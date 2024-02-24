Melbet Live Streaming

The Melbet live streaming service is free of charge for registered players and allows you to watch live streaming sports every day.

Registered players can enjoy watching live streams of sports and eSports events each day via their Melbet account, with the live streaming sports service available on PC and mobile.

Providing you are an active player, you can watch sport live streaming at the sportsbook every day.

As long as you have placed a bet, or have money in your Melbet account, you can watch live streaming sport.

To view a live stream, visit the sportsbook, head to the live betting section, and look for events which have a television icon showing.

Melbet live streaming is available on soccer, tennis, eSports, badminton, basketball, hockey and many other sports.

Melbet Mobile App

Melbet has a mobile app that you can use to place bets on your mobile device. The dedicated mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Here are some of the features of the Melbet app:

Access to all sports markets and betting options Live betting Cashout Push notifications for match events and promotions Secure payment methods 24/7 customer support

The welcome bonus can be used via the app, while all sportsbook and casino promotions can also be claimed when using the Melbet app.

Customer Support

Melbet offers 24/7 customer support in multiple languages via live chat, email, and telephone. You can contact their customer support team for any queries or issues related to the Melbet promo code or any other aspect of the platform.

Melbet Payment Options

Melbet offers a wide range of payment options for both deposits and withdrawals.

You can also deposit and bet in a variety of currencies, including US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, Brazilian Real, Canadian Dollars, Bangladeshi Taka, Indian Rupees, Russian Rubles, and many more. This makes it easy for customers from different countries to deposit and withdraw funds in their local currency.

Here are some of the payment options available at Melbet:

Credit and Debit Cards: Melbet accepts Visa, Mastercard and Maestro credit and debit cards. The minimum deposit amount is 1€ or currency equivalent, and the maximum withdrawal amount is €5000 per transaction.

Crypto: Melbet accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. The minimum deposit amount varies depending on the cryptocurrency used, and there is no maximum withdrawal limit.

Popular crypto coins you can use at Melbet include:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Tether (USDT)

Ripple (XRP)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Dash (DASH)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG)

Ewallets: Melbet accepts various e-wallets, including Skrill, Neteller and ecoPayz. The minimum deposit amount is €1, and the maximum withdrawal amount varies depending on the e-wallet used.

Bank Transfers: Melbet accepts bank transfer for both deposit and withdrawal. The minimum deposit amount is €1, and the maximum withdrawal amount is €5,000 per transaction.

Mobile Payments: You can fund your Melbet account using various mobile payments. Options vary depending on the country you live in, but the likes of Beeline, MTC and Tele2 can be used. The minimum deposit amount is 1€ or currency equivalent, while the maximum amount varies depending on your mobile network operator.

Prepaid Cards: Melbet accepts various prepaid cards, including Paysafecard and Neosurf. The minimum deposit amount is €1.

Regardless of your chosen payment method, you will not be charged any fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, your bank or payment provider may charge a fee, so it's essential to check with them before making a transaction.

Melbet Promo Code FAQs

What is the Melbet promo code?

The Melbet promo code is NEWBONUS. New players who register using the code can receive an enhanced welcome bonus.

How do I claim the Melbet welcome bonus?

Visit the official Melbet website and click on the "Registration" link, then complete the short registration form. When asked if you have a promo code, type in the code NEWBONUS. Complete the signup process to be eligible for the bonus, which will be credited to your account as soon as you make your first deposit.

What is the Melbet Casino bonus?

Melbet allows new players to claim either a sportsbook bonus or a casino bonus. By registering with the promo code NEWBONUS, new players can claim the best welcome offer. At the sportsbook, the NEWBONUS code allows players to claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $130 or currency equivalent – 30% more than the standard $100 offer.

At the casino, up to 1750€ can be claimed as well as 290 free spins. These free spins come with zero wagering requirements.

Here is how the casino bonus is awarded:

First Deposit: 50% deposit bonus up to 350€ plus 30 Free Spins (FS)

Second Deposit: 75% deposit bonus up to 350€ + 40 FS

Third Deposit: 100% deposit bonus up to 350€ + 50 FS

Fourth Deposit: 150% deposit bonus up to 350€ + 70 FS

Fifth Deposit: 200% deposit bonus up to 350€ +100 FS

Please bear in mind that the above figures are based on the use of the NEWBONUS promo code. If you opt to register without using the code, then you may not receive the same bonus offer.

Is Melbet legit?

Yes. Melbet operating legally in many countries worldwide. Its website at Melbet.com is regulated by the Government of Curacao and holds a valid gaming license.

Does Melbet Offer Sports Betting Markets?

Yes! When you join Melbet you will have immediate access to the sportsbook, where you can bet on all major sports. Pre-match and live in-play betting is available on over 25 different sports, with thousands of betting markets available every day.

In addition to betting on traditional sports, Melbet offers a comprehensive esports betting platform, with a wide range of games and events to bet on, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and CS:GO.

The sportsbook also has Financial Betting, allowing you to bet on financial markets, currency exchange rates and stock prices.

You can also bet on Politics, with political betting markets available for Elections and major events in the United States, Europe, Australia, Latin America and elsewhere.

Can I Access Melbet in Bangladesh?

Yes, Melbet is available in Bangladesh.

Can I bet on Melbet using Crypto?

Yes, Melbet accepts a range of popular cryptocurrencies. Your options include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).

