Meladerm Reviews: Benefits, Side Effects, And More

There are those who rely on cosmetics to cover up their skin conditions, but actually risk clogging up their pores and causing more skin problems. There are many people who are trying to find beauty products that can help them produce beautiful and healthy-looking skin. You can easily find skin care products from many brands when you visit a local pharmacy or health and beauty stores. With so many options, it's important to find a product that will actually provide you with the results that you need. There are those who have found the solution that they need in the Meladerm line of skin care products.

The product, produced by skin care company Civant, is known to help address hyperpigmentation, which causes uneven skin tone and dark spots on the skin. The face is one of the first things people notice about you. This is why there are many people who are conscious of the state of their facial skin condition. There are those who are conscious of their uneven skin tone, unnatural dark spots or facial scarring from acne.

Meladerm Skin Lightening Cream Meladerm is a skincare product from Civant Skin Care since 2003. It is one of the most powerful skin-lightening creams proven to be safe and effective. Since then, the product has grown to be one of the most popular skin-lightening products all over the world.

Meladerm is one of the few skin lighteners proven to be a safe pigment reduction complex. Having dark spots, and uneven skin pigmentation on the body, especially the visible areas can be quite disturbing. To get rid of these spots, you need a powerful skin-lightening cream. However, not all products in the market are good skin lighters. Yes, they might be powerful, but the ingredients used are not safe for skin and overall health. Meladerm took about 4 years of stringent texts before it was finally allowed into the market.

How Does Meladerm Work?

Meladerm combines some of the most highly rated properties to reduce hyper-pigmentation in the skin. Meladerm consists only of natural ingredients including kojic acid, lactic acid, licorice extracts, bearberry plants, mulberry and alpha arbutin. It does not contain the harmful hydroquinone as most skin lighteners do. Meladerm ingredients inhibit the production of melanin in the hyper-pigmented area. The resultant in is much lighter skin. Melanin is a natural skin pigment that is responsible for the darkening of the skin. People of color have more melanin in their skin than white people. Meladerm generally produces results after 2 weeks; however, this will depend on the intensity of the problem.

Meladerm – What does it claim to do for me?

You’re probably wondering, so what will Meladerm actually do for me? And how long will it take?

If you have acne scars, or Melasma, age spots, or even birthmarks, Meladerm will work for you to reduce the appearance of these.

It typically takes about 2 weeks for the results to be noticeable. But of course, results vary from person to person. Some have given testimonials on the Meladerm site where they stated that they’ve seen results in 3 days! But I think it’s probably safe to say this is not ordinary. I’d say the majority of folks are saying a minimum of two weeks. And really you should stick with it for 3 months to judge whether or not it really works. I think they recommend 8-12 weeks on their site.

What you get with Meladerm is a fairly decent skin lightener and a reasonable cost. And as I’ve mentioned below, I think they have a 20% off deal going on right now.

Oh, one thing that their site mentions is that you should use SPF 30 when going out in the sun, you don’t want to burn after you’ve done all the work to lighten your skin.

Actually, Meladerm works to reduce the appearance of excessive tanning or sun damage. If you’re an outdoors person and want to reduce some of that sun damage, definitely check it out.

The other thing is the 30-day money-back guarantee; almost makes it hard to not try it out.

What Can Meladerm Treat?

Meladerm is specifically designed to treat hyper-pigmentation problems on the skin. Most people actually use it to cure pigmentation disorders that appear mostly on the face and other visible areas. The causes of these disorders are not yet really known. The purpose of Meladerm is to reduce the appearance of these disorders on the skin. Meladerm therefore can be used to treat spots, acne marks, dark discolorations, melasma, eczema, tan damage, birthmarks, injury marks, dark knees, elbows, underarms, and knuckles and also cure uneven skin tone. Generally, Meladerm is a topical application skin lightener. It should therefore not be ingested or applied to any opening such as the mouth. Note that Meladerm is not a drug and therefore cannot prevent the occurrence of skin problems.

Is Meladerm Safe?

