Best Memory Foam Mattress in India 2022 | Expert Tips | Outlook

Memory foam is one of the best-known mattress materials in India and worldwide. Even though Latex foam is now the new favourite, memory foam is still the favourite for budget-constrained people. The foam adapts to the body shape and weight, forming a cocoon for the sleeper. So, we thoroughly reviewed popular brands in India. We are starting from our pick for the best memory foam mattress, the Sunday memory foam mattress, which is considered the gold standard for quality. We also reviewed other popular brands such as Wakefit orthopaedic memory foam mattress & Sleepwell memory foam mattress.

This article is meant to serve two distinct purposes:

Give in-depth information about Memory foam mattresses. This includes basic information about what memory foam is, but also more nuanced topics such as if memory foam heating is a big concern. We also suggest brands that use a cotton fabric on the top to reduce heating issue.

We also pick the best memory foam mattresses in India. It covers new-age brands such as Sunday Ortho Memory Mattress, considered the gold standard for Memory foam mattresses, and more traditional brands such as a Kurlon and Sleepwell mattress. We also review other popular models such Wakefit Orthopaedic memory foam mattress.

Note: We have also included a few videos and practical tips, so take your time and enjoy the article. In addition, if you know anyone who might be looking to buy, please share the link.

Our experts extensively analysed the brands available in India to give you the correct information. For example, most people do not know that compressed & roll-packed mattresses have 30% less life. They cost less, but the savings do not justify having a compromised bed. So, along with the pros and cons, we also tell you about the dos and don'ts of buying an excellent memory foam mattress. This article is a complete shopping guide for you.

Methodology: We test every memory foam mattress featured in our reviews and buying guide to provide accurate recommendations. These mattresses undergo tests for foam purity, firmness, or faulty dimensions. Memory foam is tested for filler content & IFD. We also look for sleeping comfort, and importantly affordability. For Memory foam we also check if the foam has any harmful chemicals, and for heating issues.

Every mattress brand in India has a memory foam bed in its range. Many brands are available in the market across various price points and offers. To give you complete and reliable information, we have researched them thoroughly.

Comparison table for the best memory foam mattress in India

We have carefully reviewed the specifics of multiple brands and analysed thousands of reviews online. Examining them on numerous parameters of quality and affordability, we have picked the best six for you. We kept the prices and discount offers in mind while preparing the list. You can read the detailed review of India's best memory foam mattress brands below.

Best Overall Mattress – Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress

Cheapest Price – Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Best Mattress for Back Pain – Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress

Best Offline Choice – Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

Most Luxurious Mattress – Tempur-pedic Memory Foam Mattress

Sunday Ortho Memory Mattress

Sunday uses advanced technology to bring a top-quality sleep product, and that’s why Sunday Ortho Memory 4 leads the pack. It gives the best memory foam experience with a perfect balance of therapeutic support and superior comfort. They cleverly use organic cotton for the top fabric, ensuring that you do not feel the heat. Here’s what sets Sunday mattresses apart.

It does not compress its mattress. Hence, it has a 30% longer lifespan.

The only memory foam mattress where we did not feel that it was heating up.

Realign the spine for a peaceful and pain-free sleep.

It has the right firmness level fit for people with chronic back problems.

The skill of the Japanese designer indeed shows in the performance.

Use of certified 100% organic fabric in the mattress.

Pros Cons We felt it was comfortable to sleep on and has the best orthopaedic support in the category.

The organic cotton cover makes the mattress very comfortable from a heat standpoint.

100 Nights trial is a godsend.

We did not notice the pungent smell that is typical of memory foam. Delivery was a bit hassled because the mattress was full size (not compressed). So, bringing it up the stairs was a bit tedious; however, it was a one-time effort.

Kurlon Mermaid Memory Foam Mattress

Kurlon is one of the most reputed brands. Known for its coir mattresses, it has expanded into foam and spring-based products. Mermaid from Kurlon is a robust foam mattress. The memory layers provide optimum weight distribution, and memory foam quilting on the top offers superb comfort.

Expert Tip: We see that a lot of online brands compress the mattress. This makes the mattress cost less but compromises the orthopaedic quality of the mattress and reduces the mattress by 30%. We recommend that you choose wisely, and not just go blindly because the prices are cheap.

