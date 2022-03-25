META 1 - Ushering The Digital Economy

The tides of change are upon the global financial system. People around the world have been awakened to the benefits and efficiency of cryptocurrencies. Since Bitcoin entered the market 13-years prior, there has been a steady expansion of decentralization across the globe. Today, the digital economy is more advanced than ever.



One of the projects that have led the charge into this new economy is META 1. The project was created with the spirit of Bitcoin in mind. The network's founder, Robert P. Dunlap, examined the benefits and shortcomings of currencies throughout history. He took this knowledge and leveraged it to create a unique safehaven coin that combines the best aspects of blockchain technology, gold, and much more. Here are the main reasons why many traders consider META 1 to be a game-changer.



META 1 - The Security of Gold

One of the first aspects of META 1 that should be discussed is its stability. META 1, unlike other stablecoins, doesn’t derive value from a single asset such as gold, diamonds, or fiat currency. META 1 eliminates inflationary concerns via its multi-asset approach.

The developers pegged the token to a basket of gold-related assets which provides more stability than its competitors. This concept was put to the test recently. While the majority of tokens in the market lost up to 20% of their value, META 1 remained stable.



META 1 - Frictionless Economy

META 1 users enjoy the benefits of a frictionless economy. You can easily join the METANOMICs DeFi environment using the Onramper portal. Onramper is a specially built tool that enables users to convert their fiat currency to META 1 stablecoins directly. This strategy saves users time andconversion fees. The Onramper portal supports the conversion of +50 fiat currencies across 150 countries.



You can send META 1 coins across the globe in a permissionless manner. The network operates as pure code with no centralized party to censor or block your actions. META 1 users enjoy a more cost-effective, open, and transparent option.



META 1 - A Feature-Rich Environment

One of the most appealing aspects of the META 1 DeFi network is its low-risk passive income options. The protocol combines a host of high-yield low-risk features to help users secure passive income. Users can leverage the META VAULT and earn 10% on their crypto savings.



Another popular DeFi feature that should be mentioned is the META 1’s staking protocols. Whenyou stake META 1 coins, you agree to provide liquidity to a network smart contract in exchange for rewards. Your rewards are based on the number of tokens you stake and for how long.



True Financial Freedom - Be the Change

Projects like META 1 expand users' profitability while keeping their primary holdings safe. META 1 was built from the ground up to protect your savings and help you escape the rat race. Those seeking more transparency and earning opportunities need to look no further than META 1.