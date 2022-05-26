Mehracki (MKI) vs Floki Inu (FLOKI): Which meme coin is the next Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Meme coins are a branch of the cryptocurrency tree that have taken the industry into the spotlight. The success of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) made worldwide news with well-known celebrities and businessmen such as Elon Musk heavily promoting them.

Dogecoin, one of the largest meme coins on the market, was first established as a joke to ridicule Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. Its creators, software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, never intended for it to be useful.

As the new wave of meme coins flows through the market we are beginning to see projects offer more utility to their investors. Two of the most exciting tokens in circulation at the moment are Mehracki (MKI) and Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Could one of these cryptos become the next Dogecoin and make millions of dollars for a lot of people? Let’s take a look at what makes them stand out from the rest of the pack.

Mehracki

Mehracki is a brand new meme coin that is shaped by its community in the form of a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation). As a result, the development of the ecosystem will be voted on and decided by active MKI token holders. Within the platform, members of the community can voice their opinions and submit ideas and solutions for how to further improve the network.

MKI will serve as the verification and authentication sign for all platform-based and off-platform transactions. To encourage the adoption of the token, MKI transactions will be gamified with awards at certain stages. Holders of the Mehracki token will be rewarded with feel-good NFTs that can then be bought, sold or traded with other users.

Right now, could be one of the best times to ever invest in Mehracki. With the coin under a week old, there is fantastic upside potential over the next few months especially. As the token is only available via a presale, holders can invest comfortably knowing they've bought in at a lower price than the next person. With all the hype and volatility around meme coins, MKI could see price increases of up to 10,000% easily. If it were to pick up some real traction it could potentially match the million percent rises seen by Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Floki Inu

Floki Inu (FLOKI) was born out of the SHIB community as a homage to Elon Musk, the man who helped catapult the meme coin to the moon and beyond. Floki is the name of Musk’s pet Shiba Inu dog. To distance itself from the two major names in the space, Floki Inu has formed three main sectors of its network that can benefit its token holders.

The FLOKI token will power an NFT Metaverse game called Valhalla. Valhalla will include on-chain gaming interactions and upgradable NFTs. The whitepaper states that the game will include a battle mode as well as a gardening system.

Play-To-Earn gaming mechanics will enable users to earn and acquire FLOKI tokens while playing Valhalla, making it a potential money-making side hustle.

Alongside this, Floki Inu has the Floki University which aims to provide educational content for anyone wanting to learn more about the technology of blockchain as well as an NFT and merchandise marketplace where anyone can buy Floki Inu gifts, merch and digital collectables.

The success of Dogecoin (DOGE) has been unprecedented. Having started as nothing but a mockery of Bitcoin, the dog inspired meme coin rose as high as $0.73 in the middle of 2021. Now, as we move forward into a world dominated by web 3.0 and the blockchain, a new era of meme coins could be ready to take over. Mehracki and Floki Inu look well-positioned to capitalise if and when the market starts to move.

Find Out More Here:

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io