Pros Cons Kurlon is a solid brand, and the product lives up to its expectations.

Slight smell related to memory foam.

They have 1000s stores across the country to try and place the orders. 30-40% more expensive than a Sunday mattress.

No 100 nights return.

The top cloth was not cotton.

Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

Sleepwell is the largest selling mattress in India. It has a broad range of foam mattresses, and Regal is one of its popular models. Its memory foam layer improves blood circulation by distributing weight evenly, and a latex foam layer provides a nice bounce and excellent back support.

Pros Cons Sleepwell is the most prominent mattress company in India, and for a good reason. Most of my colleagues grew up sleeping on their mattress or a Kurlon one.

We found the quality adequate, and they have an extensive dealer network. The prices compared to online brands such as Sunday and Wakefit are almost 30% more.

New-age online brands such as Sunday have remarkably better products at a much lower price..

There is no 100-night return.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Wakefit mattress is an online brand offering cheap memory foam mattresses. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is a popular choice amongst bargain seekers. It's 7-zone pressure design relieves pain and backaches and provides ample support, making it fit even for heavy body weights.

Pros Cons If I were a student on a budget, I would buy this product.

Wakefit offers 100 nights trial (like Sunday and Flo) If I am looking for long-term usage, this may lack the quality.

When we unboxed, there was a pungent smell from the mattress.

The mattress is compressed, so there may be size and longevity issues. There are many customer reviews that we observed as well

Tempur Original Mattress

Tempur-Pedic introduced memory foam (or Tempur foam) as a material base for mattresses. Tempur Original is made of three layers of memory foam, and it boasts of providing supreme comfort and a luxurious sleeping experience. With the most expensive products in India, Tempur beds are for people who buy from exclusive brand names.

Pros Cons Tempur is an international brand. The products are imported from USA and incur very high import duties. When we checked the prices in the USA, the exact product was 50% lower.

We all found the mattress too soft – we felt it might work in the USA, but Indians would find it too soft.

Flo Ergo Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Flo mattress provides a comfortable and easy online shopping experience. One of the few brands that offer gel-based memory foam mattresses in India. Flo Ergo Gel Memory Foam does not retain body heat, making it suitable for the Indian climate. One of its striking aspects is its zero bounce-back feature.

Pros Cons We felt the mattress was soft but offered decent back support.

The price was low but not as cheap as Wakefit. The fabric is made of polyester, and there was some smell of memory foam.

It comes compressed in a box, compromising the mattress's life.

Memory Foam – Brief History

Memory Foam is a form of polyurethane (PU) foam. NASA developed it in the 1960s to make space travel comfortable for astronauts. It was invented to absorb the impact and pressure when travelling at super speeds. When you press your hand against the foam, the impression will stay for some time even after removing the hand. That is why it is called memory foam, as it retains the hand’s print for a while.

Memory foam

Memory foam is also known as visco-elastic foam since it lends viscosity and elasticity to the material.

Viscosity - is the property that makes the material move reluctantly when applied to pressure. For example, honey is a viscous substance.

Elasticity - is the ability to stretch and change shapes while returning to their original form.

The potential utility of the new material was soon real, and it began to be used in hospitals and bedding like pillows and mattresses. It is widely used across beds, furniture, athletic and sports equipment, vehicle safety belts, medical paddings and linings, shoes, and headphones.

A short history of Memory Foam

Memory Foam Mattress - Different Types

Memory foam comes in various composition styles. There are mainly three kinds of memory foam - traditional, open-cell and gel-infused. Recently, this foam has also started being made from plant-based material.

Traditional Memory Foam - is the one that was initially introduced in the market. It is made from petroleum products, moulding itself to the body and gives a sink-in feel while resting. However, it retains heat, making sleeping uncomfortable, especially during hot times.

Open Cell Memory Foam - Like traditional foam in composition, open-cell has a different internal structure. Inside pockets allow the air to circulate and disperse the trapped heat. It is less firm and therefore less durable than traditional foam. Mattresses made with open-cell technology are less dense than the traditional ones.

