MetaCryp, Binance Coin, And Stacks Are Three Potentially Profitable Cryptocurrencies That You Should Hold 

The advent of cryptocurrency has broken the monopoly of fiat currency. As such, cryptos like MetaCryp (MTCR), Binance Coin (BNB), and Stacks (STX) aim to cause a paradigm shift in the international financial system.

This article will explore the benefits of holding these three cryptocurrencies and why they could provide future profitability for their holders.

Binance Coin: The Versatile Cryptocurrency

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token in the Binance ecosystem. It caters to the two parallel Binance chains: the Binance Beacon Chain and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

As one of the world's most popular utility tokens, you can use BNB in many applications and use cases. These include crypto lending, transaction fees, daily payments, token purchases, staking, subscriptions, and many more.

Binance Coin (BNB) also facilitates crypto trading on the Binance CEX and DEX platforms. Users can trade their BNB tokens against another cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The BNB token rewards users with rebates and up to 25% trading discounts to those who pay trading fees with their BNB tokens.

Another way users can receive rewards on their BNB holdings is through staking. Staking the BNB coin on the delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) platform is arguably profitable due to the million-dollar transactions processed on the Binance Chain ecosystem.

The BNB token also supports peer-to-peer exchanges on the Binance DEX platform. Therefore, users can send and receive BNB tokens, fiat, or other cryptocurrencies.

For these reasons and many others, Binance Coin (BNB) is among the most potentially profitable coins in the cryptocurrency market.

Expanding Bitcoin's Potential with Stacks

Stacks (STX) is a layer-1 blockchain that brings smart contracts to the Bitcoin blockchain. Therefore, the decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and NFTs built on Stacks (STX) benefit from Bitcoin's stability and security.

These dApps are also open and stackable, meaning developers can build on top of each other's apps. This stacking feature produces one-of-a-kind application-specific applications on the blockchain network.

Since Stacks (STX) uses the Bitcoin blockchain as its foundation, all its network operations are settled on the most used and arguably most secure blockchain:

Bitcoin (BTC). Stacks' (STX) Proof-of-Transfer consensus mechanism also helps maintain its connection to the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Stacks' native STX token fuels the network and expands Bitcoin's (BTC) potential. Holding the STX token yields great benefits in Bitcoin (BTC). For example, users who hold and temporarily lock their STX tokens are rewarded with Bitcoin (BTC). In turn, they secure the Stacks (STX) network and provide consensus. Therefore, Stacks (STX) makes it easy for ordinary users who are not miners to earn Bitcoin (BTC).

MetaCryp: Playing And Earning in the Metaverse

MetaCryp (MTCR) is a new cryptocurrency with plans to incorporate different ways of earning in the metaverse. Therefore, anyone can earn money by participating in different activities in MetaCryp's Metaverse. These activities would be accessible to users from the comfort of their homes.

Metacryp (MTCR) has developed a platform where people can get paid to do what they love—gaming. Therefore, the core concept of the MetaCryp Network is to motivate users to play more frequently to acquire Metacryp (MTCR) tokens, in-game assets, and NFTs. This will, in turn, increase the network's overall revenue.

Different games and gaming activities, such as tournaments, would be available to players on the MetaCryp Network. This way, players would accumulate Metacryp (MTCR) tokens instead of engaging in crypto mining using powerful computer hardware.

In addition, MetaCryp (MTCR) ensures that players fully control their earned tokens and NFTs on the platform. This makes the platform a decentralized money-making game.

Though MetaCryp (MTCR) is still a new cryptocurrency, it shows potential for profitability, just like the Binance Coin (BNB) and Stacks (STX) tokens.

For more information on MetaCryp (MTCR), please visit the following links:

Presale: http://presale.metacryptoken.io/

Website: http://metacryptoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MetaCrypOfficial