Meladerm is absolutely safe for normal use. It contains highly active ingredients which can easily be tolerated by the skin. It has a unique formula that most low products claim to have but which are not effective. During the production of Meladerm, certain precautions were taken. For example, all the ingredients undergo filtration to increase efficiency. This is something that most low-grade skin lightener manufacturers do not follow. Meladerm does not contain any mercury or hydroquinone. These two ingredients are actually banned in most countries because they have been linked to several skin and health complications. Meladerm is completely safe for normal use. It is however advisable to use it with moisturizers to enhance absorption and reduce skin irritation.

>>Check Price for Meladerm Official Site <<

Meladerm Ingredients

What Is It?

Meladerm cream is a product which the manufacturer says will fade the darker areas of your skin, giving you an even, more attractive complexion over time. It is applied directly to the skin twice a day. It is said to work on all complexions and skin colors.

What’s In It?

We were impressed by the four major active ingredients in the formulation:

Alpha Arbutin – dark spots on your skin are often caused by the over-production of the brown pigment melanin. This process can be controlled by a substance known as a “tyrosinase inhibitor.” Alpha Arbutin (or A-Arbutin) is one of the most powerful tyrosinase inhibitors ever discovered; it’s made up of several compounds which lighten skin by controlling melanin production. It works on all skin types and is up to ten times more effective than its individual ingredients are separate. Tego Cosmo C – this is a natural amino acid, and another tyrosinase inhibitor that helps skin stay clear and even. It also works to maintain a natural pH balance. Gigawhite – Gigawhite is the combination of extracts from seven organically-grown plants, and has been shown to brighten skin while reducing and lightening “age spots.” Kojic Acid – discovered in Japan in 1989 as a byproduct of sake fermentation, kojic acid is now often used in Asian diets. It also has been found to inhibit melanin production.

All of these ingredients have a strong track record when it comes to lightening skin. Some (such as A-Arbutin) are expensive to produce or obtain, so we thought it was a very good sign that the manufacturer doesn’t skimp when it comes to the quality of their product.

A number of other natural ingredients with skin-lightening properties, such as mulberry extract, bearberry extract, vitamin B3 and licorice extract are also blended into Meladerm. Additionally, there are natural substances intended to help the cream’s effectiveness, such as glycolic and lactic acid (which help the tyrosinase inhibitors penetrate the skin more deeply) and vitamin K (which works to fade small skin lesions and circles under the eyes). A complete list of ingredients can be found on the company’s website.

What’s NOT In It?

We found this to be a crucial factor in our review. Many products sold for the purpose of skin lightening include dangerous, harmful or irritating ingredients such as mercury, steroids, parabens, or the most common skin-bleaching agent of all, the industrial-produced phenol known as hydroquinone. We’ve experienced the common side effects of hydroquinone – stinging and burning, red and dry skin – and they’re not fun. Thankfully, we’ve never experienced the skin blistering and cracking that some hydroquinone users with sensitive skin have reported, but we were very pleased to see that Meladerm cream does not include any of these unnecessary agents.

Why Is It Different From Similar Products?

After the initial success of this product, a number of other companies began using similar active ingredients – or even the same ones – in their skin-lightening creams. That often happens, of course, when something sells and works well. That leads to the question: can you get the same results, at a lower price, from the competition?

From our research, you can’t. Civant (the manufacturer) has been constantly refining and improving the formula ever since they first released it in 2003, to stay one step ahead. When you check the ingredients in competitive products, they’re always a little different than the ones in Meladerm cream – because the research scientists at Civant keep making their product more effective by discovering and adding new vitamins, antioxidants, or other ingredients to enhance its function.

Civant also seems to take more care with their manufacturing process than cheaper competitors, probably because so much of their company’s success is linked to the success of this flagship product.

How Is It Used?

There’s no muss and no fuss in applying this product. The best practice is to completely wash and dry your skin, and then apply the cream over the areas of your face or skin you want to lighten; do this in the morning and at night. Meladerm works best if you exfoliate before using it, wait ten minutes before putting on makeup or sunblock (SPF 30 or higher is strongly suggested), and avoid prolonged sun exposure. It comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle ($49.95), which should last about seven weeks if used on an entire face, or a lot longer if used in smaller areas.