Types of Memory Foam Mattress

Gel-based Memory Foam -Gel is used to reduce the heat-retaining property of the memory foam. The gel behaves like open-cell foam and allows airflow making the mattress cooler. A gel layer is added, or gel is infused as microbeads throughout the foam.

Plant-based Memory Foam - Some memory foams use materials from plants such as coconut, soy, or corn as eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to petroleum products. However, these are not 100% natural. Relatively new in the market, these might become more common as techniques develop and demand rises.

Expert Tip: Memory foam that is available in India is made from petrochemical materials. We checked with manufactures in Europe who use some natural materials, but the prices are too high for an Indian consumer.

Memory Foam Mattress - Pros & Cons

Features

The three main features of a memory foam mattress are contouring, sink-in, and responsiveness.

Contouring When you lie down on a bed made from memory foam, it will contour or take the natural shape of your body. As a result, it gives you a feeling of a personal cocoon. Sink-in When it contours to your body, the foam also sinks in a bit, giving you the feel of being embraced. You can feel the comfort right there. Responsiveness The foam material becomes pliable and softer since it is adaptive to pressure applied to it. It helps in distributing body weight throughout the surface.

Benefits

Support and Comfort

Memory foam moulds evenly to the body, providing personalised comfort, proper spinal alignment, and targeted support.

Pressure point relief

The memory foam distributes weight evenly to relieve heavier parts of the body. It helps in relief from pains and body aches. It is perfect for side sleepers who need more support at their shoulders and hips.

Memory foam mattress helps in pain relief

Motion isolation

The most beneficial property of memory foam is that it isolates motion. When one partner is tossing and turning throughout the night, the mattress absorbs the movement and prevents motion transfer across it. The other partner can peacefully sleep, making memory foam mattresses best for co-sleeping.

Pros and Cons of Memory Foam Mattress

Prevents Allergies

Memory foam is resistant to dust mites, making it a healthier option. It is advantageous for people who have allergies to dust or suffer from breathing issues.

Edge support

Memory foam offers edge support more than other foam materials like latex. If you like to sleep or sit at the edge of the bed, memory foam is most suitable for you.

Disadvantages

Heat retention

Memory foam retains body heat, making the mattress warm. However, it still traps more heat than other mattress types like latex foam, which can become problematic for a hot sleeper. There have been technological innovations in memory foam composition like gel-infused foams or open-cell technology to address the issue.

Not Waterproof

These mattresses are not waterproof. If you spill any liquid, it will absorb it and degrade the foam over time. Using a waterproof mattress protector is best to maintain quality and durability.

Getting Stuck

Some sleepers feel stuck with the contouring provided by the memory foam, and it might make getting out or moving around tricky for people who like a firmer bed.

Odour

Memory foam can sometimes emit odour from the chemicals used in the composition. It is also known as off-gassing, which might put off some people.

Memory Foam vs other mattresses

Every person has a different sleeping need. One mattress type is not suitable for everyone; the other materials are latex foam and innerspring, which lend distinct properties to a mattress.

A memory foam mattress is made of several layers, and these can be of different foam materials with varying densities.

A latex foam mattress has a layer of latex foam, and other layers can be a combination of other foam materials.

A spring mattress has Bonnell or Pocketed innerspring as the central core. It can have a comfort layer made of foam.

A hybrid mattress is constructed with different layers having different material types. These can be latex, memory foam, PU foam, HR foam, or spring.

Memory Foam vs Other Mattresses

Certification

Since memory foam is not natural, cheap quality can have harmful chemicals. Certifications of a mattress are the right way to assess the quality of materials used in making the foam. They assure you that you are buying a product with harmless components for you and the environment.

Some of the relevant certifications for memory foam mattresses are Certi-PUR and Greenguard. Additionally, look for fabric certifications such as Oeko-Tex and GOTS, certifying organic materials and sustainability.

Best Memory Foam Mattress - Detailed Review

Sunday Mattress

The Sunday Mattress is the top choice recommended by our experts. It has a balance between technological superiority and exceptional comfort. It also keeps the suitability of the Indian consumers in its design and aesthetics. The following reasons set it apart from other brands

Top-notch quality of the materials.

