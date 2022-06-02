Meme Coins Of The Year: Roboape (RBA), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Do you remember the days of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)? They were the Meme Coins of the Year, and people couldn't get enough of them. RoboApe (RBA) is also a new cryptocurrency based on the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu memes, and it is quickly gaining traction. If you want to get in on the action, here's everything you need to know about RoboApe (RBA)!

RoboApe (RBA)

Meme coins are projects that have no inherent value and are mainly for community purposes. The majority of memecoins have no utility, they are development based on the community. This is a challenging situation in today's conditions. Investors, who have become more and more conscious of the developing technology, are now waiting for breakthroughs from meme tokens that will mark the market. The RoboApe (RBA) project is also based on this; it created an ecosystem focused on activities like NFT, esports, etc.

The native token of the platform is known as RBA. RBA is built on Ethereum (ETH). According to the developers, the token will have various benefits and use cases on the RoboApe platform. The most crucial point that makes the RoboApe (RBA) platform different is that it has its own developed NFT market. NFT markets are only found in financially strong projects. In addition, it requires a seamless infrastructure. RoboApe includes all these features and allows users to buy, sell and accumulate NFTs.

The project team emphasises that RBA token holders can participate on the network. So members will significantly influence the development and future updates of the RoboApe ecosystem. In addition, the team also states that holders of the RBA token will earn funds in the long run through various incentives and rewards.

According to the roadmap of the RoboApe (RBA) project, studies will be carried out to expand the community in the first stage. All users will be able to accumulate valuable NFTs. In addition, various esports events will be organised within the ecosystem. Finally, the RoboApeSwap mechanism will be activated, where tokens can be bought and sold. RBA token holders will be able to perform all swap transactions on the RoboApeSwap platform efficiently.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralised, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to send money online easily. Based on the famous "Doge" Internet meme, Dogecoin uses a Shiba Inu dog as its logo and has become very popular among online communities. Launched in December 2013, Dogecoin has a fast initial coin production schedule. The Dogecoin (DOGE) network can handle a higher transaction volume than its counterpart, Bitcoin (BTC). While there are currently fewer commercial outlets that accept Dogecoin than Bitcoin, the popularity of this cryptocurrency encourages its continued integration into new markets. As of May 2022, the market capitalization of Dogecoin (DOGE) is USD 11.3 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency launched in August 2020. The Shiba Inu token SHIB is a decentralised platform that allows users to earn rewards for participating in its ecosystem. The token has a market value of over $6.4 billion, making it one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market. Shina Inu (SHIB) is a relatively new cryptocurrency, but its market value has fluctuated since its launch. As with any investment, there is risk associated with investing in SHIB. However, the potential rewards may outweigh the risks for some investors. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token still has potential as a tool for building an efficient and trustless economy.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a new investment opportunity capable of taking off in 2022, we suggest taking a closer look at RoboApe (RBA). With a well-developed infrastructure and passionate community behind it, this could be the coin of the year. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

