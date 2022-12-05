Metacade (MCADE) Outperforms While Decentraland (MANA) Struggles

In a clash between the old and the new, the disruptive metaverse newcomers have been continuously outperforming the early movers. Right now, Metacade is the new project seeing strong interest in its presale while Decentraland struggles with a lack of daily users and a sluggish coin price. The projects have some similarities, but it’s Metacade that should have investors excited at this early stage for the Metaverse.

What is Metacade?

Gaming titles like Axie Infinity have shown how popular blockchain and metaverse gaming will be and you will find all of those games in the Metacade. Here, players will come together at the arcade to meet, earn money, and play a part in the future of Web3 and metaverse gaming. Simply put, Metacade aims to be the ultimate community hub for metaverse gamers and developers.

The Metacade platform will be fully driven by the community and will be an all-in-one platform providing value for developers, gamers, and investors at every step. Specifically, Metacade is a sort of arcade with a whole range of games instead of a single title. And on top of that, it’s a space where developers can test out and work on their own projects. Together this makes Metacade a totally unique Web3 space.

How Does Metacade Work

Users can help the community and earn rewards with the MCADE token. They can earn these whether they review play to earn (P2E) titles, share tips, or test the latest metaverse games. This encourages the community to work together and build Metacade into the ultimate GameFi destination. This is only the start because Metacade has plenty more disruptive ideas that could see it become one of the hottest metaverse gaming tokens on the market.

Decentraland Struggles with Low Daily Users

Decentraland (MANA) was the subject of a recent data drop by DappRadar which claimed the platform only had 38 daily users with a peak of 657. The virtual world’s developers hit back and said it was closer to 7,000 for the project valued at $1 billion. Decentraland said: "Some websites are tracking only specific smart contract transactions but reporting them as daily active users DAU, which is inaccurate." The company posted its September user data which showed a monthly active user count of 56,697.

Regardless of the real figure, this back-and-forth highlights that the metaverse is still in the early stage when the Axie Infinity game has 100k daily users. The project had 2.7 million daily users at its peak so the virtual world of Decentraland has big shoes to fill when compared to play-to-earn games. Decentraland investors could profit from a rise in land sales, but that will definitely take time to develop.

What Makes Metacade Unique?

Metacade won’t just be making a big splash in the metaverse, but it will be a hub for the play-to-earn games. Developers and gamers will flock to this project and it has the chance to provide strong gains for early investors. Metacade will not be a single game which will either be hit or miss, it’ll be a hub which produces numerous titles with the support and governance of the community. That makes Metacade similar to investing in Sony or Nintendo, rather than a single game.

Why should you invest in Metacade?

Decentraland has actually set the bar for Metacade with the 56k monthly user number. Decentraland has the same coin supply as Metacade of nearly $2 billion, meaning that MCADE could hit $1 with a similar number of active users. And that’s more than doable for the Web3 arcade.

Investors should look at this as an incentive to get in early at the coin presale. The MCADE token can be staked, and investors can earn a share of project revenues, get entry to prize draws, and also enter gaming tournaments. Once the metaverse attracts a larger audience, Metacade can surpass MANA’s performance with multiple game titles and P2E opportunities attracting a large user base.

Conclusion

Decentraland was an early entrant to the metaverse, but the project has struggled this year. A recent DappRadar article also mocked the daily user count of the metaverse projects, although Decentraland contested the figures. Despite this, Metacade likely has a better price outlook in the long term. The P2E sector can supercharge the price of a coin and a project’s ecosystem and Metacade will host multiple titles in an arcade theme. With the right user base numbers, it has the potential to bring users flocking to the site and the price of MCADE could rocket from a presale to rub shoulders with MANA at $1.