100% certified organic cotton cover for eco-friendly comfort.

Sunday does not compress the mattress in a box and guarantees a longer life span.

They are packed with features at an affordable price.

Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Memory 4 mattress is made for providing optimum support and spinal alignment. An excellent orthopaedic mattress is a boon for people suffering from chronic back problems. It is incredibly affordable and is a great option even for value seekers and budget buyers.

Construction

The mattress is made of two layers of foam and a top cover. The bed is designed to keep all harmful chemicals away from you.

The layer at the bottom comprises 5 inches of high resilience foam.

The top layer has 2 inches of memory foam.

The mattress cover is made from 100% certified organic cotton.

Firmness

The mattress has a firmness level of 7 and is slightly harder. The firmness level makes it ideal for people suffering from chronic back pain and is well suited for children and the elderly.

Certification

GOTS - The top mattress cover is made from 100% GOTS-approved organic cotton.

OEKO-TEX 100 - The mattress's top cover and side fabrics are certified by Oeko-Tex 100. The standard tests every material component and certifies it harmless for human health.

Lifespan

The average lifespan of the Sunday mattress is ten years, which can be increased with proper care and periodic rotation.

Weight Supported

Sunday Ortho Memory 4 is ideally suited to normal and slightly overweight people. It is ensured by the firmness level and the comfort and support of the memory foam.

Features of Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Sunday Ortho Memory mattress felt firm with ample back support. The mattress looks premium and welcoming. However, side sleepers may take some time to adjust given that the mattress is firm.

Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex 4 mattress has perfect latex foam and memory foam properties. Its 3-zone design gives a natural resting comfort to your body, and it is firmer under the hips and softer under the shoulders. You get softness and support in a blend that offers an unmatched sleeping experience.

Construction

It has three layers and a top cover.

The top layer is latex foam, making sleeping cooler even in the hot and humid Indian climate.

The middle level has memory foam that lends the bed softness and comfort.

The lowermost layer is of high resilience foam for a robust core.

Features of Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Sunday Ortho Latex mattress has a solid back support but is also very comfortable. It is the best mattress out of the best. It uses both Latex and memory foam to give the best of both worlds.

Kurlon Memory Foam Mattress

Kurlon is synonymous with coir mattresses in India. The brand is one of the most recognised names in the market. It has now expanded to include foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses. The brand has 126 configurations of mattress pads. Although it has a vast dealer network, it is slowly exploring the online medium.

Kurlon Memory Foam Mattress

Kurlon Mermaid Memory Foam Mattress

Kurlon Mermaid is the best memory foam mattress in Kurlon’s offering. It promotes sleep quality by reducing body stress and maintaining blood circulation. It can be reversed and used from both sides, and regular flipping increases the product's lifespan.

Construction

The mattress is made of three layers of foam and a top cover.

The topmost is the memory layer, which adapts according to body weight.

The middle has a bonded foam core that lends support to the mattress.

The lowermost layer has high resilience foam.

A memory foam quilted cover is provided at the top.

Features of Kurlon Memory Foam Mattress

Notes from our Tester: The quality of the Kurlon brand was apparent when we lay on the Mermaid memory foam mattress. It is very comfortable and should last for 7-8 years. The back support was also ample, probably coming from the rebonded foam layer.

Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

With 40 years of presence in the market, Sleepwell is a recognised brand name. It offers comprehensive and quality sleeping products. It is one of the market leaders, backed by an extensive offline presence throughout India. Even though it has started selling on online platforms, it faces stiff competition from new and agile brands.

Sleepwell Regal Memory Foam Mattress

Regal is a popular memory foam mattress from the house of Sleepwell. Made for people looking for a peaceful night, it offers superior contouring. It has antibacterial properties, which repel germs and dust.

Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

Construction

The mattress is made of two layers of foam and a top cover.

The top layer is memory foam to provide comfort and contour the body.

The core bottom layer is made of latex foam, which lends a bounce to the mattress, so it doesn't feel stuck.

The top cover is made of quilted knitted fabric and is treated with antimicrobial properties to keep it clean and hygienic.

Firmness

The mattress is medium-soft at the top layer and firm on the reversible side.

