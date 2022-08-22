Meit Kamdar Avlanii Designs Breathtaking Bespoke Jewelry for Rajasthan's Royal Family

Following several successful years of operations, the premium luxury brand of Meit Kamdar Avlanii is now in charge of a grand delivery – jewelry for the royal family of Rajasthan. Rajasthan and its regal royal treasures have constantly been a source of great awe. Always in the spotlight, their unbelievable precious gems and exclusive stones make for some of the most mesmerizing sights. Given the glitz, glamor, and elegant sparkle of the signature Meit Kamdar Avlanii pieces, the brand was the royal family's obvious first choice.



When designing jewelry for the royal family, every little thing, from the design sketches to the tiniest embellishments on each necklace, broch, and ring, is closely examined at each step – nothing can be left to chance. In the world of luxury jewelry, such a consignment is a matter of enormous pride – and pressure. Meit Kamdar Avlanii's is known for creating timeless designs.



"For this jewelry line, we wanted to take the direction of classic with a modern twist. We felt its important to include personal elements that told their story as a way to make a nod to the age-old crafts and disciplines involved in the creation of royal outfits. At the same time, we also wanted to emphasize that the power of royal dressing is in the ensemble. That the symbolism of each element of an outfit is carefully considered, and that dress and jewelry are thoughtfully created and combined to communicate a powerful message," Meit Kamdar Avlanii explained.



Crafting an outfit to complement royal jewels or vice versa has long been an integral part of the royal dressing. There are a few notable instances where a royal member's jewelry was designed to capture and complement a grand event specifically. In times like these, capable hands and practiced mastery shine right through.



A noted journalist commented, "When it comes to the Royal Family, especially of a culturally rich kingdom like Rajasthan's, an ensemble isn't just a matter of fashion. It becomes a moment in history that will be captured, dissected, and studied for decades to come. Even if some pieces might be worn quite rarely, they are regularly showcased and displayed for the world to admire. In essence, every little cut and gem needs to earn its place in the design."