The first results usually are visible within two weeks, but it can take two to three months for the full effect of the product to be seen. It’s recommended you talk to your dermatologist if you have any medical conditions which you think might pose an issue.

Is It Safe?

Meladerm is made from mostly natural ingredients, and no serious side effects have been reported by users. Some people do experience a very mild skin irritation which usually passes quickly. It should not be used by children under 12 or pregnant/nursing women.

Does Meladerm Work?

In a word: yes.

Several of our testers used the product as directed, on what they’ve jokingly called “multi-colored” skin. One user has skin that’s been discolored by the sun and age, and another has some brown spots, acne scars, and a birthmark. After several weeks both saw a marked difference in their appearance, and after several months both were delighted by the way they looked. Each had a distinctly lighter and more uniform complexion, with smoother skin that really did seem to “glow” a bit.

To be completely honest: not all of our scars and spots disappeared completely, although you might expect that to happen after reading some of the overly-complimentary Meladerm reviews published online. However, the marks did fade noticeably after several months of use of the product, so they could barely be seen unless you looked closely for them.

We didn’t expect this product to make our skin look like a supermodel’s. We simply tried it with the hope that Meladerm cream would clear up the obvious blemishes and discolorations we see in the mirror every day.

>> Click Here For Meladerm Special Free Trial Offer <<

Pros and Cons

Like any other crema, Civant Meladerm has both pros and cons. The pros include increased natural ingredients, many reviews, and uneven skin tones. Additionally, the cream is made from natural ingredients, making it safer than other uneven skin tones creams on the market.

The cons include potential side effects, such as irritation, redness, and skin sensitivity. Additionally, the cream is not suitable for everyone and should not be taken by children, patience is required for results, and expensive.

Pros:

natural ingredients

many reviews

uneven skin tones

Cons:

irritation

redness

skin sensitivity

patience is required for results

expensive

Meladerm Before and After

Civant Meladerm has unequivocally restored my self-assurance! I have been an adherent of this product for nearly half a year, and it has brought about a significant transformation in my complexion. The countenance of my face and forehead was fraught with a multitude of blemishes, and my overall visage appeared considerably darker than my genuine skin tone. Yet, after integrating Meladerm into my routine, coupled with regular facial sessions, the amelioration has been truly remarkable. So much so, that even the esthetician performing my facial inquired as to the secret to my newfound radiance! I highly encourage every individual to experience the revitalizing effects of this exceptional product as it has the potential to instill a profound sense of self-esteem.

Meladerm Before and After

Final Word on Meladerm Review – Where to Buy & A Quick Recap

Perhaps you are looking for a good skin-lightening product. You may be wondering about Meladerm – where to buy it, and what it does. It is only available from the Meladerm official website of the manufacturer. This helps to keep the price down, as it does not have to pass through any middlemen before it gets to you. It works with all-natural ingredients to be safe and effective.

Keep in mind that Meladerm does not work instantly, and it may take weeks or months to notice appreciable results. It is used for age spots, freckles, birthmarks, darkened areas of skin, and many other uses. It is for topical use only and is not made for the treatment of disease. People that have medical conditions related to skin darkening should see their doctor before using Meladerm .

FAQ

Q: How long does it take to see results with Meladerm Cream?

A: Generally, results can be seen within 2-3 weeks of consistent use. However, it is important to note that results may vary depending on individual skin types and the severity of the skin condition.

Q: Are your products safe for long-term use?

A: Yes, Meladerm Cream is safe for long-term use as it is formulated with natural and botanical ingredients which are non-irritating and non-toxic.

Q: Do your products contain any substances like hydroquinone or mercury?

A: No, our products do not contain any harsh chemicals or animal by-products. We only use safe, natural, and botanical ingredients in our products.

Q: Are your products tested on animals?

A: No, our products are not tested on animals.

Q: How should I use Meladerm Cream?

A: We recommend using Meladerm Cream twice daily, once in the morning and once in the evening. Gently massage a small amount of cream into the affected area until it is fully absorbed.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.