rise over time as the project becomes more self-sustaining. Not yet released yet, Autometa (ATA) could provide early investors with a phenomenal opportunity to make huge gains. Keep your eyes peeled for further developments.



