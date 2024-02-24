Melbet is a popular online betting platform that offers a wide range of sports markets and casino games.
Available in countries worldwide, Melbet offers competitive odds on all major sports, with in-play betting and live streaming available to registered players.
The crypto-friendly betting site is also home to a superb casino, with thousands of slots games and live dealer games for players to enjoy.
If you're a sports enthusiast or enjoy playing online games, you'll be happy to know that the sportsbook and casino both offer a generous welcome bonus for new players.
As a new player, it is important that you register the right way. If you want to claim the best welcome bonus when registering, this involves using a Melbet promo code.
Our review of Melbet.com will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to use the Melbet promo code and take advantage of the available promotions.
How to use the Melbet Promo Code
To claim the welcome bonus, we recommend using the Melbet promo code NEWBONUS during the registration process. This promo code will give you an enhanced 100% deposit bonus worth up to $130 or currency equivalent.
Without this exclusive code, new players can only claim a maximum welcome bonus of $100. In simple terms, the NEWBONUS code allows you to get an extra 30% bonus on your first deposit!
To claim the bonus, follow these steps:
1. Visit the Melbet offer website here and click on the "Registration" button.
2. Choose your preferred registration method (one-click, by phone, by email, or through social networks).
3. Enter your personal details and make sure to use the promo code NEWBONUS in the relevant field.
4. Make a deposit of at least $10 or currency equivalent.
5. The welcome bonus will be credited to your account automatically, with the value of your first deposit matched up to $130.
Melbet Promo Code terms and conditions
Before you use the Melbet promo code to claim the welcome bonus, we recommend that you read and understand the terms and conditions that come with it. Here are some of the key terms you need to know:
The Melbet promo code is only available to new customers who have not made any previous deposits.
You must be aged 18+ and registering a new account.
The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is $10.
The wagering requirement for the sportsbook bonus is 5x the bonus amount.
The maximum bet amount while wagering the bonus is $5.
The bonus must be wagered within 30 days of being credited to your account.
Overview of Bonus Offers available at Melbet
Product
Promo Code 2024
Welcome Bonus
Melbet Sports
NEWBONUS
100% deposit bonus up to 130€/$
Melbet Casino
NEWBONUS
Up to $/€1750 Bonus + 290 Free Spins
Melbet Bangladesh
NEWBONUS
Up to 12500 BDT
Melbet India
NEWBONUS
Up to ₹11170
Melbet Free Bet
NEWBONUS
Use code to get biggest available free bet
Note: All promotional codes are for new players. Last checked 20 February 2024 and confirmed as working. Must be aged 18+ to bet. Terms and conditions apply.
How to Use your Melbet bonus
Once you've claimed your enhanced welcome bonus, you can use it to bet on your favourite sports or play casino games.
If you are unsure how to use the bonus to place a sports bet, here is a quick step-by-step guide to help you out:
1. Log in to your newly-created Melbet account.
2. Go to the sportsbook section and select your preferred sport.
3. Find the event you want to bet on then choose your preferred market.
4. Click on the odds shown on your screen to add that selection to your bet slip.
4. Enter your stake (the amount of money you want to bet) and make sure it falls within the maximum bet amount while wagering the bonus.
5. Place your bet and wait for the outcome.
Melbet Promotions
In addition to the welcome bonus, Melbet offers a wide range of promotions. Click on the ‘Promotions’ page when you visit the official Melbet website to see all the latest casino and sports offers.
The promotions and bonus offers are refreshed each week, so there's always something new to claim, with reload bonuses, free spins, cashback and enhanced odds regularly available.
You can also join the rewards program to claim even more benefits, including a free bet on your birthday and exclusive cashback offers.
Here are some of the current offers you can take advantage of at the sportsbook and casino:
1. Accumulator of the Day: Melbet offers daily accumulator bets that have been carefully selected by their experts. If you place a bet on the Accumulator of the Day at the sportsbook and it wins, you'll receive a bonus of up to 10%.
Typical bonuses you will find include free spins, cashback and match offers.
2. Wheel Of Fortune: Visit Melbet Casino for the chance to win valuable Apple prizes, including MacBooks, iPhones and iPads by spinning the Wheel of Fortune.
3. Daily Fast Games Tournament: Play eligible games and earn points towards the leaderboard in this daily promotion which could see you win yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch or free spins on the Lucky Wheel.
4. Bet Insurance: You can insure your bets for a small fee so if your insured bet loses, you'll get your stake back
5. Cashback: You can claim cashback on certain sports markets. The cashback percentage depends on your VIP level.
6. Free Bets: Melbet offers free bets on certain sports markets. The free bet amount depends on your VIP level.
7. Birthday Gifts: Enjoy free sports bets or No-Wagering Free Spins at the casino every time your birthday comes!
Melbet Odds and Markets
The sportsbook offers a wide range of sports markets and competitive odds. Here are some of the sports markets you can bet on:
Melbet Sports Markets
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Ice Hockey
Volleyball
Handball
American Football
Baseball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Golf
Motor Sports
Rugby Union
Snooker
Table Tennis
UFC/MMA
Winter Sports
ESports
Badminton
Melbet also offers various betting options, including:
Betting Options available at Melbet
Match Winner
Over/Under
Both Teams to Score
Handicap
Asian Handicap
Draw No Bet
Double Chance
Correct Score
Half-time/Full-time
First Goalscorer
Last Goalscorer
Anytime Goalscorer
Next Goal
First Team to Score
Last Team to Score
Total Goals
Total Corners
Total Cards
Melbet Live Streaming
The Melbet live streaming service is free of charge for registered players and allows you to watch live streaming sports every day.