Features of Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Sleepwell memory foam mattress was not as comfortable as the Kurlon mattress, but not a significant either. The quality was good too, and we the edge support on the mattress was excellent. We felt that the pricing was high, especially when brands such as Sunday have better quality and at a lower price.

Tempur Mattress

Tempur-Pedic introduced the memory foam mattress to the world. It first launched the Tempur pillow, and the bedding industry got new responsive material. It is recognised by Space Foundation, USA, for commercially producing Tempur foam. The Tempur products will cost you a bomb, and they are generally out of reach of the Indian masses. It is for people who want to spend on luxurious imported brands.

Tempur Original Memory Foam Mattress

The mattress offers personalised comfort and support. The viscoelastic foam actively adapts to the body’s weight, shape and warmth. These are made in Denmark and are hypoallergenic and suitable for people prone to allergies. The cover is also antimicrobial.

Construction

The mattress comprises three layers of memory foam and a removable top cover. A durable base layer, a Tempur support layer, and a Tempur comfort layer.

Firmness

The mattress is medium-soft at the top layer and firm on the reversible side.

Features of Tempur Original Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Out of the three Tempur models that we tried, the Original model is what was firm – but still, it is soft for Indian standards. In addition, we felt it was very expensive for an Indian customer. These are 100% imported models and cost 2x of the actual price in the USA.

Flo Mattress

Flo believes in decluttering online shopping experiences for mattress buyers, and it targets young shoppers who have a hectic lifestyle. The brand believes in innovation and has developed a proprietary foam, and the foam is super responsive to pressure applied, allowing Flo to design the mattress with only two layers.

Flo Ergo Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The gel-infused memory foam keeps the bed cool. It is highly suitable for the hot and humid climate. It is ideal for children, young couples, and working professionals with medium-soft firmness.

Construction

The mattress has two layers of foam and a top cover. Since it is reversible, it can be used from both sides.

The top layer is gel-infused memory foam.

The layer at the bottom is designed for maximum support.

The top cover is a gel-infused zippered cover, and it is made from a combination of 3D spacer fabric and cashmere.

Firmness

The mattress is medium-soft at the top layer and firm on the reversible side.

Features of Flo Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Flo memory foam mattress is very economical. The mattress was a bit soft to sleep on. We felt that the mattress lost its orthopaedic properties when it was compressed. The polyester fabric on the top felt a bit cheap, and we also noticed some heating up.

Wakefit Mattress

Wakefit believes in preventing buyer fatigue and has only four product options. It provides affordable options, and although it compresses its mattresses for delivery. It is one of the famous brands sold online through Amazon and Flipkart.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The mattress has high-density memory foam. It is made for orthopaedic support and is appropriate for relieving back pain and sore muscles, and it supports even heavier bodies and gives cocooned comfort. The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory foam mattress is ideal for side sleepers as well.

Construction

The mattress is made of three layers of foam and a top cover, and it can be used from both sides.

The top layer has memory foam.

The middle layer has seven-zone foam.

The layer at the bottom has high resilience foam.

The top cover is made from spun knitted fabric and is removable.

Firmness

The mattress is medium-firm and provides ample support to side sleepers and those suffering from lower back and neck pain.

Features of Wakefit Memory Foam Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Wakefit orthopaedic memory foam mattress was ok to lay on. The material felt cheap, and the bed gave the impression that it was heating up. The strong odour also took a few days to go away. The mattress was also too soft, probably because it was compressed. Overall, a great mattress if you are on a very tight budget or need a product for a short period.

Tips, Care, and FAQs

Choose the perfect memory foam mattress

When you buy a new memory foam mattress, keep in mind the suitability for the sleeper. We have already given detailed pros and cons for memory foam, and follow the following tips to choose the perfect fit for your needs.

Features - Memory foam mattress comes in many combinations, and they can be soft or medium-hard. Check for breathability, comfort, firmness, and size before finalising.

Composition - Most brands will have information on the layer composition of the mattress. Each material will lend different properties to it. Check whether it fulfils your requirement.

Firmness - You must check the firmness of a memory foam mattress. Its sink-in effect will make you feel stuck in the bed without a proper firmness level. Improper firmness can also cause an increase in body pain.