Registered players can enjoy watching live streams of sports and eSports events each day via their Melbet account, with the live streaming sports service available on PC and mobile.
Providing you are an active player, you can watch sport live streaming at the sportsbook every day.
As long as you have placed a bet, or have money in your Melbet account, you can watch live streaming sport.
To view a live stream, visit the sportsbook, head to the live betting section, and look for events which have a television icon showing.
Melbet live streaming is available on soccer, tennis, eSports, badminton, basketball, hockey and many other sports.
Melbet Mobile App
Melbet has a mobile app that you can use to place bets on your mobile device. The dedicated mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Here are some of the features of the Melbet app:
Access to all sports markets and betting options
Live betting
Cashout
Push notifications for match events and promotions
Secure payment methods
24/7 customer support
The welcome bonus can be used via the app, while all sportsbook and casino promotions can also be claimed when using the Melbet app.
Customer Support
Melbet offers 24/7 customer support in multiple languages via live chat, email, and telephone. You can contact their customer support team for any queries or issues related to the Melbet promo code or any other aspect of the platform.
Melbet Payment Options
Melbet offers a wide range of payment options for both deposits and withdrawals.
You can also deposit and bet in a variety of currencies, including US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, Brazilian Real, Canadian Dollars, Bangladeshi Taka, Indian Rupees, Russian Rubles, and many more. This makes it easy for customers from different countries to deposit and withdraw funds in their local currency.
Here are some of the payment options available at Melbet:
Credit and Debit Cards: Melbet accepts Visa, Mastercard and Maestro credit and debit cards. The minimum deposit amount is 1€ or currency equivalent, and the maximum withdrawal amount is €5000 per transaction.
Crypto: Melbet accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. The minimum deposit amount varies depending on the cryptocurrency used, and there is no maximum withdrawal limit.
Popular crypto coins you can use at Melbet include:
Bitcoin (BTC)
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Ethereum (ETH)
Litecoin (LTC)
Tether (USDT)
Ripple (XRP)
Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
Dash (DASH)
Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
Ewallets: Melbet accepts various e-wallets, including Skrill, Neteller and ecoPayz. The minimum deposit amount is €1, and the maximum withdrawal amount varies depending on the e-wallet used.
Bank Transfers: Melbet accepts bank transfer for both deposit and withdrawal. The minimum deposit amount is €1, and the maximum withdrawal amount is €5,000 per transaction.
Mobile Payments: You can fund your Melbet account using various mobile payments. Options vary depending on the country you live in, but the likes of Beeline, MTC and Tele2 can be used. The minimum deposit amount is 1€ or currency equivalent, while the maximum amount varies depending on your mobile network operator.
Prepaid Cards: Melbet accepts various prepaid cards, including Paysafecard and Neosurf. The minimum deposit amount is €1.
Regardless of your chosen payment method, you will not be charged any fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, your bank or payment provider may charge a fee, so it's essential to check with them before making a transaction.
Melbet Promo Code FAQs
What is the Melbet promo code?
The Melbet promo code is NEWBONUS. New players who register using the code can receive an enhanced welcome bonus.
How do I claim the Melbet welcome bonus?
Visit the official Melbet website and click on the "Registration" link, then complete the short registration form. When asked if you have a promo code, type in the code NEWBONUS. Complete the signup process to be eligible for the bonus, which will be credited to your account as soon as you make your first deposit.
What is the Melbet Casino bonus?
Melbet allows new players to claim either a sportsbook bonus or a casino bonus. By registering with the promo code NEWBONUS, new players can claim the best welcome offer. At the sportsbook, the NEWBONUS code allows players to claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $130 or currency equivalent – 30% more than the standard $100 offer.
At the casino, up to 1750€ can be claimed as well as 290 free spins. These free spins come with zero wagering requirements.
Here is how the casino bonus is awarded:
First Deposit: 50% deposit bonus up to 350€ plus 30 Free Spins (FS)
Second Deposit: 75% deposit bonus up to 350€ + 40 FS
Third Deposit: 100% deposit bonus up to 350€ + 50 FS
Fourth Deposit: 150% deposit bonus up to 350€ + 70 FS
Fifth Deposit: 200% deposit bonus up to 350€ +100 FS
Please bear in mind that the above figures are based on the use of the NEWBONUS promo code. If you opt to register without using the code, then you may not receive the same bonus offer.
Is Melbet legit?
Yes. Melbet operating legally in many countries worldwide. Its website at Melbet.com is regulated by the Government of Curacao and holds a valid gaming license.
Does Melbet Offer Sports Betting Markets?
Yes! When you join Melbet you will have immediate access to the sportsbook, where you can bet on all major sports. Pre-match and live in-play betting is available on over 25 different sports, with thousands of betting markets available every day.
In addition to betting on traditional sports, Melbet offers a comprehensive esports betting platform, with a wide range of games and events to bet on, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and CS:GO.
The sportsbook also has Financial Betting, allowing you to bet on financial markets, currency exchange rates and stock prices.
You can also bet on Politics, with political betting markets available for Elections and major events in the United States, Europe, Australia, Latin America and elsewhere.
Can I Access Melbet in Bangladesh?
Yes, Melbet is available in Bangladesh.
Can I bet on Melbet using Crypto?
Yes, Melbet accepts a range of popular cryptocurrencies. Your options include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).