Coolness - Memory foam tends to retain body heat, and in the hot Indian climate, that can cause discomfort. Check for the breathability and cooling properties of the mattress.

Certifications - Good quality mattress brands get their products certified from reputed third-party certification bodies. It is especially relevant to memory foam since it is a synthetic product.

Price - A memory foam mattress is available in the average range of Rs. 7000 - Rs. 50,000. With such a wide range, the cost cannot be the benchmark for your decision alone. You will have to check for features, reviews, and warranty.

Warranty - You are sure to get a warranty of 7-10 years from reputed brands. Therefore, read the terms and conditions for things included in it. Also, check for exclusion clauses to know what can make the warranty null and void.

Care and Maintenance

Memory foam is a dense foam material. A good quality mattress is quite durable. Since it is also dust resistant, cleaning it becomes easy. If you take proper care, it can have a longer life. With some simple tips, you can easily take care of it.

Tips to take care of your memory foam mattress

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a memory foam mattress costly? A wide range of options is available at many different price points. You can buy a queen-size memory foam mattress for Rs. 14,000 from quality brands like Sunday. Although, the price can go up to Rs. 50,000 for older brands like Sleepwell, who rely on store selling. What thickness of memory foam mattress is best? The ideal thickness depends on the body weight. The most suitable thickness is either 6 inches or 8 inches. If the body weight is above 80 kgs (of a single sleeper), you should opt for 8 inches thickness. Otherwise, a 6 inches thickness would be sufficient. What is the best bed frame for a memory foam mattress? Always use a sturdy bed frame for a memory foam mattress, and it is because the foam is dense and heavy. How is memory foam different from ordinary foam? Memory foam differs from ordinary foam in its responsiveness. It is sensitive to the body and can adapt itself to the body's shape. It sinks in when you sleep on it, giving you a feeling of being hugged. Ordinary foam does not respond to body temperature, so it cannot provide any contouring. Is a memory foam mattress good for backache and pain relief? Memory foam offers the best contouring to the body since it evenly distributes weight throughout the surface and reduces strain on the heavier parts of the body. A memory foam mattress is suitable for people who suffer from lower back pain, arthritis, and injury pains. However, check for firmness, and a medium-firm level is ideal. Why does a memory foam mattress smell bad? Some cheap memory foam mattresses smell bad when vacuum compressed for delivery, and they must be kept open in the air and ventilated for at least 48-72 hours. Only then the smell goes away. Can we wash the memory foam mattress? Memory foam can break down in the water. So, it is not advisable to wash the mattress. However, if the top cover is removable, you can wash it. Check for wash instructions from the manufacturer. Memory foam is a dense material. Hence, it is generally resistant to dust mites. So even though there is no need to clean it as much, you can vacuum clean it at times. Does a memory foam mattress flatten or sag over time? A common complaint from memory foam mattress users is that it sags over time. That usually happens when you keep using the same side. To prevent it, rotate the mattress regularly every three months. Is certification essential for a memory foam mattress? International certifications ensure that the mattress has gone through stringent quality checks and assures you of the quality claimed by the manufacturer. Is it safe for children? We do not advise memory foam for growing children, toddlers, and infants. Their bones are still developing, and they need a firmer material. Instead, go for a latex foam bed. When should the mattress be replaced? Most brands give you a warranty of 10 years, which should ideally be your mattress's lifespan. However, your bed provides comfort and can need replacement earlier or even a couple of years later. You need to replace your memory foam mattress if the sagging is over 2 inches or if the bed has become very soft in certain areas. Rotating your mattress will help you delay these issues.

Conclusion

Our sleep quality is affected by many factors such as lifestyle, stress, and environment. A mattress is the most vital piece of bedding and can considerably improve restful and peaceful sleep.

A memory foam mattress provides an excellent base for orthopaedic support. Suitable for relieving pressure points and body pains, it gives comfort and support. Although it can be hot, most mattresses now come with cooling properties. It is available in various characteristics and price points, making it a popular choice among other materials. You can comfortably pick any brand we have reviewed, and rest assured of a quality mattress.